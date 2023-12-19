Join our growing and fully-remote team at Raycast, and empower people to supercharge their productivity.See open positions
We ended 2021 with our first team offsite in Dubai, and celebrated the latest announcements!
We officially launched Raycast for Teams out of beta, allowing companies to start using Raycast in their teams.
Team offsite in Greece, where we enjoyed the local food, nice weather, and hacked the Flight Tracker and Deeplinks features.
We launched Raycast Pro, a paid plan with AI-powered features that unlocked a new level of productivity for our users.
Our third team offsite, where we celebrated all our 2023 achievements together.
Applying our values is what helps us thrive, enjoy what we do, and ship our best work.
We get things done and have a bias towards action. We run a marathon and not a sprint. Though it's still a race.
We keep things simple and prefer pragmatic solutions over complicated abstractions. We cut away cargo cult.
We communicate early and often. We don’t have secrets but respect privacy and are honest if things went bad.
All of us own a piece of Raycast and we trust each other to do what they think is best for the company.
We don’t settle on mediocrity and choose quality over quantity. Even if the solutions are harder.
We come from different backgrounds and reflect our diverse community. We treat each other as we want to be treated.
We’re a team who previously helped build products for millions of people across the internet at Spotify, Facebook, Zoho, Google, HackerOne, Rainbow, and more.
Previously worked at Meta, working on Spark AR as a Software Engineer.
Before Raycast, toured through Europe as a DJ.
Previously an Engineer at GitBook, Sketch, and Enki.
Learned how to ski, before knowing how to run.
Previously worked as a freelance designer.
Is officially Raycast’s first employee.
Previously worked at Memorado, Goodbeans, and Outfittery as an iOS Developer.
Has worked in the gaming industry for most of his career.
Previously a Software Engineer at Kitchen Stories, and Relayr.
Would do anything for a good black paella with alioli.
Previously a Software Engineer at Klean.
An educated truck driver who made his first homepage back in 1997.
Previously worked at Pitch, MetaLab and a few others.
Enjoys ascending hills on two wheels.
Previously a Web Engineer at Spotify.
Passionate about stationery and mechanical keyboards.
Previously at Reason Studios, Bontouch and others.
Used to slap the bass 4-5 hours every day, now I just slap my keyboard.
Previously CTO at Appbooster, creator of Cerebro app.
Junior FPV-drone pilot.
Previously worked at Meta as a Software Engineer on Spark AR and WhatsApp.
Was a professional poker player before started a normal job as a developer.
Previously a Software Engineer at Ottonova, and Internations.org.
Used to drive an ambulance for the Red Cross.
Previously Front-end Engineer at Back Market.
Once played in a Christopher Nolan movie.
Previously engineering & product at Pitch and Bakken & Bæck.
Former pilot (CPL, IR, MER, CFI). Likes to garden.
Previously worked at Barclays, TIDAL and a few others.
Has a phobia of crabs.
Previously at Reddit.
I'm starting a micro farm & have two donkeys, Ebenezer & Pablo.
Previously a HR Generalist, EMEA at Qualys.
Is a junior level astronomy geek.
Previously helped create Radix, Stitches, and RainbowKit.
Used to play harmonica in a Rockabilly band.
Previously worked in Tech Consulting, at IBM, and in Academia.
Started personal computing on a VC-20.
Previously worked at Bitrefill, Tracklib and a few others.
Previously a Software Engineer at Colortrix, Olive Toast Software, and Crocodile Clips.
Cannot go a single day without marmalade.
Previously Engineering Manager at Pento, MessageBird and Bynder.
Was a roller hockey player for 17 years.
Previously at his own video production company.
Capybara enthusiast.
Previously worked at Pitch, CrossEngage, and TrustYou.
Enjoys sewing and is passionate about fabrics.
Previously at Apple, Contentsquare.
I enjoy melted cheese on potatoes, better known as raclette.
Previously co-founded Sketch Runner, worked at Pitch, and some others...
Played baseball for 15 seasons.
Previously at Pixelmator and Nord Security.
Is a sucker for Scandinavian blues rock.
Previously an Engineering Manager at HackerOne.
Our team is spread across 12 countries, 4 timezones, 2 continents, and we believe working fast, simple, and transparent, leads to a higher quality level of work, where we trust and respect our colleagues.
