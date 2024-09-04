StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Unlock Smarter Workflows with Raycast's AI-Powered Tools for Mac

Raycasts Featured AI Extensions

Explore Cutting-Edge Tools Designed to Elevate Your Mac Experience

ChatGPT logo

ChatGPT

Interact with OpenAI's ChatGPT directly from your command bar

AvatarAbiel Zulio M
Install Extension
Claude logo

Claude

Interact with Anthropic's Claude API directly from Raycast

AvatarFloris Dobber
Install Extension
Google Gemini logo

Google Gemini

Use the Google Gemini from the comfort of Raycast.

AvatarEvan Zhou
Install Extension
Perplexity logo

Perplexity

Query Perplexity from within Raycast

AvatarKevin Kipp
Install Extension
Superwhisper - Offline Voice to Text logo

Superwhisper - Offline Voice to Text

Start a recording, change Modes and open settings. Requires installing superwhisper.

AvatarNeil Chudleigh
Install Extension

All AI Extensions

Browse Our Full Suite of AI Tools Tailored for Maximum Efficiency

K
ChatGPT iconChatGPT

Interact with OpenAI's ChatGPT directly from your command bar

Install
AvatarAbiel Zulio M8 Commands122,581
Explain Command iconExplain Command

Let ChatGPT explain a command for you

Install
AvatarJamie243
ChatGPT Quick Actions iconChatGPT Quick Actions

Performs one-shot actions with ChatGPT

Install
AvatarAlan Chen8 Commands4,813
OpenAI Generator iconOpenAI Generator

AI generation using OpenAI's GPT-3 and DALL·E AI models

Install
AvatarJoe Schmitt4 Commands8,608
Alt-Text Generator iconAlt-Text Generator

This extension makes it easy to generate descriptive alt-text for images. Simply provide an image URL, and the extension will make a call to the openai api to create a concise and descriptive alt text. This extension is Bring-Your-Own-Key (support for OpenAI only at the moment). If you don't have an API key yet, you can sign up for one at [OpenAI - Api Keys](https://platform.openai.com/api-keys).

Install
AvatarJack Casica3 Commands156
AI Git Assistant iconAI Git Assistant

Your personal AI assistant for Git commit operations such as generating commit messages and PR descriptions

Install
AvatarDenys Nykyforov2 Commands230
TidyRead - Streamline Your Daily Reading iconTidyRead - Streamline Your Daily Reading

An AI-powered digest tool based on RSS feeds. Enhance controlled, efficient, and organized information intake. More at https://tidyread.info.

Install
AvatarJaredL5 Commands542
Replicate iconReplicate

Replicate is a tool for creating and sharing machine learning models. This extension allows you to create and view your predictions in Raycast.

Install
AvatarKevin Batdorf168
Obsidian Clippings iconObsidian Clippings

Creates a new (opionated) clipping in Obsidian. Optionally includes the page content with an AI summary

Install
AvatarTrevor916
Shell Buddy iconShell Buddy

Converts natural language prompts to shell commands with AI

Install
AvatarJonathan Braat708
Reclaim iconReclaim

AI scheduling for Google Calendar – quickly create Tasks, join meetings, share Scheduling Links, & manage your calendar

Install
AvatarReclaim.ai6 Commands5,790
Remove Background - Powered by Mac iconRemove Background - Powered by Mac

Remove background from image with the Mac Vision API

Install
AvatarMORSE3,762
Read AI - Text to Speech iconRead AI - Text to Speech

Revolutionize your reading with OpenAI's TTS technology—bringing words to your ears, ideal for auditory learners and the visually impaired.

Install
AvatarLucas_Ghae3 Commands769
ChatGo iconChatGo

A chatGPT AI Tool

Install
AvatarLx6 Commands490
MLDocs iconMLDocs

Raycast Commands for Searching Different ML APIs

Install
AvatarSadanand Singh8 Commands422
Humanize AI Text iconHumanize AI Text

Humanize AI Text

Install
Avatarfrolik489
Superwhisper - Offline Voice to Text iconSuperwhisper - Offline Voice to Text

Start a recording, change Modes and open settings. Requires installing superwhisper.

Install
AvatarNeil Chudleigh3 Commands1,153
Corcel AI iconCorcel AI

Use AI Chat and Image Generation

Install
AvatarCorcel4 Commands179
Kagi FastGPT iconKagi FastGPT

Ask questions to Kagi's FastGPT AI engine.

Install
AvatarJames783
OpenAI Speak iconOpenAI Speak

Uses the OpenAI TTS API to speak the selected text.

Install
JC
Jian Chao Man471
Semantic Scholar iconSemantic Scholar

Search research papers on semantic scholar (semanticscholar.org)

Install
AvatarBlaine Rothrock628
OpenAI GPT iconOpenAI GPT

Interact with OpenAI GPT AI

Install
AvatarMarko Simic47,327
Perplexity iconPerplexity

Query Perplexity from within Raycast

Install
AvatarKevin Kipp15,577
Easy OCR iconEasy OCR

Use Tesseract or Google Cloud Vision OCR to extract text from screenshot

Install
AvatarRafael Vidas1,246
Wolfram Alpha iconWolfram Alpha

Query Wolfram Alpha right from Raycast

Install
AvatarMathieu Dutour5,895

