ChatGPT Integration

Best for: Generative AI Writing and Conversations

ChatGPT is a powerful AI assistant that helps you generate content, summarize web pages, and automate tasks. With seamless integration into Raycast, you can access ChatGPT directly from your Mac’s menu bar or through keyboard shortcuts. Whether you're writing emails, creating social media content, or conducting real-time web searches, ChatGPT provides versatile functionality that adapts to your needs. Supported by the GPT-4 language model from OpenAI, this extension is a must-have for anyone looking to harness the power of generative AI on their Mac.

Perplexity AI

Best for: AI-Powered Search Engine Queries

Perplexity AI is an AI extension designed to enhance your web search experience. It offers a more intuitive way to browse the web by providing AI-driven answers and summaries. Integrated with Raycast, Perplexity AI allows you to conduct searches, summarize docs, and generate content effortlessly. It’s perfect for users who want to streamline their search engine tasks and get more relevant results quickly.

Claude AI

Best for: Creative AI Writing and Marketing Copy

Claude AI is ideal for users who need help with creative writing, marketing copy, or any content that requires a unique touch. Integrated into Raycast, Claude AI assists in generating high-quality text, optimizing SEO, and customizing templates to match your writing style. This extension is especially useful for those who frequently need to produce polished, professional content across various platforms.

Gemini

Best for: Real-Time AI-Powered Assistanc

Gemini is an AI extension designed to offer real-time assistance across a variety of tasks. Whether you’re drafting emails, summarizing documents, or generating social media posts, Gemini’s integration with Raycast provides a quick and efficient way to leverage AI on your Mac. Its ability to handle complex tasks with ease makes it a valuable extension for users looking to save time and enhance productivity.

Bing AI Search

Best for: AI-Enhanced Web Browsing

Bing AI Search integrates AI-powered search capabilities into Raycast, offering an enhanced web browsing experience. With this extension, you can conduct smarter searches, summarize web pages, and generate content directly from your Mac’s menu bar. Bing AI Search is perfect for users who want a more efficient way to explore the web and find information quickly.