2020
Thomas & Petr

Y Combinator W20

Thomas (CEO) and Petr (CTO) kickstarted the journey of Raycast at Y Combinator.

Seed Round

We raised $2.7M from Accel, and announced the public beta of the Raycast app.

Public Launch

We announced the public launch of Raycast and said “Hello World” to the internet.

2021

Team of 12

The team grew to 12 folks, across 7 countries and 2 continents!

ray.so

We launched our hackday project, ray.so, which amassed over 2.4k upvotes on Product Hunt.

Store & API

We launched the Raycast API and Extension Store for Developers and custom extensions.

Series A

We announced our Series A of $15M, led by Accel and Coatue.

Team Trip to Dubai

We ended 2021 with our first team offsite in Dubai, and celebrated the latest announcements!

2022

Launch Week

We did our first Launch Week where we released something new every day.

Raycast for Teams

We officially launched Raycast for Teams out of beta, allowing companies to start using Raycast in their teams.

Team Trip to Mykonos

Team offsite in Greece, where we enjoyed the local food, nice weather, and hacked the Flight Tracker and Deeplinks features.

2023

Team of 18

The team size increased to 18 folks, spread across 9 countries!

Raycast Pro

We launched Raycast Pro, a paid plan with AI-powered features that unlocked a new level of productivity for our users.

Team Trip to Marbella

Our third team offsite, where we celebrated all our 2023 achievements together.

And today...

We are a team of 28 folks, and excited at the prospect of you joining our team and helping us shape what's next!

Our values

Applying our values is what helps us thrive, enjoy what we do, and ship our best work.

Speed

We get things done and have a bias towards action. We run a marathon and not a sprint. Though it's still a race.

Simplicity

We keep things simple and prefer pragmatic solutions over complicated abstractions. We cut away cargo cult.

Transparency

We communicate early and often. We don’t have secrets but respect privacy and are honest if things went bad.

Trust

All of us own a piece of Raycast and we trust each other to do what they think is best for the company.

Quality

We don’t settle on mediocrity and choose quality over quantity. Even if the solutions are harder.

Inclusivity

We come from different backgrounds and reflect our diverse community. We treat each other as we want to be treated.

Team

We’re a team who previously helped build products for millions of people across the internet at Spotify, Facebook, Zoho, Google, HackerOne, Rainbow, and more.

Thomas MannCEO & Co-Founder

Previously worked at Meta, working on Spark AR as a Software Engineer.

Before Raycast, toured through Europe as a DJ.

TM
Mathieu DutourSoftware Engineer

Previously an Engineer at GitBook, Sketch, and Enki.

Learned how to ski, before knowing how to run.

MD
Nichlas Wærnes AndersenProduct Designer

Previously worked as a freelance designer.

Is officially Raycast’s first employee.

NWA
Grzegorz KrukowskiSoftware Engineer

Previously worked at Memorado, Goodbeans, and Outfittery as an iOS Developer.

Has worked in the gaming industry for most of his career.

GK
Marcos Sánchez-DehesaSoftware Engineer

Previously a Software Engineer at Kitchen Stories, and Relayr.

Would do anything for a good black paella with alioli.

MSD
Per Nielsen TikærTechnical Community Manager

Previously a Software Engineer at Klean.

An educated truck driver who made his first homepage back in 1997.

PNT
Jordan AmblinProduct Designer

Previously worked at Pitch, MetaLab and a few others.

Enjoys ascending hills on two wheels.

JA
Milena AraujoCommunity Engineer

Previously a Web Engineer at Spotify.

Passionate about stationery and mechanical keyboards.

MA
Johan ThorelliOS Engineer

Previously at Reason Studios, Bontouch and others.

Used to slap the bass 4-5 hours every day, now I just slap my keyboard.

JT
Alexandr SubbotinSoftware Engineer

Previously CTO at Appbooster, creator of Cerebro app.

Junior FPV-drone pilot.

AB
Petr NikolaevCTO & Co-Founder

Previously worked at Meta as a Software Engineer on Spark AR and WhatsApp.

Was a professional poker player before started a normal job as a developer.

PN
Sorin MunteanSoftware Engineer

Previously a Software Engineer at Ottonova, and Internations.org.

Used to drive an ambulance for the Red Cross.

SM
Thomas LombartSoftware Engineer

Previously Front-end Engineer at Back Market.

Once played in a Christopher Nolan movie.

TL
Megan PearsonEngineering Manager

Previously engineering & product at Pitch and Bakken & Bæck.

Former pilot (CPL, IR, MER, CFI). Likes to garden.

