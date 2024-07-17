🙅 Auto Quit Applications

Work is busy. We open apps, switch between them, and often get carried away. But what if distractions wouldn’t stay around?! You could simply focus on coding, designing, or what matters in the moment. Well, say hello to Auto Quits. Simply enable Auto Quit for apps like Slack, and they get terminated after 3 minutes of inactivity. This is another step towards keeping you in the flow, with a new way of experiencing your computer where distractions aren't just easier to resist, but are completely out of sight.

To enable auto-quitting for your applications, select the app in the root search or the settings and click "Enable Auto Quit". Afterward, the app will terminate after 3 minutes of inactivity. To disable it, follow the same steps and select "Disable Auto Quit". We recommend enabling it for apps you don't rely on for your work and want to use only temporarily, such as chats, calendars, or social media apps.

💎 Improvements

AI Chat Presets : Added an action to copy the deeplink to a preset. Opening the deeplink will start a new AI Chat with that preset.

: Added an action to copy the deeplink to a preset. Opening the deeplink will start a new AI Chat with that preset. Improve the consistency of the order of displays when running the “Next/Previous Display” command

Calculator : You can now specify the fallbackText in the deeplink of the “Calculator History” command to link to a specific calculation

: You can now specify the in the deeplink of the “Calculator History” command to link to a specific calculation Calculator : 6-digit hex colors that aren’t prefixed by # are now recognised as colors in the root search. Try it: FF6363

: 6-digit hex colors that aren’t prefixed by are now recognised as colors in the root search. Try it: FF6363 AI Attachments: Added support to missing text based file types (including .go , .ts )

Added support to missing text based file types (including , ) Misc: Reduced memory footprint. Added a “Cache Diagnostics” tool to gather logs about image memory and disk caching.

Reduced memory footprint. Added a “Cache Diagnostics” tool to gather logs about image memory and disk caching. Window Management: Change text fields values with up/shift+up/down/shift+down key combinations in Create Command sheet

Change text fields values with up/shift+up/down/shift+down key combinations in Create Command sheet Window Management: Save Create Command sheet text fields unit preferences to user defaults

🐞 Fixes