Mac Window Manager

With the Window Management extension, you can move and scale other application windows with ease on your Mac. Optimize your workflow with Raycast's powerful window management functionality.

Getting Started with the Window Manager

Follow these steps to set up the extension:

Go to the Extensions panel in the Raycast preferences. Select and enable the Window Management extension. Execute a command to grant the required permissions. Afterwards, you should be able to use all commands of the extension.

Tip: Assign global hotkeys to your frequently used commands to move and resize windows with a single keypress.

Commands

Move Up/Down/Left/Right: Move the focused window to the edge of the screen in any direction using keyboard shortcuts.

Maximize: Maximize the focused window to fit the screen or maximize only width or height.

Center: Center the focused window in the screen.

Bottom/Left/Center/Right/Top Half: Resize the focused window to the bottom, left, center, right, or top half of the screen.

First/First Two/Center/Last Two/Last Third: Resize the focused window to the first, first two, center, last two, or last third of the screen.

Toggle Fullscreen: Toggle the fullscreen mode of the focused window.

Top Left/Top Right/Bottom Left/Bottom Right Quarter: Resize the focused window to the top left, top right, bottom left, or bottom right quarter of the screen.

Previous/Next Display: Move the focused window to the previous or next display.

Restore: Restore the focused window to its last position.

Pro Tip: Super-power your monitor by assigning hotkeys to your window management commands. For example, use ⌃ ⌥ ← for the Left Half command to move and scale the focused window to the left half of the screen.

Enhance Your macOS Workflow

Raycast's Window Manager for Mac offers extensive window management capabilities, allowing you to manage your workspace efficiently. Whether you are using a MacBook or an external display, this extension supports all configurations seamlessly.

Advanced Window Management Features

Window Snapping: Easily snap windows to different parts of the screen, similar to tiling window managers, improving your productivity.

Window Resizing: Quickly resize windows to predefined dimensions using intuitive keyboard shortcuts.

Multiple Displays: Effortlessly move windows between different displays for a streamlined workflow.

Customizable Shortcuts: Set up your preferred shortcuts for frequently used window management commands.

Optimize Your Workspace

Raycast's Window Manager helps you keep your workspace organized and clutter-free. With features like window snapping and easy resizing, you can maintain a tidy desktop, whether you are working on a MacBook or using an external display.

Compatibility and Performance

Designed for macOS, including the latest Sonoma update, Raycast's Window Manager extension works smoothly on Apple Silicon and Intel-based Macs. It's optimized to have minimal impact on battery life, ensuring efficient performance even on resource-intensive tasks.

Boost Productivity with Raycast

Raycast's Window Manager is part of a collection of powerful productivity tools that integrate seamlessly into your workflow. By offering robust window management functionality, Raycast helps you stay focused and efficient.

Explore more: Check out Raycast's other extensions like the Apple Reminders and Terminal integrations to further enhance your productivity.

By incorporating these advanced window management features, Raycast's Window Manager for Mac stands out as a top-tier mac app, providing users with unparalleled control over their workspace. Download Raycast today and take advantage of its powerful window management capabilities to streamline your workflow and boost productivity.

Quick Tip: Window Management

Frequently Asked Questions

Does MacOS have a window manager?

Yes, macOS has built-in window management features, such as Mission Control, Split View, and App Exposé. These tools help manage and organize open windows. However, many users opt for third-party window manager apps like Raycast's Window Manager extension for more advanced features and customization.

What is the Mac version of Windows Task Manager?

The Mac equivalent of Windows Task Manager is called "Activity Monitor." It provides detailed information about the processes running on your Mac, including CPU, memory, energy, disk, and network usage. You can find Activity Monitor in the Applications > Utilities folder.

What is the best Window Manager app for Mac?

There are several highly regarded window manager apps for Mac, however, Raycast's Window Manager extension stands out due to its seamless integration with other Raycast productivity tools, offering a fast, ergonomic, and reliable solution.

How do I arrange windows easily on a Mac?

To arrange windows easily on a Mac, you can use:

Built-in features like Mission Control and Split View.

Third-party apps like Raycast's Window Manager extension, which allows you to quickly snap windows to various positions and sizes using customizable shortcuts or intuitive drag-and-drop.

How to split screen on Mac?

To split screen on a Mac:

Open the two apps you want to use. Click and hold the green full-screen button in the top left corner of one of the windows. Select "Tile Window to Left of Screen" or "Tile Window to Right of Screen" from the dropdown menu. The app will fill that half of the screen, and you can select the other app for the other half.

How to tidy a desktop on Mac?

To tidy your desktop on a Mac:

Use Stacks: Right-click on your desktop and select "Use Stacks" to group files by type, date, or tags.

Organize into folders: Create folders and drag files into them to keep your desktop clean.

Desktop Cleanup: In Finder, go to the "View" menu and select "Clean Up" or "Clean Up By" to automatically arrange icons by name, kind, date, or size.

Raycast Extensions: Use Raycast's productivity tools to quickly organize and access your files, reducing desktop clutter.

These answers should help visitors understand how to manage their windows and keep their workspace organized using both built-in macOS features and Raycast's Window Manager extension.

Take Control of Your Mac's Windows Today!

Ready to enhance your productivity with seamless window management? Download and use Raycast for free now and experience the power of efficient window organization.

Discover More Core Extensions to Boost Your Workflow

Raycast offers a suite of powerful core extensions designed to enhance your productivity and streamline your tasks. Explore the variety of tools available: