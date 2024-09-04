StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Time management extensions

Time management tools to boost productivity and collaboration right where you are

Our top tools for time management

Try our favorite time management apps without even opening them.

Year in Progress logo

Year in Progress

Stay motivated by see the progress of the year.

AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Install Extension
World Clock logo

World Clock

Query the current time of a region, ip or domain.

Avatarkoinzhang
Install Extension
Toggl Track logo

Toggl Track

Start and stop time entries with Toggl Track

AvatarFranz von der Lippe
Install Extension
Reclaim logo

Reclaim

AI scheduling for Google Calendar – quickly create Tasks, join meetings, share Scheduling Links, & manage your calendar

AvatarReclaim.ai
Install Extension
Fantastical logo

Fantastical

Create Fantastical events and reminders using Fantastical's natural language processing.

AvatarDevah Schaefers
Install Extension

Browse more time management extensions

Explore open source extensions and powerful integrations

K
Fantastical iconFantastical

Create Fantastical events and reminders using Fantastical's natural language processing.

Install
AvatarDevah Schaefers4 Commands10,161
Calendly Share Meeting Links iconCalendly Share Meeting Links

Quickly share your Calendly meeting links

Install
AvatarEric2,061
Things iconThings

Search and manage your Things to-dos from Raycast

Install
AvatarLoris Guignard9 Commands21,047
Life Progress iconLife Progress

View life progress and custom Countdown Date. See how much time is left.

Install
Avatarkoinzhang1,240
Remember the Date iconRemember the Date

Creates and shows the most important date which should be remembered.

Install
AvatarPer Nielsen Tikær4 Commands439
World Clock iconWorld Clock

Query the current time of a region, ip or domain.

Install
Avatarkoinzhang3 Commands3,468
Amphetamine iconAmphetamine

Controls Amphetamine using Raycast

Install
AvatarGustavo da Silva4 Commands12,701
Stretchly iconStretchly

Fastest way to skip to breaks.

Install
Avatar乃宥然2 Commands408
Timers iconTimers

Start, stop, and save countdown timers, directly in Raycast, with no external dependencies.

Install
AvatarThatNerdSquared19 Commands39,675
Session - Pomodoro Focus Timer iconSession - Pomodoro Focus Timer

Control Session pomodoro timers. Requires v2.6.23 or later installed: www.stayinsession.com

Install
AvatarJames Lyons7 Commands4,856
Simple Reminder iconSimple Reminder

Set your reminders in natural language without the need to have any application installed.

Install
AvatarDavid Alecrim3 Commands2,045
Website Blocker iconWebsite Blocker

Block websites by changing your hosts file automatically, directly from Raycast

Install
AvatarGersom van Ginkel2 Commands135
Timezone Buddy iconTimezone Buddy

Show friends in other timezones

Install
AvatarAndré Breia2 Commands367
Reclaim iconReclaim

AI scheduling for Google Calendar – quickly create Tasks, join meetings, share Scheduling Links, & manage your calendar

Install
AvatarReclaim.ai6 Commands5,790
My Daily Log iconMy Daily Log

Log what you do every day.

Install
AvatarNicolas Frugoni6 Commands774
Music Timer iconMusic Timer

Music Timer is the ultimate productivity app that fuses the Pomodoro Technique with your favorite tracks from Spotify and Apple Music!

Install
AvatarJulien Lacroix659
Timeular iconTimeular

Track time with Timeular

Install
AvatarVitaliy238
Work Time Countdown iconWork Time Countdown

A simple timer to help you keep productive during work time.

Install
AvatarThomas Paul Mann1,479
Year in Progress iconYear in Progress

Stay motivated by see the progress of the year.

Install
AvatarThomas Paul Mann3 Commands3,682
Todo List iconTodo List

Manage your todo list quickly by adding items and marking items as completed.

Install
AvatarMaggie Liu2 Commands7,132
Quick Event iconQuick Event

Create a calendar event using natural language

Install
AvatarMatthew Blode18,794
Quick Calendar iconQuick Calendar

View calendar month-by-month

Install
AvatarSergey Fuksman11,882
Toggl Track iconToggl Track

Start and stop time entries with Toggl Track

Install
AvatarFranz von der Lippe6 Commands6,454
Bed Time Calculator iconBed Time Calculator

This is a simple extension for Raycast that will help you calculate the best time to sleep or wake up.

Install
AvatarGleb Shalimov3 Commands115
Workouts iconWorkouts

Stay on top of your workouts from Strava

Install
AvatarSamuel6 Commands330

