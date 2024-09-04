StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in

Software Development Extensions

Supercharge your coding workflow with seamlessly integrated tools

Raycast’s Featured Software Development Tools

Streamline your software development process with these powerful, time-saving extensions

GitHub logo

GitHub

Work with issues, pull requests, manage workflows, search repositories and stay on top of notifications

AvatarRaycast
Install Extension
GitLab logo

GitLab

Create, search and modify issues, manage merge requests, projects and more.

AvatarMichael Aigner
Install Extension
Visual Studio Code logo

Visual Studio Code

Control Visual Studio Code, Cursor & Codium directly from Raycast - Search and open recent projects, handle extensions and commands.

AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Install Extension
Alacritty logo

Alacritty

Adds commands to control the Alacritty terminal emulator.

AvatarJose Alvarez
Install Extension

All Software Development Extensions

Explore our full suite of Software Development tools to enhance your workflow.

K
Search Linux Commands iconSearch Linux Commands

Search through linux commands and get detailed information in Chinese.

Install
Avatar小弟调调™2,157
Git Commands iconGit Commands

Quickly use and learn Git commands and Oh My Zsh alias.

Install
AvatarManu Morante3,213
Visual Studio Code iconVisual Studio Code

Control Visual Studio Code, Cursor & Codium directly from Raycast - Search and open recent projects, handle extensions and commands.

Install
AvatarThomas Paul Mann6 Commands78,115
CyberChef iconCyberChef

The Cyber Swiss Army Knife - a web app for encryption, encoding, compression and data analysis

Install
AvatarMatthew Blode62 Commands2,615
YouTrack iconYouTrack

YouTrack 🔄 Raycast

Install
AvatarViktor2 Commands419
Unix Timestamp iconUnix Timestamp

Convert between unix timestamp and human readable form date

Install
AvatarTimur Badretdinov3 Commands14,131
Unicode Symbols Search iconUnicode Symbols Search

Browse and copy-paste common Unicode symbols.

Install
AvatarMatteo Mazzarolo7,088
MiniSim iconMiniSim

Raycast extension for MiniSim

Install
Avatarokwasniewski492
Visual Studio Code - Project Manager iconVisual Studio Code - Project Manager

Search and open projects from Visual Studio Code Project Manager

Install
AvatarMarkus Langer34,960
Network Speed iconNetwork Speed

Quickly check your internet connection speed

Install
Avatarkoinzhang3,183
Create T3 App iconCreate T3 App

Creates a Next.js app using create-t3-app

Install
AvatarSamuel Newman80
Tints and Shades iconTints and Shades

Generates tints and shades from a hex color value

Install
AvatarAnusandhan Pokhrel309
Terraform Doc iconTerraform Doc

Quickly access Terraform resources

Install
AvatarShoppingJaws2 Commands272
Material Icons iconMaterial Icons

Search and preview Material Icons

Install
AvatarYuki Iwanaga2,143
Cookie String iconCookie String

Parses your cookie string

Install
AvatarNicolás Montone50
Lorem Picsum iconLorem Picsum

Generate a random image link for given dimensions.

Install
AvatarMichael Farquhar460
Svgl iconSvgl

Search SVG logos via svgl

Install
AvatarHo Yi Wei2 Commands3,442
System Information iconSystem Information

Quick access to your system information so you never have to open System Settings.

Install
AvatarVisual Studio Coder1,246
Encoding Tools iconEncoding Tools

A toolbox for encoding, decoding, and hashing data in the clipboard.

Install
AvatarEthan P.7 Commands2,416
Jira Search (Self-Hosted) iconJira Search (Self-Hosted)

Search for Jira issues (more tolerant and powerful than built-in), projects, and boards on Jira Server instances.

Install
AvatarEvan Rittenhouse4 Commands2,969
.NET Documentation Search icon.NET Documentation Search

Search .NET API documentation.

Install
AvatarHüseyin Tüfekçilerli149
Project Companion iconProject Companion

Extension allowing you to add, update, delete and search your projects

Install
AvatarMaxime95
Markdown Reference iconMarkdown Reference

Markdown documentation at your fingertips

Install
AvatarJordan Baron6,381
ChatGPT iconChatGPT

Interact with OpenAI's ChatGPT directly from your command bar

Install
AvatarAbiel Zulio M8 Commands122,581
Quick Access iconQuick Access

Quick access, drag and drop the files or folders pinned in Finder.

Install
Avatarkoinzhang3 Commands1,707

You might also be interested in...

AI ExtensionsProject Management ExtensionsProductivity ExtensionsTime management extensions
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.