StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in

Changelog

v1.77.0June 19, 2024

📎 AI Chat Attachments

AI-attachments-release

Chatting goes beyond just text. For years, we've shared files through emails, images through messages, and links in our workspaces. Today, we're bringing attachments to AI Chat to enable richer conversations the way we used to. You can now attach files like PDFs, screenshots, images, and even tabs using our browser extension

Click the new plus button in the AI Chat composer or press “⌘ ⇧ A” to add an attachment. You can add multiple attachments and mix and match them. Give it a try!

🆓 Raycast Pro Free 14-Days Trial

Haven’t experienced Raycast Pro yet?! You can now try all Pro features for free for 14 days, including AI, custom themes, custom window management commands, and more. Simply search for “Upgrade to Pro” in Raycast to start the trial or visit https://ray.so/free-trial.

✨ New

  • Dynamic Placeholders: Added a new json-stringify modifier

💎 Improvements

  • Calendar: You can now join FaceTime and chorus.ai video meetings right from Raycast
  • Quit All Applications: The command now includes Raycast windows by default. You can customize this behavior in the command's settings.

🐞 Fixes

  • Window Management: Fixed window moving to next/previous desktop.
  • Switch Windows: Fixed tracking windows of apps that were launched after the initial command use.
  • Siri Shortcuts: Fixed multithreading crashes on system with a big number of shortcuts.
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingFAQ
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
SnippetsPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.