Raycast is a collection of powerful productivity tools, all within an extendable launcher for Apple computers. Fast, ergonomic, and reliable, Raycast boosts your workflow efficiency. Among its many features, Raycast offers a Text Expander snippet extension designed to streamline your typing tasks.
Store, search, and insert frequently used text snippets. Write faster by using text snippets to store and insert commonly used text. Expand them automatically with a keyword.
Create Snippet: Use the command to store a new snippet. If you specify a keyword, you can simply type it in any application to have it auto-expand in place. Snippets are handy for frequently used text such as canned email responses, code, or emojis.
Search Snippets: Quickly search snippets by title to insert them into the front-most application or copy the content to share it.
If Raycast for Teams is enabled, you can create shared Snippets for all members of your team. Shared Snippets allow for seamless collaboration and consistent communication across your team.
Make your snippets dynamic with Dynamic Placeholders. This functionality allows your snippets to adapt to different contexts, making them even more powerful and versatile.
You can import snippets from a JSON file using the Import Snippets command (available in Raycast 1.37.0+). After the import is completed, you will see how many snippets were added and how many duplicates were skipped. A snippet is considered a duplicate if it has the same title and content as an existing one.
Follow these steps to set up the snippet typing extensions:
Raycast's Text Expander snippet extension is part of a collection of powerful productivity tools that integrate seamlessly into your workflow. By offering robust text extender functionality, Raycast helps you stay focused and efficient.
Using Raycast's Text Expander tool allows you to:
A Text Expander is a productivity tool that allows you to create and use shortcuts or "snippets" for frequently used text. When you type a designated shortcut, the Text Expander automatically replaces it with the full text, saving you time and effort. It's especially useful for repetitive typing tasks such as email templates, common phrases, or URLs.
You create snippets with associated keywords. Typing the keyword in any application will automatically expand it to the full snippet.
Yes, the text expander app is perfect for canned email responses, providing a fast and efficient way to manage follow-ups.
To enable the Text Expander in Raycast:
To add a URL to the Text Expander in Raycast:
Now, whenever you type the designated shortcut, Raycast will automatically replace it with the URL.
Raycast offers a suite of powerful core extensions designed to enhance your productivity and streamline your tasks. Explore the variety of tools available: