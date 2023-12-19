Our team is spread across 12 countries, 4 timezones, 2 continents, and we believe working fast, simple, and transparent, leads to a higher quality level of work, where we trust and respect our colleagues.

Despite being fully-remote, we’ve still found time to meet up in our yearly retreats, such as Marbella in 2023, and bond over food, drinks, and activities like cooking paella and jet skiing.