Raycast Technologies Ltd. and its affiliates ("Raycast," "we," "us," or "our") have prepared this privacy policy to explain what Personal Data (defined below) we collect, how we use and share that Personal Data, and your rights and choices concerning our data practices. Through our application (the "App"), we allow individuals ("Users" or "you") to control your tools in a simple, fast and delightful way. The App and https://www.raycast.com/ (the "Site") are referred to collectively in this Privacy Policy as the "Service".

This privacy policy does not apply to Personal Data we process on behalf of our customers in connection with their use of our Service. Those processing activities are subject to the privacy policies of our customers. If a third party, for example your employer, uses our Service to process your Personal Data, please contact them directly with questions about how they collect and use your Personal Data, including how we process Personal Data on their behalf.

Before using the Service or submitting any Personal Data to Raycast, please review this privacy policy carefully and contact us if you have any questions. By using the Service, you agree to the practices described in this privacy policy. If you do not agree to this privacy policy, please do not access the Site or otherwise use the Service.

1. Personal Data we collect

Personal Data you provide to us

We collect the following categories of information that alone or in combination with other information in our possession could be used to identify you ("Personal Data"):

Account Data: If you create an account, we will collect the information needed to authenticate your access to the Service, including your name, username, email address and password.

Financial Data and Transaction Data: To the extent any features of the Service are available for a fee, we may collect the financial information necessary to process your payments, such as your payment card number and authentication details. We rely on Stripe, our third party payment provider, to process payment data and we do not have direct access to your financial data. You can find information about the payment services providers' privacy policies and practices at https://stripe.com/gb/privacy. When you make a purchase on our online store: merch.raycast.com, we also collect order and delivery information.

Communication Data: We may collect information when you contact us through the Service, on social media, by email or otherwise, with questions or concerns and when you voluntarily respond to questionnaires, surveys or requests for market research seeking your opinion and feedback. Providing this information is optional to you.

Developer Data: If you develop tools or extensions to publish on our store and/or if you contribute to the Raycast open source community, we will collect Personal Data such as the specific tools and extensions you have contributed to.

Marketing Preferences: If you subscribe to or opt-out from our newsletter, we collect and store this information so we can adhere to your preferences.

Job Application Data: If you apply for a job with us, we will collect Personal Data your share with us, for example in your CV, cover letter or during an interview with us, including education, professional and training history, and details of any other relevant skills, such as language capability and any other information you choose to share with us. As part of the application process, we may also collect other information such as copies of certificates, diplomas or other documentation and information required to confirm your identity and right to work in the country in which you will be employed.

Personal Data we receive from third parties

Social Media Data: We have pages on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn ("Social Media Pages"). When you interact with our Social Media Pages, we will receive Personal Data that you elect to provide to us from such social media platforms, such as your contact details. In addition, the companies that host our Social Media Pages may provide us with aggregate information and analytics regarding the use of our Social Media Pages.

References and Recruitment Agencies: If you apply for a job with us, we may obtain Personal Data about you from a reference you have provided us with. We may also receive Personal Data from recruitment agencies, in the context of a job opportunity.

Personal Data we automatically collect

We collect Personal Data about you automatically when you use our Service. Please read our Cookie section below for more information.

2. How we use Personal Data

We use Personal Data for the following purposes:

To provide the Service . We use Personal Data to operate, maintain, and provide you with our Service, including to process your payments. In particular, we use Personal Data to enter into a contract with you or to perform our contractual obligations under our Terms of Service.

. We use Personal Data to operate, maintain, and provide you with our Service, including to process your payments. In particular, we use Personal Data to enter into a contract with you or to perform our contractual obligations under our Terms of Service. To communicate with you . We use your Personal Data to respond to your inquiries, comments, feedback, or questions. We do so to perform our contract with you or where it is in our legitimate business interests.

. We use your Personal Data to respond to your inquiries, comments, feedback, or questions. We do so to perform our contract with you or where it is in our legitimate business interests. To send administrative information to you . For example, we may send you information regarding the Service and changes to our terms, conditions, and policies for the performance of our obligations under our Terms of Service.

