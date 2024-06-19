📎 AI Chat Attachments

Chatting goes beyond just text. For years, we've shared files through emails, images through messages, and links in our workspaces. Today, we're bringing attachments to AI Chat to enable richer conversations the way we used to. You can now attach files like PDFs, screenshots, images, and even tabs using our browser extension

Click the new plus button in the AI Chat composer or press “⌘ ⇧ A” to add an attachment. You can add multiple attachments and mix and match them. Give it a try!

🆓 Raycast Pro Free 14-Days Trial

Haven’t experienced Raycast Pro yet?! You can now try all Pro features for free for 14 days, including AI, custom themes, custom window management commands, and more. Simply search for “Upgrade to Pro” in Raycast to start the trial or visit https://ray.so/free-trial.

✨ New

Dynamic Placeholders: Added a new json-stringify modifier

💎 Improvements

Calendar: You can now join FaceTime and chorus.ai video meetings right from Raycast

Quit All Applications: The command now includes Raycast windows by default. You can customize this behavior in the command's settings.

