StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in

Work From Home Extensions

Smart Tools for a Seamless Work From Home Flow

Raycast’s Featured Work From Home Tools

Our Handpicked Extensions to Elevate Your Remote Work and Team Collaboration

Google Drive logo

Google Drive

Fuzzy search files in the mounted Google Drive

AvatarVishal Telangre
Install Extension
Mullvad VPN logo

Mullvad VPN

Fastest way to connect, disconnect, and check if you are connected to Mullvad VPN.

AvatarDwight Donovan Benvenuto
Install Extension
Notion logo

Notion

The fastest way to search, create and update Notion pages.

AvatarNotion
Install Extension
Zoom logo

Zoom

Start, schedule and join Zoom meetings.

AvatarRaycast
Install Extension
Slack logo

Slack

Search for chats, see unread messages, snooze notifications, and set your presence status.

AvatarMomme
Install Extension

All Work From Home Extensions

Supercharge your remote workspace with our curated collection of productivity-boosting tools

K
Do Not Disturb iconDo Not Disturb

Disable notifications on your Apple devices

Install
AvatarKartikay Jainwal4 Commands2,160
WhatsApp iconWhatsApp

Open WhatsApp chats

Install
AvatarVictor Navarro3 Commands18,702
Microsoft Teams iconMicrosoft Teams

Easily manage your Microsoft Teams presence and status message with this Raycast extension. Search chats and open them in with a keystroke in the Teams app.

Install
AvatarSven3 Commands6,289
Twos Post iconTwos Post

Add new 'thing' to Twos

Install
AvatarEka140
Calendly Share Meeting Links iconCalendly Share Meeting Links

Quickly share your Calendly meeting links

Install
AvatarEric2,061
Single Focus iconSingle Focus

Closes all the open apps except the frontmost one

Install
AvatarMmehdi06361
FaceTime iconFaceTime

Make FaceTime calls with Raycast

Install
AvatarRon Myers8,219
Screen Sharing Recents iconScreen Sharing Recents

Adds shortcuts to recent screen sharing locations

Install
AvatarMia Hall451
Remember the Date iconRemember the Date

Creates and shows the most important date which should be remembered.

Install
AvatarPer Nielsen Tikær4 Commands439
CanvasCast iconCanvasCast

Access the Canvas LMS from Raycast

Install
AvatarIan2 Commands578
Mullvad VPN iconMullvad VPN

Fastest way to connect, disconnect, and check if you are connected to Mullvad VPN.

Install
AvatarDwight Donovan Benvenuto4 Commands402
Tuya Smart iconTuya Smart

Home automation with Tuya Smart

Install
AvatarAndres Morelos222
Stretchly iconStretchly

Fastest way to skip to breaks.

Install
Avatar乃宥然2 Commands408
Set Audio Device iconSet Audio Device

Switch the active audio device of your mac.

Install
AvatarBenjamin von Polheim4 Commands28,088
Screenshot iconScreenshot

Capture your screen with macOS native tools

Install
AvatarAayush 8 Commands8,646
Session - Pomodoro Focus Timer iconSession - Pomodoro Focus Timer

Control Session pomodoro timers. Requires v2.6.23 or later installed: www.stayinsession.com

Install
AvatarJames Lyons7 Commands4,856
Office2PDF iconOffice2PDF

Raycast extension to convert office files to pdf using CloudConvert api

Install
AvatarARui2 Commands338
Google Meet iconGoogle Meet

Start a Google Meet directly from Raycast

Install
AvatarVitor Gomes2 Commands13,584
Simple Reminder iconSimple Reminder

Set your reminders in natural language without the need to have any application installed.

Install
AvatarDavid Alecrim3 Commands2,045
Slack Status iconSlack Status

Quickly change your Slack status

Install
AvatarPetr Nikolaev10,360
OneNote iconOneNote

Search Microsoft OneNote notes

Install
AvatarArnaud Lewandowski1,546
Timezone Buddy iconTimezone Buddy

Show friends in other timezones

Install
AvatarAndré Breia2 Commands367
Dropbox iconDropbox

Dropbox Extension, List Files, Search Files, and more

Install
Avatarchyroc3,368
Reclaim iconReclaim

AI scheduling for Google Calendar – quickly create Tasks, join meetings, share Scheduling Links, & manage your calendar

Install
AvatarReclaim.ai6 Commands5,790
Zoom Meeting Control iconZoom Meeting Control

Control current Zoom meeting

Install
AvatarPrashant11 Commands769

You might also be interested in...

AI ExtensionsProject Management ExtensionsProject Management ExtensionsProductivity Extensions
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.