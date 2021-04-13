StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
v1.12.0April 13, 2021

🔔 Improved Reminders

image

We found some long lost love in the Reminders extension and improved multiple aspects of it. You can now see the Lists to which each reminder belongs represented by a colored dot and when required use the new filter to view reminders from only a single list.

Organizing reminders while creating them is much easier now with the change in position of the list selector. Reminders in each section are sorted by due date and you can edit due dates from Raycast without needing to open the app!

🕹 More System Commands

image

We've extended the list of our built-in system commands. Meet new commands:

  • 🕵️‍♀️ Toggle Hidden Files
  • 🌗 Toggle System Appearance
  • 🗑 Empty Trash
  • 🚪 Log Out
  • 💿 Eject All Disks
  • 🔌 Shutdown
  • 🔁 Restart
  • 💥 Quit All Applications

Missing something? Let us know using the built-in Send Feedback command. And don't forget to check out the script-commands built by our community, there are a lot of handy ones.

✨ New

  • File Search: Quick Look Preview panel which can be activated from the action panel or with hotkey ⌘ L
  • Window Management: New preference to set gap between windows
  • Preferences: You can now customize on which screen Raycast should appear when you're using multiple displays. Navigate to Preferences → Advanced to configure it

💎 Improvements

  • Clipboard History: Added file size for copied files and images to the metadata table
  • Clipboard History: Added the application that the content got copied from to the metadata table
  • Markdown: Inline code is now more legible and easier to read
  • Root Search: Apps that do not have a "bundle identifier" are now listed in search results
  • Root Search: You can add custom directories to be searched for apps via Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Applications
  • Root Search: Now only primary action affects ranking of apps and commands
  • Calculator: Added a couple of new actions to swap units for unit conversions and to copy question and answer for any of your calculations.
  • Script Commands: Add actions to copy script contents and move script to trash
  • Script Commands: Silent and non-refreshable inline scripts now show a ⚠️ at the beginning of the output in case of an error
  • Script Commands: Add support for 8-bit and TrueColor (24-bit) ANSI escape codes
  • Script Commands: Add refreshTime parameter for inline scripts to the "Create Script Command" command
  • Linear: Support extended estimation scales
  • Changelog: Show month and year for releases in the previous year.
  • Global Hotkeys: When using global hotkey to show an application, pressing this hotkey again will hide the app. This way you can hotkeys to toggle the apps. Same behavior now applies to commands.
  • Raycast now doesn't quit on ⌘ Q to avoid accidental quitting of the app. In order to close the app search for "Quit Raycast" command or use menu in the status bar.
  • Preferences: "Preview" preferences tab was renamed to "Advanced"
  • Increased the area by which Raycast window can be dragged around

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed issues with automatic updates
  • Fixed a bug where pinned items of the Clipboard history got removed
  • Fixed quick selection on AZERTY keyboard layouts
  • Fixed an issue where launching issues in the Linear desktop app takes a few seconds
  • Fixed an issue with the spacing of the title tab in large font size
  • Fixed an issue where token field placeholder would display the wrong text
  • Fixed an issue where the localized name of an app would not be used when the experimental feature "Find apps and preferences via file system" was turned on
v1.11.0April 6, 2021

🏋️‍♀️ Adjustable Font Sizes

font-size

You can now increase the font size in the Appearance tab in the Preferences window. The size is applied to the most frequently used screens and icons are resized accordingly as well. This makes Raycast more accessible and pleasant for users who prefer larger text.

🔢 Quick selection

Quick_Selection

Whilst holding down the key, you'll now see numbers for each list item appear to make your decision a lot quicker and easier. Quickly select an item from the list by pressing + 1 … 9. No more counting down the list!

💎 Improvements

  • File Search: Finds more results for partial search terms and has improved performance in some cases
  • Script Commands: Remember template and mode in the Create Script Command for quicker creation
  • Script Commands: Automatically watch the directory of new scripts if necessary
  • Script Commands: Enable selection of hidden directories
  • Linear: Add action to archive issues
  • Linear: Saving last used project for Create Issue command
  • Linear: Links in issues detail are clickable now
  • Calculator is more context-aware in that it will not just pop up whenever you enter a number, making searches the more natural choice.
  • Calculator now supports exclamation mark (!) to compute factorials

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed issues with the output of special characters in script commands
  • Increased amount of labels and assignees to load for Linear's Create Issue screen
  • Fixed issue with unexpected state and background color in the secondary button
  • When you refresh currency conversion rates, the updated time will be immediately reflected in the Calculator
  • Calculator now shows TimeZone with adjusted offset for Daylight Savings
  • Fixed crashes in Calculator for certain edge case inputs
  • Fixed typos in Romanian and Moldovan currencies
  • Fixed an issue when scripts wouldn't get reloaded automatically
v1.10.0March 16, 2021

✨ M1 Support

M1-04

It's happening. Support for M1 is here. Unleash the full power of Macs that are spec'd with Apple Silicon chips. Geek info: To keep the size of our updates small, you only download the architecture you need.

💎 Improvements

  • Script Commands: Added colored output support for inline scripts
  • Script Commands: Added an action to copy output of compact mode scripts to the toast
  • Script Commands: Improve folder watching to avoid unnecessary reloads
  • Clipboard History: Added a preference to specify for how long the history should be kept. Choose between 24 hours, 7 days or 30 days
  • Clipboard History: Select first un-pinned item, use 1...9 shortcut to select pinned items
  • Calculator: Added metadata for more operators. Whether you type "plus" or "+", "x" or "*", we got you covered

🐞 Fixes

  • Calculator: Ignore the calculator result if the search text matches an alias
  • Calculator: Fixed casing issues in temperature conversions. "32 f to c", "40 c to F" all get you the exact degrees you need
  • Fixed a bug when sending an email to all attendees of a calendar event
  • Fixed a problem where the clipboard history stopped working
  • Fixed a bug where the Restore command of the Window Management extension didn't work
  • Fixed a crash during automatic updates
v1.9.0March 8, 2021

⚙️ New Extensions Preferences

Extension Preferences

We've revamped the Extensions tab in Preferences, making it easier to search and manage your commands and scripts. You can also set aliases and hotkeys right from this list (Note: The shortcuts tab was removed since it's no longer needed).

🔢 Calculator

calculator

We've added a bunch of little upgrades to our already powerful calculator. It now shows you more context when making calculations, and a last updated timestamp on currencies.

For example, typing 400+200 will show 600 as normal, but now with the written version in the label. Currencies now show the name of the currency, and timezones will show the absolute time as extra context, plus many more!

✨ New

  • History: Press in an empty root search to navigate through previously searched terms. Previous calculations and scripts with arguments are supported as well.

💎 Improvements

  • Navigation: Pressing the delete (backspace) key to go back now also work on screens without a search bar
  • Reminders: "Create Reminder" command now supports draft mode. Your changes won't be lost if you go back to root search while having an unfinished reminder.
  • Added an action to show info in Finder for apps in the root search
  • Added an action to open a script command after it was created
  • Added an action to duplicate a script command and open it in the default editor
  • Improved support for Chinese and other non-latin character sets in the root search

🐞 Fixes

  • Script Commands: Fixed an issue that might have caused scripts to not finish properly in fullOutput mode
  • Script Commands: Fixed an issue where the package name isn't set when creating a new command
  • Script Commands: Fixed issues with terminal codes to support UTF16 character handling.
  • Asana: Fixed an issue with descriptions not rendering newlines properly
  • Root Search: Fixed an edge case where items with assigned single-letter aliases could not be found in the root search
  • File Search: Fixed some edge cases and an issue where search terms with double quotes did not work
  • Fixed an issue where Raycast sometimes didn't restart after updates
v1.8.0February 18, 2021

