😱 New Emojis
It’s time to express yourself with a new set of emojis. Now available in the built-in Emoji Picker that you can use across all apps. We recommend assigning a hotkey, e.g.
⌘
⌃
Space.
Note: macOS 13.3 or later is required for emoji 15.0
✨ New
- AI Chat: Added the new action “Copy Chat as Image” to quickly create a shareable image of the conversation
- Theme Studio: Themes now sync between all your Macs if you have Cloud Sync enabled [Pro Plan required].
💎 Improvements
- Emoji: The inline emoji picker now uses the same alias names as Slack and Github, for example:
:smile:
- Theme Studio: Added filter for dark/light themes
- Theme Studio: The color indicators in the inspector now have borders to improve accessibility
- Theme Studio: Added markdown example with a code block in the preview
- AI Chat: Format user messages in Markdown
- AI Chat: Enabled auto-scroll when selecting text.
- AI Chat: Disabled smart quotes and smart dashes in the assistant response.
- AI Chat: Chat text now respects the app text size setting.
- AI Chat: Chat is now auto-saved after the first assistant response.
- AI Commands: More reliable capturing of selected text in apps like Spark
- AI Commands: Respect new lines for Direct Paste/Insert
🐞 Fixes
- AI Chat: Fixed an issue where
⌃
Eand
⌃
Awould scroll instead of moving the cursor
- AI Chat: Make toast respect active custom theme
- AI Chat: Fixed inline code block rendering.
- AI Chat: Selecting text in the chat no longer steals focus from the composer**.**
- Emoji: Favorites now respect the chosen skin tone.
- Define Word: Fixed an issue where history wouldn’t be displayed
- Themes: Fixed an issue that might have caused displaying the wrong theme for system appearance
- Pro Plan: Fixed problems with subscription management.
- Store: Fixed installation of extensions when directly from in-browser Store
- Misc: Fixed an issue where the Command Palette would sometimes not dismiss after showing a submenu.