🔔 Improved Reminders

We found some long lost love in the Reminders extension and improved multiple aspects of it. You can now see the Lists to which each reminder belongs represented by a colored dot and when required use the new filter to view reminders from only a single list.

Organizing reminders while creating them is much easier now with the change in position of the list selector. Reminders in each section are sorted by due date and you can edit due dates from Raycast without needing to open the app!

🕹 More System Commands

We've extended the list of our built-in system commands. Meet new commands:

🕵️‍♀️ Toggle Hidden Files

🌗 Toggle System Appearance

🗑 Empty Trash

🚪 Log Out

💿 Eject All Disks

🔌 Shutdown

🔁 Restart

💥 Quit All Applications

Missing something? Let us know using the built-in Send Feedback command. And don't forget to check out the script-commands built by our community, there are a lot of handy ones.

✨ New

File Search : Quick Look Preview panel which can be activated from the action panel or with hotkey ⌘ L

: Quick Look Preview panel which can be activated from the action panel or with hotkey Window Management: New preference to set gap between windows

New preference to set gap between windows Preferences: You can now customize on which screen Raycast should appear when you're using multiple displays. Navigate to Preferences → Advanced to configure it

💎 Improvements

Clipboard History: Added file size for copied files and images to the metadata table

Added file size for copied files and images to the metadata table Clipboard History: Added the application that the content got copied from to the metadata table

Added the application that the content got copied from to the metadata table Markdown: Inline code is now more legible and easier to read

Inline code is now more legible and easier to read Root Search : Apps that do not have a "bundle identifier" are now listed in search results

: Apps that do not have a "bundle identifier" are now listed in search results Root Search : You can add custom directories to be searched for apps via Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Applications

: You can add custom directories to be searched for apps via Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Applications Root Search: Now only primary action affects ranking of apps and commands

Now only primary action affects ranking of apps and commands Calculator: Added a couple of new actions to swap units for unit conversions and to copy question and answer for any of your calculations.

Added a couple of new actions to swap units for unit conversions and to copy question and answer for any of your calculations. Script Commands: Add actions to copy script contents and move script to trash

Add actions to copy script contents and move script to trash Script Commands: Silent and non-refreshable inline scripts now show a ⚠️ at the beginning of the output in case of an error

Silent and non-refreshable inline scripts now show a ⚠️ at the beginning of the output in case of an error Script Commands: Add support for 8-bit and TrueColor (24-bit) ANSI escape codes

Add support for 8-bit and TrueColor (24-bit) ANSI escape codes Script Commands: Add refreshTime parameter for inline scripts to the "Create Script Command" command

Add parameter for scripts to the "Create Script Command" command Linear: Support extended estimation scales

Support extended estimation scales Changelog: Show month and year for releases in the previous year.

Show month and year for releases in the previous year. Global Hotkeys: When using global hotkey to show an application, pressing this hotkey again will hide the app. This way you can hotkeys to toggle the apps. Same behavior now applies to commands.

When using global hotkey to show an application, pressing this hotkey again will hide the app. This way you can hotkeys to toggle the apps. Same behavior now applies to commands. Raycast now doesn't quit on ⌘ Q to avoid accidental quitting of the app. In order to close the app search for "Quit Raycast" command or use menu in the status bar.

to avoid accidental quitting of the app. In order to close the app search for "Quit Raycast" command or use menu in the status bar. Preferences: "Preview" preferences tab was renamed to "Advanced"

"Preview" preferences tab was renamed to "Advanced" Increased the area by which Raycast window can be dragged around

🐞 Fixes