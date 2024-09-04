StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in

Design Extensions

Elevate your creative process with intuitive tools designed for seamless design, all within the Raycast launcher.

Raycast’s Featured Design Tools

Discover a curated selection of design tools crafted to simplify and enhance your design workflow.

Color Picker logo

Color Picker

Pick and organize colors, everywhere on your Mac

AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Install Extension
Figma File Search logo

Figma File Search

Lists Figma files allowing you to search and navigate to them.

AvatarMichael Schultz
Install Extension
CleanShot X logo

CleanShot X

Capture and record your screen!

AvatarAayush
Install Extension

All Design Extensions

Your one-stop hub for every design tool you need to bring your creative vision to life.

K
Unicode Symbols Search iconUnicode Symbols Search

Browse and copy-paste common Unicode symbols.

Install
AvatarMatteo Mazzarolo7,088
Tints and Shades iconTints and Shades

Generates tints and shades from a hex color value

Install
AvatarAnusandhan Pokhrel309
Material Icons iconMaterial Icons

Search and preview Material Icons

Install
AvatarYuki Iwanaga2,143
Lorem Picsum iconLorem Picsum

Generate a random image link for given dimensions.

Install
AvatarMichael Farquhar460
Svgl iconSvgl

Search SVG logos via svgl

Install
AvatarHo Yi Wei2 Commands3,442
Type Snob iconType Snob

Copy correct typographic characters, like dashes, quote marks, and other special characters.

Install
AvatarSawyer Hollenshead2,164
Avatar iconAvatar

An avatar library for designers and developers. You can choose between simple identicons and lovely designed characters.

Install
Avatarkoinzhang456
Carbon Screenshot for Raycast iconCarbon Screenshot for Raycast

Uses the carbon.now.sh to create beautiful screenshot you can share online or with your team

Install
AvatarLanre Adelowo962
Remove Background iconRemove Background

Removes the background from an image with remove.bg

Install
AvatarJamie9,167
SF Symbols Search iconSF Symbols Search

Search and copy SF Symbols

Install
AvatarPete Schaffner4,328
Pinch SVG iconPinch SVG

Generate pixel spacing increments and references in a pinch using SVGs.

Install
AvatarConnor Forsyth2 Commands27
CSS.GG iconCSS.GG

Open-source CSS, SVG and Figma UI Icons Available in SVG Sprite, styled-components, NPM & API

Install
Avatarastrit2 Commands1,670
TinyPNG iconTinyPNG

Compress the selected images in Finder with TinyPNG.

Install
Avatarryo kawamata2 Commands9,595
Converter iconConverter

Arbitrary input, direct output. Includes Base converter, Byte converter, Code converter, etc.

Install
Avatarkoinzhang3 Commands1,964
CodeSnap iconCodeSnap

Creates a beautiful image of your code snippet

Install
AvatarMichael Hoffmann850
Screenshot iconScreenshot

Capture your screen with macOS native tools

Install
AvatarAayush 8 Commands8,646
Convert Color iconConvert Color

hsl, rgb, hexadecimal, convert to each other

Install
AvatarYF Zhang657
Raycast MonkeyType Theme Explorer iconRaycast MonkeyType Theme Explorer

This "Raycast MonkeyType Theme" extension provides MonkeyType themes for Raycast.

Install
AvatarYen Cheng175
Google Fonts iconGoogle Fonts

Search and use fonts from Google Fonts

Install
AvatarGastro Geek11,609
Raycast Icons iconRaycast Icons

Browse, copy and modify Raycast icons.

Install
AvatarPetr Nikolaev2,545
MynaUI Icons iconMynaUI Icons

Search and Copy MynaUI Icons.

Install
AvatarPraveen Juge276
Typographer: Make Text Pretty iconTypographer: Make Text Pretty

Make the typography of your text pretty: fix quotes, dashes, and spaces. Works offline.

Install
Mi
Mike929
Replicate iconReplicate

Replicate is a tool for creating and sharing machine learning models. This extension allows you to create and view your predictions in Raycast.

Install
AvatarKevin Batdorf168
iOS Human Interface Guidelines iconiOS Human Interface Guidelines

Shows you the iOS HIG's info for quick reference

Install
AvatarEli Perkins407
Font Awesome iconFont Awesome

Search Font Awesome icons

Install
AvatarEldad Bercovici3,406

You might also be interested in...

AI ExtensionsProject Management ExtensionsProductivity ExtensionsTime management extensionsSoftware Development Extensions
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.