MP
Dan HollickProduct Designer

Previously worked at Barclays, TIDAL and a few others.

Has a phobia of crabs.

DH
Inga HamptonProduct Designer

Previously at Reddit.

I'm starting a micro farm & have two donkeys, Ebenezer & Pablo.

IH
Sandy GouldPeople Operations Manager

Previously a HR Generalist, EMEA at Qualys.

Is a junior level astronomy geek.

SG
Pedro DuarteHype Lead

Previously helped create Radix, Stitches, and RainbowKit.

Used to play harmonica in a Rockabilly band.

PD
Felix RaabSoftware Engineer

Previously worked in Tech Consulting, at IBM, and in Academia.

Started personal computing on a VC-20.

FR
Samuel KraftDesign Engineer

Previously worked at Bitrefill, Tracklib and a few others.

SK
John BuckleySoftware Engineer

Previously a Software Engineer at Colortrix, Olive Toast Software, and Crocodile Clips.

Cannot go a single day without marmalade.

JB
Daniel SequeiraEngineering Manager

Previously Engineering Manager at Pento, MessageBird and Bynder.

Was a roller hockey player for 17 years.

DS
Bruno ReisVideo Producer

Previously at his own video production company.

Capybara enthusiast.

BR
Tirta WulandariTechnical Support Specialist

Previously worked at Pitch, CrossEngage, and TrustYou.

Enjoys sewing and is passionate about fabrics.

TW
Adil ErchoukmacOS Engineer

Previously at Apple, Contentsquare.

I enjoy melted cheese on potatoes, better known as raclette.

AE
Roy van RooijenProduct Designer

Previously co-founded Sketch Runner, worked at Pitch, and some others...

Played baseball for 15 seasons.

RvR
Giedrė BlekaitėSoftware Engineer

Previously at Pixelmator and Nord Security.

Is a sucker for Scandinavian blues rock.

GB
Remon OldenbeuvingSoftware Engineer

Previously an Engineering Manager at HackerOne.

RSO
28
Folks so far
12
Countries
17
Raypets
100%
Remote

Our team is spread across 12 countries, 4 timezones, 2 continents, and we believe working fast, simple, and transparent, leads to a higher quality level of work, where we trust and respect our colleagues.

Despite being fully-remote, we’ve still found time to meet up in our yearly retreats, such as Marbella in 2023, and bond over food, drinks, and activities like cooking paella and jet skiing.

How we work

It’s important that you enjoy your job, and love your life outside of work.

Time for actual work

We have one meeting with the entire team per week – that’s it. We work autonomously, communicate asynchronously and collaborate ad-hoc. Every week, we demo what we’ve accomplished.

RaydayWeekly

Some of our most-loved features, such as Floating Notes, and tools like Ray.so have come from hackdays. That’s why Fridays are for hacking.

Take a step away from your team work for a day, and build whatever you like. Hack on a new extension, explore new design system components, or tidy up Notion. It’s up to you!

Fast moving

Our aim is to continue making the best product we can. We bias to action and shipped 37 releases in 2021, including big features such as our Extensions API and hundreds of bug fixes and improvements.

Modern tooling

We surround ourselves with the best work tools available. Figma, Linear, Notion, Cron, you name it. This environment sets the standard for our software.

Team offsiteYearly

Once a year we bring the entire team together. In 2021, we rented a villa in Dubai where we launched our API and drove quad bikes in the desert. In 2022, we went to Mykonos where we cooked traditional Greek food and sailed around the island. In 2023, we spent a week in Marbella where we had a paella cooking competition and rode jet skis. We can’t wait to see where it takes us next.

Work on something you use, and our users love

All of us use Raycast every single day. We have internal extensions to write weekly updates, ship releases and more. It makes a huge difference if you build something that you actually use. Many features came out of our daily problems.

Fully distributed team

We are a fully distributed company with 21 people, 3 dogs and 5 cats in 10 countries. Everybody works on the schedule that fits them best. It allows us to structure our work around our lives and not the other way around.

Want to work in a warm city during the winter? Go for it. If you’re at lunch or you’re taking your dog for a walk during the day, set your Slack status so the rest of your team knows about it.

Cut out the s#!%

Many of us left companies because bureaucracy killed product development. We are here to build a great product with like-minded people. Everything else doesn’t matter.

We have fun

It isn’t all work and no play. We get together regularly to play games, make pancakes or other virtual activities. Our #watercooler Slack channel is jammed with photos outside of work and weekend plans.

We care about design

Design is at the heart of the product and team. Every pixel and every detail matters.