. For example, we may send you information regarding the Service and changes to our terms, conditions, and policies for the performance of our obligations under our Terms of Service. For analytics and product improvement . Where it is in our legitimate business interests, we use your Personal Data for other business purposes, such as data analysis, identifying usage trends, improving the content and functionality of the Service, developing new products and features, determining the effectiveness of our promotional campaigns, and evaluating and improving our Service, our marketing and your experience. In most cases, we will aggregate your Personal Data and use only aggregated information, such as statistics, which does not directly identify you, for these purposes.

. Where it is in our legitimate business interests, we use your Personal Data for other business purposes, such as data analysis, identifying usage trends, improving the content and functionality of the Service, developing new products and features, determining the effectiveness of our promotional campaigns, and evaluating and improving our Service, our marketing and your experience. In most cases, we will aggregate your Personal Data and use only aggregated information, such as statistics, which does not directly identify you, for these purposes. To protect our Service . It is in our legitimate business interests to prevent fraud, criminal activity that could be damaging for us and for you, or misuses of our Service, and to ensure the security of our IT systems, architecture, and networks.

. It is in our legitimate business interests to prevent fraud, criminal activity that could be damaging for us and for you, or misuses of our Service, and to ensure the security of our IT systems, architecture, and networks. For compliance and legal reasons . We may use Personal Data to comply with legal obligations, and it is in our legitimate business interests to use your Personal Data to defend us against legal claims or disputes, including to: protect our, your or others' rights, privacy, safety or property (including by making and defending legal claims); audit our internal processes for compliance with legal and contractual requirements and internal policies; enforce the Terms of Service that govern the Service; comply with applicable laws, lawful requests and legal process, such as to respond to subpoenas or requests from government authorities.

. We may use Personal Data to comply with legal obligations, and it is in our legitimate business interests to use your Personal Data to defend us against legal claims or disputes, including to: To send you our monthly newsletter . If you subscribe to receive our newsletter, we will use your Personal Data to send you our monthly newsletter. Except where consent is required, we undertake such marketing and advertising on the basis of our legitimate business interests. Where we seek your consent, you may withdraw your consent at any time.

. If you subscribe to receive our newsletter, we will use your Personal Data to send you our monthly newsletter. Except where consent is required, we undertake such marketing and advertising on the basis of our legitimate business interests. Where we seek your consent, you may withdraw your consent at any time. To review your job application. When you apply for a job with us, we use your Personal Data to assess your suitability for the position, including seeking references and conducting appropriate checks.

3. Sharing and disclosure of personal data

In certain circumstances we may share your Personal Data with third parties as set forth below:

Vendors and Service Providers : To assist us in meeting business operations needs and to perform certain services and functions, we may share Personal Data with vendors and service providers, including e-commerce provider, providers of hosting services, recruitment services, cloud services, and other information technology services providers, email communication software and email newsletter services, and payment processors (such as Stripe, as detailed above), customer relationship management, customer support services, and web analytics services. Pursuant to our instructions, these parties will access, process, or store Personal Data in the course of performing their duties to us. We only allow our service providers to handle your Personal Data if we are satisfied they take appropriate measures to protect your Personal Data. We also impose contractual obligations on service providers to ensure they can only use your Personal Data to provide services to us and to you.

: To assist us in meeting business operations needs and to perform certain services and functions, we may share Personal Data with vendors and service providers, including e-commerce provider, providers of hosting services, recruitment services, cloud services, and other information technology services providers, email communication software and email newsletter services, and payment processors (such as Stripe, as detailed above), customer relationship management, customer support services, and web analytics services. Pursuant to our instructions, these parties will access, process, or store Personal Data in the course of performing their duties to us. We only allow our service providers to handle your Personal Data if we are satisfied they take appropriate measures to protect your Personal Data. We also impose contractual obligations on service providers to ensure they can only use your Personal Data to provide services to us and to you. Professional advisors : We may share your Personal Data with professional advisors, such as lawyers, auditors, bankers and insurers, where necessary in the course of the professional services that they render to us.