Despite being fully-remote, we’ve still found time to meet up in our yearly retreats, such as Marbella in 2023, and bond over food, drinks, and activities like cooking paella and jet skiing.
It’s important that you enjoy your job, and love your life outside of work.
We have one meeting with the entire team per week – that’s it. We work autonomously, communicate asynchronously and collaborate ad-hoc. Every week, we demo what we’ve accomplished.
Some of our most-loved features, such as Floating Notes, and tools like Ray.so have come from hackdays. That’s why Fridays are for hacking.
Take a step away from your team work for a day, and build whatever you like. Hack on a new extension, explore new design system components, or tidy up Notion. It’s up to you!
Our aim is to continue making the best product we can. We bias to action and shipped 37 releases in 2021, including big features such as our Extensions API and hundreds of bug fixes and improvements.
We surround ourselves with the best work tools available. Figma, Linear, Notion, Cron, you name it. This environment sets the standard for our software.
Once a year we bring the entire team together. In 2021, we rented a villa in Dubai where we launched our API and drove quad bikes in the desert. In 2022, we went to Mykonos where we cooked traditional Greek food and sailed around the island. In 2023, we spent a week in Marbella where we had a paella cooking competition and rode jet skis. We can’t wait to see where it takes us next.
All of us use Raycast every single day. We have internal extensions to write weekly updates, ship releases and more. It makes a huge difference if you build something that you actually use. Many features came out of our daily problems.
We are a fully distributed company with 21 people, 3 dogs and 5 cats in 10 countries. Everybody works on the schedule that fits them best. It allows us to structure our work around our lives and not the other way around.
Want to work in a warm city during the winter? Go for it. If you’re at lunch or you’re taking your dog for a walk during the day, set your Slack status so the rest of your team knows about it.
Many of us left companies because bureaucracy killed product development. We are here to build a great product with like-minded people. Everything else doesn’t matter.
It isn’t all work and no play. We get together regularly to play games, make pancakes or other virtual activities. Our #watercooler Slack channel is jammed with photos outside of work and weekend plans.
Design is at the heart of the product and team. Every pixel and every detail matters.
From icons, to the UI in both dark and light mode, illustrations, social media content, it all belongs to the same story.
Get direct feedback from passionate users, who actively contribute to the product with 600+ script commands and 1500+ extensions, and work with the community to make Raycast even better.
We put people first and want to empower everybody at Raycast to do your best work.
We pay you a location independent rate
We don't treat "act like an owner" as a phrase
We value going the extra mile
We provide 3 months paid time off
We recommend at least 25 days
Order your own equipment to onboard
Use it on whatever makes you productive
From insurance to gym. Stay healthy!
Work from home, or from wherever makes you happy.All positions are fully remote in CET ± 3 hours timezone
Take a look at some of our interview steps, and a few tips to make your hiring experience great.
Besides sending across your Resume we would also like for you to tell us why you want to join Raycast and why you generally care about the problem we're solving.
Make your first impression count. Share with us what excites you and how you envision your role at Raycast, what we’re missing, and pack your intro with the amazing work you’ve done.
You will have a chat with the hiring manager for your role, or with one of our other people managers, to get to know what it takes to work at Raycast.
Come prepared to the meeting. It's a way for both sides to get to know each other. Good candidates prepare questions, used our app and articulate what they look for in their next role.
You will meet a couple of team members with whom you will work with later. They will assess your technical knowledge and how you collaborate with others.
The take-home task is your moment to shine. We open a Slack channel to communicate during it – use it! Most candidates go silent and come back with bad results. We collaborate with you on the task to simulate real work.
We will assess the results of your task and if we like what we see, you will be asked to present them to us.
We don't expect for you to spend time preparing a slideshow, instead articulate your thinking. Why did you take a shortcut? What would you do differently when you had more time? What little detail would you add?
Chat with our founders and have the opportunity to know more about Raycast.
As mentioned above in the "Hiring manager intro" step, don't forget to come prepared to this meeting as well.
We wrap it up with an offer and discuss the final details.
We're very transparent throughout our interview process. There shouldn't be any surprises at this step. We align on the last bits before we make you part of the RayFam.
Meet the great investors and people helping to make Raycast grow.