StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
background
Command Icon Raycast Focus

Less chaos, more focus

Stay in flow by blocking distracting apps and websites

Download

The Art of Getting Things Done

At its core, productivity isn't about doing more things; it's about doing the right things efficiently and effectively.

The Foundation of Productivity

The cornerstone of productivity

05:00

Achieve your goals faster without distractions

Start a Focus Session by choosing your duration and which distracting apps and websites to block.

Goal-based
Focus on one goal at a time to minimize context switching.
Flexible focus duration
Focus for 5 minutes or the entire workday. Every minute counts.
Block categories
Starting points of apps and websites like socials & shopping.
Start with a shortcut
New Focus Sessions will remember your preferences
Start Focus Session

Selected apps and websites will get blocked

PreviewFileEditViewGoToolsWindowHelp
Distraction-free. Raycast Focus will remind you if you try to access a blocked app or website.
You’re in control. If during a session you need to access an app or website, you have the ability to snooze it or pause the session.
Edit at any time. You can always edit your blocks to be more or less strict during your session.

Works in your browser.

No extension required.

Distracting website tabs will be blocked during the Focus Session, and you can choose to snooze them if needed.

When the session ends, your browser tabs will be restored to their original state.

instagram.com has been blocked
by Raycast Focus.

Subtly reminding you to stay focused

The floating focus bar gives you a quick glance at how much time is left and gently reminds you to focus on your goal.

05:00
I love Raycast because it keeps me in my work — its a huge producitivty boost without losing focus or context for my work. It’s a natural extension of my workflow
Wes Bos
Wes Bos
Co-host, SyntaxFM

Why is focusing so important?

Although quickly responding to an email or checking Slack may seem efficient, research shows it can significantly reduce productivity and increase errors.

bg

Productivity when context switching

Source: APA
100%
Up to 0%

Productive Time

Time Lost from Context Switching

FAQs

You’ve got questions. We’ve got answers

Be more productive today and everyday.

Download and use Raycast for free.

Download for MacJoin Windows waitlist
v1.89.1macOS 12+
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.