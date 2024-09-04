Unlock Smarter Workflows with Raycast's AI-Powered Tools for Mac
Explore Cutting-Edge Tools Designed to Elevate Your Mac Experience
Browse Our Full Suite of AI Tools Tailored for Maximum Efficiency
This extension makes it easy to generate descriptive alt-text for images. Simply provide an image URL, and the extension will make a call to the openai api to create a concise and descriptive alt text. This extension is Bring-Your-Own-Key (support for OpenAI only at the moment). If you don't have an API key yet, you can sign up for one at [OpenAI - Api Keys](https://platform.openai.com/api-keys).
Your personal AI assistant for Git commit operations such as generating commit messages and PR descriptions
An AI-powered digest tool based on RSS feeds. Enhance controlled, efficient, and organized information intake. More at https://tidyread.info.
Replicate is a tool for creating and sharing machine learning models. This extension allows you to create and view your predictions in Raycast.
Creates a new (opionated) clipping in Obsidian. Optionally includes the page content with an AI summary
AI scheduling for Google Calendar – quickly create Tasks, join meetings, share Scheduling Links, & manage your calendar
Revolutionize your reading with OpenAI's TTS technology—bringing words to your ears, ideal for auditory learners and the visually impaired.
Start a recording, change Modes and open settings. Requires installing superwhisper.