A collection of powerful productivity tools all within an extendable launcher. Fast, ergonomic and reliable.
It’s about feeling like you’re never wasting it.
Use your favorite tools without even opening them.
AI where it’s most useful - on your OS.
Used by seriously productive people.
Realtime knowledge, anywhere in your OS.
I forked the Notion Search extension so I can easily paste "tokenized" doc links into Slack.
Raycast is incrementally turning my Mac into an AI-native operating system and I’m so here for it.
Automate the things you do all the time.
Tired of typing the same thing? Create a snippet and insert it by simply typing its keyword.
Sure, here you go:
3rd Floor 1 Ashley Road, WA14 2DT Altrincham, Cheshire
Say goodbye to open tabs. Create quicklinks to launch anything from anywhere.
Speed up your workflow by assigning hotkeys or aliases to common commands or apps.
A quick way to capture a thought while working on something else.
Our extension API is designed to allow anyone with web development skills to unleash the power of Raycast.
Build rich, native extensions with the technologies you already know: React, TypeScript and Node.
Our UI component library allows you to concentrate on the logic while we push the pixels.
Submit your extension to the Raycast Store and share it with thousands of users.
Download and use Raycast for free.