Emoji Picker Extension 🎉

Emoji Extension for Mac

Pick Emoji like a pro from any text area in Raycast. Quickly trigger the emoji picker by entering a : and continue typing to select exactly the emoji you want. Alternatively, use the standard system shortcuts ⌘⌃space or FnE to display the full emoji selector list. Go on, express yourself 😆 with the ultimate emoji extension for Mac computers!

Features:

How to Use Emoji on Keyboard:

  1. Invoke the Picker: Type : or use the shortcut ⌘⌃space.
  2. Search and Select: Use the emoji searcher to find the desired emoji by typing keywords.
  3. Insert Emoji: Click on the emoji to insert it into your text area.

New Enhancements:

Improvements:

Bug Fixes:

More Capabilities:

Quick Tip: Emoji Picker

How we built the best emoji picker 🤖

FAQs

What is the Raycast Emoji Picker extension?

The Raycast Emoji Picker is a powerful emoji extension for Mac computers that allows you to quickly and easily insert emojis from any text area in Raycast. It provides a seamless way to express yourself with a wide range of emojis and symbols.

How do you get the emoji keyboard in Raycast?

To access the emoji keyboard extension in Raycast, simply type : in any text area, and the emoji picker will appear. You can also use the standard system shortcuts ⌘⌃space or FnE to display the full emoji selector list.

How to use emoji on keyboard with Raycast?

To use emojis on your keyboard with Raycast:

Can I customize skin tones for emojis?

Yes, the Raycast Emoji Picker allows you to select and customize skin tones for emojis, making it easy to personalize your emoji usage.

Is the Raycast Emoji Picker compatible with other applications?

Yes, the Raycast Emoji Picker works seamlessly with various applications, including Gmail, GitHub.com, and more. It integrates smoothly across all text areas in Raycast.

Does the Emoji Picker support Unicode characters?

Yes, the Raycast Emoji Picker supports Unicode characters, allowing you to access a wide range of emojis, symbols, and special characters.

Can I use the Raycast Emoji Picker on other operating systems?

While the Raycast Emoji Picker is optimized for macOS, it also supports use in Linux systems and various web browsers like Chrome through the Raycast app.

How do I fix permissions if store extensions cannot be installed?

Raycast provides an option to automatically fix permissions if store extensions cannot be installed. You can enable this feature in the store settings.

What improvements have been made to the Emoji Picker?

Recent improvements include faster loading times for extensions, new theme icons in preferences, and compatibility updates for cloud services using the new FileProvider extension in macOS Monterey.

Where can I find more information or seek support?

For more information, support, or to submit feedback, you can visit the Raycast website, check out the documentation on GitHub.com, or reach out to our support team via the Raycast app.

Discover More Core Extensions to Boost Your Workflow

Raycast offers a suite of powerful core extensions designed to enhance your productivity and streamline your tasks. Explore the variety of tools available:

