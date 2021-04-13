🔔 Improved Reminders
We found some long lost love in the Reminders extension and improved multiple aspects of it. You can now see the Lists to which each reminder belongs represented by a colored dot and when required use the new filter to view reminders from only a single list.
Organizing reminders while creating them is much easier now with the change in position of the list selector. Reminders in each section are sorted by due date and you can edit due dates from Raycast without needing to open the app!
🕹 More System Commands
We've extended the list of our built-in system commands. Meet new commands:
- 🕵️♀️ Toggle Hidden Files
- 🌗 Toggle System Appearance
- 🗑 Empty Trash
- 🚪 Log Out
- 💿 Eject All Disks
- 🔌 Shutdown
- 🔁 Restart
- 💥 Quit All Applications
Missing something? Let us know using the built-in Send Feedback command. And don't forget to check out the script-commands built by our community, there are a lot of handy ones.
✨ New
- File Search: Quick Look Preview panel which can be activated from the action panel or with hotkey
⌘ L
- Window Management: New preference to set gap between windows
- Preferences: You can now customize on which screen Raycast should appear when you're using multiple displays. Navigate to Preferences → Advanced to configure it
💎 Improvements
- Clipboard History: Added file size for copied files and images to the metadata table
- Clipboard History: Added the application that the content got copied from to the metadata table
- Markdown: Inline code is now more legible and easier to read
- Root Search: Apps that do not have a "bundle identifier" are now listed in search results
- Root Search: You can add custom directories to be searched for apps via Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Applications
- Root Search: Now only primary action affects ranking of apps and commands
- Calculator: Added a couple of new actions to swap units for unit conversions and to copy question and answer for any of your calculations.
- Script Commands: Add actions to copy script contents and move script to trash
- Script Commands: Silent and non-refreshable inline scripts now show a ⚠️ at the beginning of the output in case of an error
- Script Commands: Add support for 8-bit and TrueColor (24-bit) ANSI escape codes
- Script Commands: Add
refreshTimeparameter for
inlinescripts to the "Create Script Command" command
- Linear: Support extended estimation scales
- Changelog: Show month and year for releases in the previous year.
- Global Hotkeys: When using global hotkey to show an application, pressing this hotkey again will hide the app. This way you can hotkeys to toggle the apps. Same behavior now applies to commands.
- Raycast now doesn't quit on
⌘ Qto avoid accidental quitting of the app. In order to close the app search for "Quit Raycast" command or use menu in the status bar.
- Preferences: "Preview" preferences tab was renamed to "Advanced"
- Increased the area by which Raycast window can be dragged around
🐞 Fixes
- Fixed issues with automatic updates
- Fixed a bug where pinned items of the Clipboard history got removed
- Fixed quick selection on AZERTY keyboard layouts
- Fixed an issue where launching issues in the Linear desktop app takes a few seconds
- Fixed an issue with the spacing of the title tab in large font size
- Fixed an issue where token field placeholder would display the wrong text
- Fixed an issue where the localized name of an app would not be used when the experimental feature "Find apps and preferences via file system" was turned on