From icons, to the UI in both dark and light mode, illustrations, social media content, it all belongs to the same story.

Collaborate with a community

Get direct feedback from passionate users, who actively contribute to the product with 600+ script commands and 1500+ extensions, and work with the community to make Raycast even better.

Our benefits

We put people first and want to empower everybody at Raycast to do your best work.

Competitive salary

We pay you a location independent rate

Stock options

We don't treat "act like an owner" as a phrase

End of year bonus

We value going the extra mile

Parental leave

We provide 3 months paid time off

Flexible time off

We recommend at least 25 days

Build your workspace

Order your own equipment to onboard

Corporate card

Use it on whatever makes you productive

Health perks

From insurance to gym. Stay healthy!

Open positions

Work from home, or from wherever makes you happy.All positions are fully remote in CET ± 3 hours timezone

Software Engineer, Rust

Help us bring core Raycast features to new platforms.

Salary€104,000 - €160,000

Hiring process

Take a look at some of our interview steps, and a few tips to make your hiring experience great.

Send an engaging message
1
Tips

Besides sending across your Resume we would also like for you to tell us why you want to join Raycast and why you generally care about the problem we're solving.

Make your first impression count. Share with us what excites you and how you envision your role at Raycast, what we’re missing, and pack your intro with the amazing work you’ve done.

Hiring manager intro
2
Tips

You will have a chat with the hiring manager for your role, or with one of our other people managers, to get to know what it takes to work at Raycast.

Come prepared to the meeting. It's a way for both sides to get to know each other. Good candidates prepare questions, used our app and articulate what they look for in their next role.

Meet the team
3
Tips

You will meet a couple of team members with whom you will work with later. They will assess your technical knowledge and how you collaborate with others.

Take-home task
4
Tips

The take-home task is your moment to shine. We open a Slack channel to communicate during it – use it! Most candidates go silent and come back with bad results. We collaborate with you on the task to simulate real work.

Task assessment
5
Tips

We will assess the results of your task and if we like what we see, you will be asked to present them to us.

We don't expect for you to spend time preparing a slideshow, instead articulate your thinking. Why did you take a shortcut? What would you do differently when you had more time? What little detail would you add?

Get to know our Founders
6
Tips

Chat with our founders and have the opportunity to know more about Raycast.

As mentioned above in the "Hiring manager intro" step, don't forget to come prepared to this meeting as well.

Offer Stage
7
Tips

We wrap it up with an offer and discuss the final details.

We're very transparent throughout our interview process. There shouldn't be any surprises at this step. We align on the last bits before we make you part of the RayFam.

Investors

Meet the great investors and people helping to make Raycast grow.

YCombinatorYCombinatorChapter One
Jeff SooProduct Design Manager at Meta. Ex-Product Designer at Oculus VR.
Jeff Soo
Joe ThomasCo-Founder and CEO at Loom.
Joe Thomas
Jeff WeinsteinProduct lead at Stripe. Previously founder of Wagon.
Jeff Weinstein
Johnny BoufarhatFounder and CEO at Hopin.
Johnny Boufarhat
David CramerCo-Founder and CTO at Sentry.
David Cramer
Jason WarnerEx-CTO at Github, and Ex-VP of Engineering at Heroku.
Jason Warner
Koen BokCEO and Co-Founder at Framer.
Koen Bok
Max StoiberCo-Founder at Spectrum.chat. Founder at GraphCDN. Ex-Software Engineer at GitHub and Gatsby.
Max Stoiber
Steve MorinHead of Mobile Engineering at Asana.
Steve Morin
Mirko NovakovicEx-CEO at codecentric AG, and Ex-CEO at Instana.
Mirko Novakovic
Manik GuptaCorporate VP at Microsoft. Ex-CPO at Uber.
Manik Gupta
Femi AwomosuEx-Software Engineer at Babylon Health, and Ex-Product Manager at GitHub and Shazam.
Femi Awomosu
Tanguy le StradicEx-Senior Product Manager at Qonto.
Tanguy le Stradic
Charley CheeverFounder of Expo and Quora. Ex-Engineering Manager at Facebook.
Charley Cheever
Ott KaukverCTO at Checkout.com.
Ott Kaukver
Karri SaarinenCo-Founder and CEO at Linear. Ex-Designer at Airbnb.
Karri Saarinen
Zach HolmanFormer engineer at GitHub.
Zach Holman
Calvin French-OwenCo-Founder at Segment.
Calvin French-Owen
Ludwig PetterssonFounder at Quill. Ex-Creative Director at Stripe.
Ludwig Pettersson