💎 Improvements

  • Root Search: Now you can use 1...9 shortcut to quickly jump to N-th item in the list
  • Script Commands: Added support for terminal colors in fullOutput mode 🎨
  • Script Commands: Added URL detection for fullOutput mode making them clickable and available via the action panel
  • Navigation: Pressing delete (backspace) key will now act as "Go Back" if the search bar is empty
  • File Search: Folders can be opened with text editor apps via "Open with..." action
  • File Search: The default search scope now includes all locally mounted volumes and the home directory
  • Calculator: Support for noon/midday and midnight in time calculations
  • Calculator: Support for crypto currencies, e.g. Bitcoin or Dogecoin
  • G Suite: If you are logged into multiple accounts in the browser and use Raycast to create a new Google doc, it will now be created under the account you use in Raycast
  • G Suite: By default, all drives you're a member of will now be searched
  • Create Script: Added author, authorURL, description fields
  • Create Script: Added templates for Python, Ruby, NodeJS. Improved code templates to help with arguments handling for each of supported languages.
  • Calendar: Added support to launch Microsoft Teams, Skype, Cisco Webex, Jitsi, BlueJeans, Whereby video calls directly from Raycast. No more searching for links, instead just press a key.
  • Calendar: In My Schedule, the Welcome greeting with details about today's events will stay at the top even while scrolling down the events list for quick info.
  • Forms: Token fields now support images, f.e. GitHub assignees now show the avatar or Linear labels a colored circle.
  • Jira: Added an action to copy issue key and title
  • Root Search: Global hotkey will be displayed for selected command or app if it's set
  • Mission Control: The Raycast window is now "transient" and does not show up in mission control any more
  • Browser Bookmarks: Bookmarks can now be searched in folders via the search term, e.g. "dev swift" or "swift dev" would find the bookmark "swift" in the folder/tag "dev" – works for all folders listed in the filter dropdown

🐞 Fixes

  • Calendar: Fixed Zoom meetings detection in Calendar Events allowing to directly join Zoom meeting in native application
  • Reminders: Fixed an issue where reminders created in Raycast wouldn't trigger notification on macOS/iOS
  • Browser Bookmarks: Fixed showing the top-level folders for Chrome and Brave in the filter dropdown; fixed the naming for Safari "Favourites"
v1.7.0February 3, 2021

✨ New Linear Features

linear

The Linear extension got an upgrade! New joiners can use OAuth to sign with one-click, while existing users can continue to use their API token. We added a new command to show issues of the Active Cycle. The command works across teams and you can select a specific one that you're part of.

Sub-issues are ideal when you need to group more work. They're also great for breaking down tasks if different assignees work on the same issue. You can specify the parent issue when creating a new issue or select it via the Action Panel.

Estimates are a great way of communicating the complexity of each issue to calculate whether a cycle has more room left. You can estimate issues in Raycast via the Action Panel for existing issues or when creating new ones.

Last, we added actions to add or remove labels, change project and move issues to the next cycle.

💎 Improvements

  • Browser Bookmarks: Improved loading and syncing of bookmarks
  • Browser Bookmarks: A new dropdown menu in the bookmarks list allows you to select a specific top-level folder to show
  • Browser Bookmarks: Added disk caching for Safari Reading List icons
  • Window Management: Added a new command to restore the previous position and size of the focused window.
  • Script Commands: Non-executable script command files will be automatically converted to executables when importing in Raycast
  • Calculator: Many improvements around dates and time, such as support for airports as timezones ("10am sfo to lhr"), military-style timestamps ("1945h + 30 mins"), relative times ("tomorrow in 1 week", "now in 3 days", "today in 2 weeks"), improperly formatted dates, volume to weight conversions, and more
  • Calendar: Added support for Around to join meetings in the desktop app

