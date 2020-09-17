The Clipboard History extension lets you find and use content that you copied earlier. It supports text, images, colors, and links, and you can pin frequently used entries. Copied content never leaves your computer and is encrypted on your local hard drive. Passwords copied from any password managers and other transient data are ignored by default, ensuring your sensitive information remains secure.

How to View and Manage Clipboard History on Mac

Setting up the Clipboard History Extension for Mac

Follow these steps to set up the extension:

Go to the Extensions panel in the Raycast preferences. Select and enable the Clipboard History extension. Optionally, you can also set up a Hotkey or alias for this extension for even faster access.

Afterwards, you will be able to use the Clipboard History extension.

Clipboard Manager Keyboard Shortcuts

↵ to copy selected entry to your clipboard manager

⌘ O to open links in the browser

⌘ ⇧ P to pin entry

⌘ P to change content type filter

⌃ X to remove the selected entry from the clipboard history

⌃ ⇧ X to remove all entries from the clipboard history (Danger zone!)

Start typing to filter the items on the left. Press ↵ to copy the text and paste it where-ever you want.

On the right is a detailed view with the full content and some additional metadata of the copied content.

Your copied items stay on your Mac clipboard history, are fully encrypted and can only be read by you. The history holds up to 256 entries and respects your password manager.

You can pin your frequently used entries to the top with ⌘ ⇧ P. They won't get removed.

Enhance Your Clipboard Management on Mac

Raycast's Clipboard History extension for Mac offers a robust solution for managing your clipboard history, streamlining your workflow, and increasing productivity.

Key Features

Comprehensive Clipboard History : Easily view your entire clipboard history for Mac, including text, images, colors, and links.

Secure and Private: All copied content is encrypted and stored locally, ensuring privacy and security.

Pinned Items: Pin frequently used snippets and paste items for quick access.

Automatic Filtering: Sensitive information like passwords is automatically ignored to protect your data.

Seamless Integration: Works flawlessly with macOS and other Apple devices, including iPhone and iPad through Universal Clipboard.

Optimize Your Workflow

Raycast's Clipboard History extension helps you manage and organize your copied content efficiently. Whether you are using macOS Sierra or the latest version of the operating system, this extension supports all configurations.

Hotkeys and Shortcuts: Assign a clipboard history Mac shortcut for quick access. Use Command + C to copy, and easily view your clipboard history through a dropdown menu.

Edit and Format: Edit copied text, format snippets, and paste as plain text or rich text as needed.

Compatibility and Performance

Designed for macOS, Raycast's Clipboard History extension is optimized for both Apple Silicon and Intel-based Macs. It ensures smooth performance with minimal impact on system resources.

Boost Productivity with Raycast

Raycast's Clipboard History extension is part of a collection of powerful productivity tools that enhance your workflow. By offering advanced clipboard management functionality, Raycast helps you stay organized and efficient.

Explore more: Check out Raycast's other extensions like the Apple Reminders and Window Manager integrations to further enhance your productivity.

By incorporating these advanced clipboard management features, Raycast's Clipboard History for Mac stands out as a top-tier clipboard manager Mac app.

Quick Tip: Clipboard History

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Clipboard History Manager?

Clipboard history refers to a feature that allows you to store and manage multiple items that you have copied or cut on your computer. Instead of just keeping the last copied item, clipboard history keeps a record of all recent items, such as text, images, and files, that you have copied. This allows you to access and reuse these items later.

On a Mac, this functionality is not available by default but can be enabled through ‌third-party apps with clipboard manager extensions like Raycast, which provide a clipboard history extension to enhance your productivity by keeping track of all your copied items.

Is There a Clipboard History on a Mac?

By default, macOS does not have a built-in clipboard history feature. It only retains the most recent item you copied. However, you can use third-party applications like Raycast to enable and manage clipboard history on your Mac.

Why does MacOS not have Clipboard History?

MacOS does not have a built-in clipboard history feature because it traditionally focuses on simplicity and user privacy. By only retaining the most recent copied item, MacOS minimizes the risk of sensitive information being stored and accessed inadvertently. However, users seeking their copy and paste history functionality can easily enhance their experience with third-party applications like Raycast, which offer advance

Supercharge Your Productivity with Raycast's Clipboard History Extension!

Download and use Raycast for free

