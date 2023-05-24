Today, we’re introducing Raycast Pro, a paid plan that unlocks a new level of productivity. The subscription provides access to the following new features for $8 per month, billed annually. Everything you know and love about Raycast stays for free.

💫 Raycast AI

Raycast AI has become indispensable for beta testers in the last few weeks, who have generated over 500 million words. Now, we are making Raycast AI available to everyone. Use Quick AI to answer one-off questions, AI Chat as an assistant during workdays, and AI Commands to streamline tasks. Finally, AI feels right at home on your Mac!

☁️ Cloud Sync

Starting today, you can access Cloud Sync with a Pro subscription. All your Extensions, Quicklinks, Snippets, Hotkeys, and more are securely stored and kept up-to-date across your Macs. It’s also an ideal backup solution, allowing you to move to a new device in minutes.

🎨 Custom Themes

Make Raycast your own with gorgeous themes. Opt for a pre-made one or design your own with the brand-new Theme Studio and share it with the community.

📋 Unlimited Clipboard History

Keep an indefinite history of everything you have copied with a Pro subscription. New options allow you to store previously copied content for up to 6 months, 1 year, or indefinitely.