🐞 Fixes

  • Root: Fixed a bug where some apps didn't have a title.
v1.6.0January 20, 2021

💎 Improvements

  • Calculator: A lot of improvements around fractions, time unit phrases, clock times, week numbers, performance
  • Preview Features: A new preview feature checkbox in preferences ("Boost ranking by previous searches") enables increasing the ranking score of an item when a search term was previously used to open that item
  • Root Search: We accelerated the decay of ranking scores when an app or command hasn't been opened recently
  • Root Search: Additional keywords of some apps and preferences are now searchable
  • Root Search: We now show results even if you slightly misspelled app or command names
  • Browser Bookmarks: Frequently and recently visited bookmark items are sorted to the top
  • Browser Bookmarks: Added support for the Brave browser
  • Browser Bookmarks: For Chrome and Brave, you can now choose a different profile via preferences
  • Window Management: Added a command to toggle fullscreen
  • Window Management: Added commands to move the focused window to the edges of the screen
  • Floating Notes: Double click the toolbar to re-position the floating window to the top right corner

🐞 Fixes

  • Root Search: Fixed finding app and command names containing diacritic marks (e.g., é, ü)
  • Root Search: Fixed a regression that slowed down root search
  • Calendar: Fixed an issue where Raycast would prevent your Mac to sleep
  • Calendar: Fixed badly formatted tooltips for video conference data
  • Jira: Fixed a case where the create issue form could not be displayed when the summary field was removed from the screen configuration in classic projects
  • Jira: Issue key is now always uppercased in "Copy Branch Name" action
  • Preview Features: Fixed the app not being restarted after changing certain features
  • Preview Features: Fixed a bug with the "Find apps and preferences via file system" preview where apps with the same display name would not show up properly in root search
  • Browser Bookmarks: Fixed a bug where favicons could not be displayed
v1.5.1December 22, 2020

That's it. It's our last release for 2020 😱 We wrapped up the year with a hackathon and a bug bash. The update is packed with small improvements and we couldn't resist to release some of our hacks. It's been great to rock this crazy year with all of you. We'll close the virtual Raycast HQ for a couple of days to recharge. See you all in 2021 🎆

🔖 Browser Bookmarks

We've added a new and frequently requested extension for searching your browser bookmarks. Search your bookmarks by name, domain, or tag, and open and copy links via the Action Panel. You can enable the extension in the preferences and choose your browser sources–currently we support the default profile of Chrome and Safari including reading list items. Happy browsing!

bookmarks

📝 Floating Notes

During the hackathon, we built a simple notes extension that stays on top of all other windows. The notes are a great way to write down your daily to-dos, prepare a tweet or jot down a thought you want to pick up later. You can enable Floating Notes in Preferences → Extensions.

💡 Pro tip: Use shortcuts to toggle the notes window for even quicker access.

floating-notes-alt-4

✨ New

  • Auto-switch Keyboard Layout: Now you can enforce Raycast to always switch to English input source when opening the window. Can be useful for people who often jump between english and other languages. You can enable this feature in Preferences → Preview tab.

💎 Improvements

  • Calculator: Improved copying of unformatted answers (e.g., does not copy currency symbol)
  • Calculator: Added action to replace input with answer for multi-step calculations
  • Linear: Added fallback search for issues
  • Reminders: Improved sorting for reminders with due dates
  • Reminders: Added time for due dates inline for quicker readability
  • G Suite: Added action to open files in Google Chrome
  • Dashboard Scripts: Added last refresh time to command palette title
  • Dashboard Scripts: Added display of alias shortcuts
  • Clipboard History: Added support for formatted / rich text
  • Clipboard History: Added a preference to set direct paste as primary action
  • File Search: Now you can drag files out of Raycast window using mouse
  • File Search: Calendar events, contacts card data and contact groups are not displayed any more in the list of search results
  • File Search: Improved preview display performance for certain file types
  • Preferences: Added keyboard navigation ( + / ) for the extension list
  • Preferences: The empty "buffer" area below lists can now be scrolled

🐞 Fixes

  • Window management: Fixed a bug where windows with their center outside of the screen couldn't be moved or scaled
  • Reminders: Fix keyboard shortcut to create reminder and close Raycast window afterwards
  • Reminders: Fixed opening the date picker drop down when a number is entered
  • Calendar: Fixed a bug when joining Zoom calls would fail when Zoom wasn't installed
  • Preferences: Fixed a bug where preference shortcuts where broken after entering an alias
v1.4.0December 10, 2020

👤 Contacts

contacts

Use our new Contacts extension to look up your contact's details. Search for a contact by simply typing their name and use the Action Panel to start an email, copy information, call the person and more.

