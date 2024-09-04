StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Raycast’s Featured Productivity Tools

Explore Essential Extensions Designed to Streamline Your Workflow and Save Time

1Password logo

1Password

Search, open or edit your 1Password passwords from Raycast

AvatarKhasbilegt.TS
Install Extension
Arc logo

Arc

Search and quickly navigate Arc's history and open tabs

AvatarThe Browser Company
Install Extension
ChatGPT logo

ChatGPT

Interact with OpenAI's ChatGPT directly from your command bar

AvatarAbiel Zulio M
Install Extension

All Productivity Extensions

Supercharge Your Workflow with Raycast's Arsenal of Productivity Tools

K
Git Commands iconGit Commands

Quickly use and learn Git commands and Oh My Zsh alias.

Install
AvatarManu Morante3,213
Visual Studio Code iconVisual Studio Code

Control Visual Studio Code, Cursor & Codium directly from Raycast - Search and open recent projects, handle extensions and commands.

Install
AvatarThomas Paul Mann6 Commands78,115
Spotify Player iconSpotify Player

Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.

Install
AvatarArtem Konovalov30 Commands107,504
Do Not Disturb iconDo Not Disturb

Disable notifications on your Apple devices

Install
AvatarKartikay Jainwal4 Commands2,160
YouTrack iconYouTrack

YouTrack 🔄 Raycast

Install
AvatarViktor2 Commands419
Notion Researcher iconNotion Researcher

An extension to supercharge your research workflow with Notion

Install
AvatarRaz Gaon3 Commands360
Clean Keyboard iconClean Keyboard

Lock your keyboard to clean it easily

Install
Avatarike7,778
Thesaurus iconThesaurus

Search Merrian-Webster's Thesaurus

Install
AvatarABukSwienty2,953
WhatsApp iconWhatsApp

Open WhatsApp chats

Install
AvatarVictor Navarro3 Commands18,702
Unicode Symbols Search iconUnicode Symbols Search

Browse and copy-paste common Unicode symbols.

Install
AvatarMatteo Mazzarolo7,088
Addy iconAddy

Generate and manage your Addy aliases from your keyboard.

Install
AvatarJames3 Commands211
Large Type iconLarge Type

Large Type allows you to show text in large characters across your screen

Install
AvatarGonzalo 2 Commands1,890
CopyQ Clipboard Manager iconCopyQ Clipboard Manager

Lists CopyQ clipboard entries and allows user to paste them.

Install
AvatarAndrew Cincotta450
Microsoft Teams iconMicrosoft Teams

Easily manage your Microsoft Teams presence and status message with this Raycast extension. Search chats and open them in with a keystroke in the Teams app.

Install
AvatarSven3 Commands6,289
ClipMenu iconClipMenu

Show Current Clipboard Content on Menu Bar

Install
AvatarGnimOay300
Search Zotero iconSearch Zotero

Search Zotero Database from Raycast

Install
AvatarSadanand Singh3,650
Bitly URL Shortener iconBitly URL Shortener

Quickly shorten the selected URL or current clipboard URL with Bitly

Install
AvatarBlessan Mathew5,066
Twos Post iconTwos Post

Add new 'thing' to Twos

Install
AvatarEka140
Setapp iconSetapp

Search Setapp apps

Install
AvatarLeandro Ardissone1,479
Notion Page Search iconNotion Page Search

Search Notion pages and open visited ones faster. No admin access required.

Install
AvatarSadanand Singh10,594
Paperless-ngx iconPaperless-ngx

Search Paperless-ngx for documents and upload

Install
Ad
Adam2 Commands184
PubMe Search iconPubMe Search

Search PubMed (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/)

Install
AvatarJustus173
Cookie String iconCookie String

Parses your cookie string

Install
AvatarNicolás Montone50
Texts iconTexts

Use your messaging applications from Raycast with ease, open a conversation fast.

Install
AvatarJeremy Zabala3 Commands968
Folder Search iconFolder Search

Search for folders on your Mac

Install
AvatarGastro Geek21,222

