Here’s a list of the top design tools you can access and integrate seamlessly with Raycast to enhance your creative workflow:

Figma

Figma is a powerful design platform known for its real-time collaboration features, making it perfect for team projects. Use Raycast to access Figma quickly, streamline your prototyping process, and manage design systems with ease.

Webflow

Webflow is a no-code design tool that allows you to create responsive web pages with precision. Raycast makes it easy to access Webflow’s design elements and optimize layouts for various formats, ensuring your designs are both beautiful and functional.

Prototyping Tools

Whether you’re using Figma’s built-in prototyping tool or other platforms, Raycast centralizes your access, allowing you to create and test high-fidelity prototypes without switching between different apps.

AI-Powered Design Tools

Enhance your design process with AI-powered tools for optimization and generative design. Raycast helps you quickly access these cutting-edge tools to speed up your workflow and improve design quality.

Animations & Transitions

Create smooth animations and transitions for your designs using plugins available through Raycast. These tools make it easy to bring your projects to life, whether you’re working on web pages, mobile apps, or social media content.

Design Systems Management

Raycast supports tools that help you manage and maintain design systems like Supernova, ensuring consistency across your projects. With easy access to all your design system components, you can maintain brand integrity and streamline your design process.

Grids & Layouts

Access grid and layout tools like the Ruler extension to perfect the structure of your designs. Whether you’re working with auto layout features or setting up complex grids, Raycast ensures these tools are just a shortcut away.