🖼 Enhanced Clipboard History

The Clipboard History now supports images, files, links and colors in addition to text. Filter by content type to search what you've copied before. New actions allow to reveal files in the Finder, open links in the browser or copy colors in different formats.

clipboard-history-2

✨ New

  • Shortcuts: You can now assign aliases and hotkeys to apps and system preferences
  • System: New commands for "Sleep" and "Sleep Displays"

💎 Improvements

  • Performance: General improvements to make the app snappier
  • Script Inputs: Added support for percent encoding input. Add "percentEncoded": true to input's metadata json and Raycast will make the argument safe for URL queries.
  • GitHub: Repository search now include forks when in "My Repositories" mode
  • Calendar: Select first upcoming meeting in My Schedule command
  • Root Search: Results with aliases set are downranked when the alias is not matched

🐞 Fixes

  • Script Commands: Fixed an issue with wrong file extensions for the scaffolding command
  • Dictionary: Fixed an issue with wrong preferences being displayed
  • GitHub: Fixed pull request detail descriptions not being fully displayed
  • Hacker News: Fixed opening links in browser for some cases
v1.3.0December 2, 2020

📕 Dictionary

image

With the new Dictionary extension, you can easily get the definition of words and phrases. It supports all sources from the system Dictionary app and additionally checks spelling.

🖼 Window Management

The new Window Management extension lets you move and scale other application windows with ease. Maximize, center or layout windows with a few keystrokes. And assign global hotkeys to perform common ones even quicker.

image

🤖 Script Commands Improvements

  • New Command: Create Script Command will allow you to quickly create script files with all required metadata and permission flags.
  • Optional Arguments: You can now specify if an argument is optional. See documentation on how to use optional field.
  • Dark Theme Icons Support: You can now use different icons depending on which app theme is selected. Use @raycast.iconDark parameter to specify the icon for dark theme.
  • Error Output: We improved the output when a script run fails, and scripts with silent mode now show a HUD toast on error.
  • Changed shortcut for copying output of inline scripts to Cmd Shift C to make it consistent with fullOutput mode

💎 Improvements

  • File Search: You can now specify multiple folders to search by using in and a list of folders, such as: myfile in ~/downloads ~/projects. Tip: if the folder path contains a space, put the path in quotes ("/folder/path/with a/space")
  • Jira: The sorting order for custom JQL filters ("My Filters" list) is not overridden any more
  • Calculator: Use system currency as default to allow quicker conversions, f.e. if you have £ as your system currency, you can type $5 and get it directly converted into pounds
  • Calculator: Added a new secondary action to copy the unformatted answer
  • Search: Now skips quotes and brackets when searching for words
  • Navigation: Typing alias + space expands associated command now. E.g. if you assign fs alias to File Search, typing fs + space will automatically go inside File Search command.
  • Preferences: Pressing Cmd Q now when preferences window is active only closes the window and doesn't kill the app

🐞 Fixes

  • Clipboard History: Fixed a bug when copying a clipboard entry failed
  • Script Commands: Fixed a bug where a script input field would be focused when it shouldn't
  • Script Commands: Fixed a bug where icon and title of scripts with arguments wouldn't change sometimes in the search bar
  • Shortcuts: Fixed scrolling for long shortcuts lists in preferences
  • Calculator: Fixed using outdated rates for currency conversions
  • Fixed a bug where permission windows appeared behind Raycast
  • Fixed a bug when the Raycast window wouldn't appear in full screen mode if Raycast preferences window is open
