File Explorer for Mac

Raycast is a collection of powerful productivity tools, all within an extendable launcher for Apple computers. Fast, ergonomic, and reliable, Raycast enhances your workflow efficiency. Among its many features, Raycast offers a File Search extension designed to help you navigate and manage your files effortlessly.

File Search

Easily find your documents and see your recently opened files with Raycast's powerful File Search extension for Mac. Not sure of the exact name of your file? Use the Quick Look functionality to quickly parse through your files and find exactly what you're looking for. With options to copy the name, path, or entire file, open the file in the Finder, or even delete it, Raycast's File Search provides comprehensive file management.

Getting Started

Follow these steps to set up the File Search extension:

  1. Go to the Extensions panel in the Raycast preferences.
  2. Select and enable the File Search extension.
  3. Grant permissions access to allow the File Search to function. If you have external drives that you wish to search, the standard Full Disk Access is required.
  4. Afterwards, you will be able to use the full File Search functionality.
Enhance Your File Management

Raycast's File Search extension integrates seamlessly with macOS, offering a robust solution for finding and managing your files:

Key Features

FAQs

What is Raycast's File Search extension?

Raycast's File Search extension is a powerful tool that allows you to easily find, manage, and open documents and files on your Mac. It integrates seamlessly with macOS to enhance your file management capabilities.

How do I set up the File Search extension?

  1. Go to the Extensions panel in the Raycast preferences.
  2. Select and enable the File Search extension.
  3. Grant permissions access to allow the File Search to function. If you have external drives that you wish to search, the standard Full Disk Access is required.

Can I search files on external drives?

Yes, to search files on external drives, you need to grant Full Disk Access permissions to the File Search extension.

What file management options are available?

Raycast's File Search extension allows you to:

How does the Quick Look functionality work?

Quick Look allows you to preview files without opening them. Simply use the Quick Look feature to parse through your files quickly and find exactly what you need.

Can I customize my file search settings?

Yes, you can customize your file search settings in the Finder Preferences and adjust your keyboard shortcuts for a more personalized experience.

Is Raycast's File Search extension available on other operating systems?

Raycast's File Search extension is specifically designed for macOS and integrates seamlessly with its functionalities.

How do I delete files using the File Search extension?

To delete files, simply use the File Search extension to find the file you want to delete, and select the delete option.

Can I use Raycast's File Search extension to find hidden files?

Yes, Raycast's File Search extension allows you to search for and manage hidden files on your Mac.

Discover More Core Extensions to Boost Your Workflow

Raycast offers a suite of powerful core extensions designed to enhance your productivity and streamline your tasks. Explore the variety of tools available:

