Currencies, Conversions, Time Zones, and Math Expressions
Raycast solves your complex math expressions and supports time zones, unit conversions, dates, and currency – including crypto. The best thing is, it understands your natural language!
Simply type an expression to solve complex math equations or convert time zones, units, and dates. Copy the answer to your clipboard to carry on with what you were doing before.
As a natural language calculator, the Raycast calculator extension is both intuitive and fast to use. This simple calculator extension makes it easy to handle a variety of calculations:
Effortlessly synchronize for meetings and events without having to count dates in your calendar or work out time zones in your head.
|Expression
|Output
|Monday in 3 weeks
|17 May
|5pm ldn in sf
|09:00
|Time in Dubai
|17:27
|Days until 25 Dec
|243 days
|35 days ago
|22 March
Make currency or unit conversions straight from wherever you are on your desktop. Currency conversions are updated in the background at regular intervals, so you know that you are always getting the latest information.
|Expression
|Output
|10 usd in gbp
|£7,22
|45 jpy to inr
|₹ 31,23
|23C to F
|73,4 °F
|29 inches to cm
|73,66 cm
|4 feet to cm
|121,92 cm
|3 teaspoon in ml
|14,78676ml
Calculate math expressions in Raycast and copy the answer straight to your clipboard. This basic calculator app is perfect for quick calculations.
|Expression
|Output
|60 + 74
|134
|4 power 6
|4,096
|32% of 5
|1,6
|8 dollars/hour in gbp
|£5,75/hour
|19m + 47%
|27,93 m
If you'd like to customize the decimal separator in the Raycast calculator, we have written a short guide in our manual.
The Calculator is a special command – it's always available in the root search – just type any expression. You'll see your expression displayed on the left, and the answer on the right.
A few more examples of what Raycast understands:
10ft in m or
5 btc in gbp
52% of 900
5pm ldn in sf or
time in tokyo
monday in 3 weeks
days until 31 Mar
square root of 625 and
2 power 10
145 mins to timespan
↵ to copy the answer to your clipboard
⌘ ↵ to paste the answer directly into the root search to begin another calculation
⌘ ⇧ ↵ to swap the original question with the new answer in the search field
The decimal separator used in the Raycast calculator is set by your system. If you want, you can change this.
After hitting OK, your changes will be available immediately in the Raycast calculator. If this is not the case, please restart Raycast.
Raycast's calculator extension is not just a tool; it's an essential part of your workflow. Whether you're looking for the best finance calculator app, an engineering calculator app, or even the best statistics calculator app, Raycast covers all your needs.
The Raycast Calculator Extension is a powerful and intuitive calculator integrated into the Raycast launcher for Mac computers. It supports natural language input for solving complex math equations, converting time zones, units, and currencies, and handling dates.
Simply type any mathematical expression, conversion query, or date-related question in the Raycast root search. The calculator extension will automatically process your input and display the answer.
The extension can handle various calculations including basic math equations, currency conversions, unit conversions, date calculations, and time zone differences.
Yes, the decimal separator used in the Raycast Calculator is set by your system preferences. You can change it by navigating to System Preferences > Language and Region > Advanced, and then setting your preferred decimal separator.
Yes, it supports currency conversions. The exchange rates are updated in the background at regular intervals to ensure you get the latest information.
Absolutely. You can effortlessly convert time zones by typing queries like "5pm ldn in sf" or "time in Tokyo."
You can copy the answer to your clipboard by pressing
↵. Additionally, you can use
⌘ ↵ to paste the answer directly into the root search for a new calculation, or
⌘ ⇧ ↵ to swap the original question with the new answer in the search field.
Yes, the Raycast Calculator Extension is versatile and robust, making it suitable for professional use in fields such as finance, engineering, and statistics.
The core functionalities of the Calculator Extension, such as basic math calculations and unit conversions, work offline. However, currency conversions require an internet connection to update exchange rates.
Raycast extensions, including the Calculator Extension, are updated automatically. Ensure you have the latest version of Raycast installed to access new features and improvements.
Here are a few examples:
Download Raycast for free!
Raycast offers a suite of powerful core extensions designed to enhance your productivity and streamline your tasks. Explore the variety of tools available: