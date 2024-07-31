🪟 Window Layout Improvements

We improved the recently released Window Layouts with support for multiple monitors and opening files or links. This allows you to quickly open your code editor, browser, and terminal for a specific project with a single command.

Here’s what’s new in short:

Multiple monitors: Position and resize your windows on built-in and external monitors.

Open content: Select a URL, file or Quicklink to open in your apps with the Window Layout.

To get started, use the Create Window Layout Command. Then add a few apps, assign them to designated monitors, resize the windows as you want, and select a URL, file, or Quicklink to open.

Pro tip: Assign a global hotkey to your Window Layouts to open them with a single keystroke.

💎 Improvements

Auto Quit: Apps will not be automatically terminated while actively playing music or using your video camera/microphone. This feature is convenient for apps like Spotify or Zoom that you may want to put on hold when not used.

Auto Quit: You can now choose the interval after which apps are automatically terminated. Search for an app, select "Configure Application," and set the interval. The default is 3 minutes.

Store: You can now see Past Contributors in the extension overview.

You can now see in the extension overview. AI Chat: Send Screen to AI Chat will now send the screen containing the mouse cursor.

Send Screen to AI Chat will now send the screen containing the mouse cursor. AI Attachments: Support Visual Studio Code file attachments using drag & drop.

🐞 Fixes