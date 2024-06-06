🔗 Dynamic Placeholders in Quicklinks

Unleash the power of Quicklinks with a whole new set of Dynamic Placeholders! You can now use the same Dynamic Placeholders in Quicklinks as in Snippets and AI Commands. And with Modifiers, you can now decide whether an argument will be percent-encoded or not

✨ New

AI Chat Presets are now available in root search. So you can quickly open a new chat based on a preset and assign a hotkey or alias to frequently used ones

💎 Improvements

AI Chat: Improved keyboard navigation by highlighting toolbar elements

When created via a preset, new chats display the preset name and icon in the status bar

AI Chat Presets: You can now set a custom icon for your presets 🤪

AI Image Generation: Quick Look action directly displays the image without a submenu. You can also double-click an image to Quick Look

Root Search: Improved matching logic to avoid triggering calculator when typing query like "2fa"

🐞 Fixes