: We may share your Personal Data with professional advisors, such as lawyers, auditors, bankers and insurers, where necessary in the course of the professional services that they render to us. Business Transfers : If we are involved in a merger, acquisition, financing due diligence, reorganisation, bankruptcy, receivership, sale of all or a portion of our assets, or transition of service to another provider (collectively a "Transaction"), your Personal Data and other information may be shared in the diligence process with counterparties and others assisting with the Transaction and transferred to a successor or affiliate as part of that Transaction along with other assets. The recipient of the information will be bound by confidentiality obligations.

: If we are involved in a merger, acquisition, financing due diligence, reorganisation, bankruptcy, receivership, sale of all or a portion of our assets, or transition of service to another provider (collectively a "Transaction"), your Personal Data and other information may be shared in the diligence process with counterparties and others assisting with the Transaction and transferred to a successor or affiliate as part of that Transaction along with other assets. The recipient of the information will be bound by confidentiality obligations. Developers : Users who develop tools or extensions to publish on our store and/or contribute to the Raycast open source community may have limited access to your Personal Data. We ensure all developers are subject to confidentiality obligations.

: Users who develop tools or extensions to publish on our store and/or contribute to the Raycast open source community may have limited access to your Personal Data. We ensure all developers are subject to confidentiality obligations. Legal Requirements: If required to do so by law or in the good faith belief that such action is necessary to (i) comply with a legal obligation, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements, (ii) protect and defend our rights or property, (iii) prevent fraud, (iv) act in urgent circumstances to protect the personal safety of Users of the Service, or the public, or (v) protect against legal liability. We may disclose and exchange information with law enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies to comply with our legal and regulatory obligations.

Please note that we do not sell your Personal Data or share your Personal Data for interest-based advertising purposes.

4. International Data Transfers

If you are based in the United States or anywhere else, we store your Personal Data primarily on servers in the United States. If you are based in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom, we primarily store your data in those regions. We may also transfer Personal Data to our service providers in the United States and in other jurisdictions. Please note that such jurisdictions may not provide the same protections as the data protection laws in your home country.

When we engage in cross-border data transfers, we will ensure that relevant safeguards are in place to afford adequate protection for Personal Data and we will comply with applicable data protection laws, in particular by relying on an EU Commission or UK government adequacy decision/regulation for transfers outside of the European Economic Area and United Kingdom, or on contractual protections for the transfer of Personal Data. For more information about how we transfer Personal Data internationally, please contact us as set out in the "Contact us" section below.

5. How long your personal data will be kept

We will not retain your Personal Data for longer than necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy policy. Different retention periods apply for different types of Personal Data. Generally, we store Personal Data until it is no longer necessary to provide the Service or until your account is deleted – whichever comes first.

When it is no longer necessary to retain your Personal Data, we will delete or anonymise it.

6. Your rights and choices

Opt out of marketing communications. You may opt out of marketing-related communications by following the opt-out or unsubscribe instructions contained in the marketing communication we send you or by contacting us as provided in the "Contact us" section below. You may continue to receive service-related communications and other non-marketing emails.

Personal Data requests. We also offer you choices that affect how we handle your Personal Data. Depending on your location and the nature of your interactions with our Service, you may request the following in relation to Personal Data:

Information about how we have collected and used Personal Data. We have made this information available to you without having to request it by including it in this privacy policy.

about how we have collected and used Personal Data. We have made this information available to you without having to request it by including it in this privacy policy. Access to a copy of the Personal Data that we have collected about you. Where applicable, we will provide the information in a portable, machine-readable, readily usable format.

to a copy of the Personal Data that we have collected about you. Where applicable, we will provide the information in a portable, machine-readable, readily usable format. Correction of Personal Data that is inaccurate or out of date.

of Personal Data that is inaccurate or out of date. Deletion of Personal Data that we no longer need to provide the Service or for other lawful purposes. You can delete any Personal Data we might collect about you by logging out of your account.

of Personal Data that we no longer need to provide the Service or for other lawful purposes. You can delete any Personal Data we might collect about you by logging out of your account. Additional rights, such as to object to and request that we restrict our use of Personal Data.

To make a request, please email us or write to us as provided in the "Contact us" section below. We may ask for specific information from you to help us confirm your identity. Depending on where you reside, you may be entitled to empower an "authorised agent" to submit requests on your behalf. We will require authorised agents to confirm their identity and authority, in accordance with applicable laws. You are entitled to exercise the rights described above free from discrimination.

Limits on your privacy rights and choices. In some instances, your choices may be limited, such as where fulfilling your request would impair the rights of others, our ability to provide a service you have requested, or our ability to comply with our legal obligations and enforce our legal rights. If you are not satisfied with how we address your request, you may submit a complaint by contacting us as provided in the "Contact us" section below.

Right to complain. We hope that we can resolve any query or concern you may raise about our use of your information. However, depending on where you reside you may have the right to complain to your local data protection regulator.

7. Cookies

We use cookies on our Site. Cookies are text files that websites store and access on a visitor's device to uniquely identify the visitor's browser or to store information or settings in the browser to allow us to distinguish you from other Users of our Service. All cookies we use are "first party cookies", which means they are set by us and are "session cookies", which means they are deleted once you close your web browser.

We only use cookies which are strictly necessary to provide you with the Site and to use some of its features, such as the ability to log-in and access to secure areas. These cookies are essential for using and navigating the Site, you can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies but then some parts of the Service may not work.

For more information about cookies, including how to see what cookies have been set on your device and how to manage and delete them, visit www.allaboutcookies.org. Use the following links to learn more about how to control cookies and online tracking through your browser: Firefox; Chrome; Microsoft Edge; Safari (Mac); Safari (Mobile/iOS).

8. Children

Our Service is not directed to children who are under the age of 18. Raycast does not knowingly collect Personal Data from children under the age of 18. If you have reason to believe that a child under the age of 18 has provided Personal Data to Raycast through the Service please contact us and we will endeavor to delete that Personal Data from our databases.

9. Links to other websites

The Service may contain links to other websites not operated or controlled by Raycast, including social media services ("Third Party Sites"). The information that you share with Third Party Sites will be governed by the specific privacy policies and terms of service of the Third Party Sites and not by this privacy policy. By providing these links we do not imply that we endorse or have reviewed these sites. Please contact the Third Party Sites directly for information on their privacy practices and policies.

10. Security

You use the Service at your own risk. We have appropriate security measures to prevent Personal Data from being accidentally lost, or used or accessed unlawfully. We limit access to your Personal Data to those who have a genuine business need to access it. Those processing your information will do so only in an authorised manner and are subject to a duty of confidentiality. We also have procedures in place to deal with any suspected data security breach. We will notify you and any applicable regulator of a suspected data security breach where we are legally required to do so.

However, no Internet or e-mail transmission is ever fully secure or error free. In particular, email sent to or from us may not be secure. Therefore, you should take special care in deciding what information you send to us via the Service or e-mail. Please keep this in mind when disclosing any Personal Data to Raycast via the internet. In addition, we are not responsible for circumvention of any privacy settings or security measures contained on the Service, or third party websites.

11. Changes to privacy policy

The Service and our business may change from time to time. As a result we may change this privacy policy at any time. When we do we will post an updated version on this page, unless another type of notice is required by the applicable law. By continuing to use our Service or providing us with Personal Data after we have posted an updated privacy policy, or notified you by other means if applicable, you acknowledge to have read the revised privacy policy and practices described in it.

12. Contact us

Raycast Technologies Ltd. is the entity responsible for the processing of Personal Data under this privacy policy (as a controller, where provided under applicable law).

If you have any questions about our privacy policy or information practices, please feel free to contact us at our designated request address: privacy@raycast.com, or by mail to: 3rd Floor 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, United Kingdom, WA14 2DT