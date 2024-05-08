⚠️ If you’re running Raycast 1.69 or 1.70, please make sure to manually update the app by running the Check for Updates command or by clicking this link ⚠️

⌨️ Typing Practice

With this command it couldn’t be easier to practice your keyboard skills. Use the Start Typing Practice command to begin improving your WPM (words per minute). Make sure to share your score with us by copying the score card as an image ⌘C 😍

To bring the best typing experience to the Mac, we collaborated with Monkeytype - check them out!

✨ New

Emoji Search: You can now add custom keywords to make your emoji search more personal. Just hit ⌘ E on an emoji and customize your keywords. For example, add "psst" for 🤫, or use your native language, like "schnecke", which is German for 🐌. Pro users get a little extra with AI Emoji Suggestions. Previously used suggestions are added as custom keywords, making it even faster to find your favorite emojis. You can toggle this behavior in Settings → Extensions → Search Emoji & Symbols → Save AI-generated custom keywords.

💎 Improvements

Date Pickers : You can now enter things like “in 1h and 10min” and the Date Picker will suggest the corresponding date

Support for up to 15k simultaneous snippet aliases Search AI Chat Presets : Added an action to set the selected preset as the default for new chats

🐞 Fixes