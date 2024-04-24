StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
v1.72.0April 24, 2024

⚠️ If you’re running Raycast 1.69 or 1.70, please make sure to manually update the app by running Check for Updates command or by clicking this link ⚠️

💬 AI Chat Presets

presets-release

With more LLMs, it’s likely to switch them for different use-cases throughout the day. To make this easy, we’re introducing AI Chat Presets. You can create new presets from the chat settings and specify the model, system instructions, creativity, and tools. To start a new chat with a preset, just hit N in the AI Chat or click the dropdown located in the top right of the toolbar. Use the "Search AI Chat Presets" command to edit your presets. To learn more about AI Chat Presets, watch our YouTube video.

Need inspiration for a preset? Visit https://presets.ray.so/ to explore pre-built presets for coding, writing, and more. Alternatively, install the Raycast Explorer to browse them quickly. You can also contribute your presets to make them available to others.

💎 Improvements

  • Auto-dismiss the “See What’s New” item after one day
  • Search Emojis & Symbols: Added an action to reset the ranking of an emoji
  • AI Commands: Improve text selection reliability and speed
  • Quick AI: Add action to delete selected message
  • AI Chat: New chats now remember the model, creativity, instructions and tools settings used in the last new chat
  • AI Model Picker: The model information popover now only appears after changing the currently selected model
  • Export: Added an export action for Snippets and AI Commands. This lets you save the selected item as JSON file.
  • New command: Run Last Command, runs the last command you performed.

🐞 Fixes

  • Root Search: Fixed immediate pop to root search after using global shortcut with input
  • Shortcuts: Fixed issue where no shortcuts were being detected
  • Shortcuts: Improved detection of shortcuts icons and parameters
  • AI Commands: Fixed the issue where the diff highlighting feature was not appearing for some users
  • AI Chat: Fixed an issue which prevented the reference popover from appearing for chat messages
  • Search Files: The “Show in Finder” action should now always bring the Finder window to the front
  • App: Improved reliability of app activation when opening the AI Chat or Settings window
  • App: When closing the AI Chat or Settings window the frontmost application should now be activated
v1.71.0April 10, 2024

⚠️ If you’re running Raycast 1.69 or 1.70, please make sure to manually update the app by running the Check for Updates command or by clicking this link ⚠️

🆕 More AI Models

release-1 71-notes

Today, we're adding seven new models to Raycast AI. You can use these models in Quick AI, AI Commands, or our recently revamped AI Chat, which features a brand-new sidebar. This addition makes Raycast ideal to experience AI on your Mac - one interface, many models.

Pick from the following models:

  • OpenAI GPT-3.5 Turbo, GPT-4 Turbo* (no support for vision yet), or GPT-4*
  • Anthropic Claude 3 Haiku*, Sonnet* or Opus*
  • Perplexity Sonar Small* or Sonar Medium*
  • Mistral Mixtral 8x7B or Llama 2 70B, powered by Groq
  • Meta Code Llama 70B

Each model has unique benefits balancing speed and intelligence. Learn more about them in this blog post.

(*) Model requires Advanced AI Add-on

✨ New

  • You can now duplicate built-in AI Commands to tweak them however you want
  • Added a new built-in AI Command to ask a question about a website (requires the Browser Extension)

💎 Improvements

  • Improved built-in AI Commands to follow instructions more closely and maintain the language of the original text
  • Improved icons for creativity in AI Chat and AI Commands
  • Improved Snippets to support export to a JSON file
  • Improved the parser for Dynamic Placeholders. It is twice as fast and allow you to escape characters in options’ values like {argument options="foo,bar\,baz"} or {argument options="foo,bar\"baz"}
  • Added an action to edit a Siri Shortcut

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed Version History inline code background not being drawn in extension’s changelog
  • Fixed source of Clipboard History items coming from Handoff
  • Fixed an issue where editing a snippet that contained links would remove the links
v1.70.0March 20, 2024

🌐 Companion Browser Extension

A lot of the interactions with our computers happen in a web browser. With our new companion Chrome Extension, Raycast can bring the context of any webpage to Raycast AI and make it easy to summarize or ask questions about your active browser tab. You can now also follow-up on that answer about the webpage, or any other answer you get back from Quick AI.

browserextensions

✨ New

  • Quick AI: Follow-up enables you to continue the conversation right in the Raycast window
  • AI Chat: Pin your favorite chats in the sidebar for quick access

💎 Improvements

  • Snippets: Improved snippets reliability and performance. We have been fine-tuning the engine for snippet injection lately to deliver the best performance. Please let us know if you experience any issues in the latest version
  • AI Chat: Quickly switch between the first ten chats with ⌘1, ⌘2, etc.
  • AI Chat: When continuing a chat from Quick AI, the chat is now automatically saved with a generated title
  • AI Chat: The minimum window width has been reduced
  • Search Contacts: Contacts are now sorted based on default user preference
  • My Schedule: Add action to list and copy information about specific attendees

🐞 Fixes

  • Date Picker: Fixed the suggestions being off by 1 week in some cases
  • Search Menu Items: Updated the search to be diacritic insensitive
  • Window Management: Fixed an issue where a window that cannot be resized was not being moved to the requested position
  • AI Chat: Direct paste to other applications now works correctly
  • Dynamic Placeholders: Fixed an issue where the Snippets sub-menu would not expand
  • Dynamic Placeholders: Fixed an issue where the Snippets sub-menu would not close after inserting a snippet
  • Settings: Fixed a bug which prevented setting hotkeys which also existed in application’s main menu
  • Misc: Fixed an issue where keyboard shortcuts would sometimes not be handled in the active window
  • Misc: Fixed an issue preventing the URL from being copied when using the 'Copy Link' item in the contextual menu
  • Misc: Fixed insertion point caret appearing duplicated in some instances
v1.69.0March 7, 2024

💬 New AI Chat

We’ve revamped AI Chat to make it easier to find, navigate, and manage your chats. All Window Management features are now supported too. And you can choose between keeping the window “Always on Top” like the floating behavior you’re used to, or let it behave like any regular macOS window. With this release, we’ve set a new foundation for exciting features coming soon to AI Chat.

Note: AI Chat is a part of our paid PRO subscription

new_ai_chat

✨ New

  • AI Chat: New sidebar to switch between chats, and search chats via their content
  • AI Chat: Choose between “Always on Top” or normal window behavior
  • AI Chat: Full Window Management support

💎 Improvements

  • AI Chat: Automatic Web Search preference is remembered across new chats
  • AI Chat: Button in the rename popover to generate a title with AI
  • AI Chat: Larger action palette and chat switcher
  • Snippets: Quicker overall snippet expansion and better detection of focusable elements
  • Snippets: Commands with parameters now properly working with the Text Expander
  • My Schedule: Show the conference provider icon in the event item
  • Calculator: Added support for time spans expressed in two units "in minutes and seconds", "in hours and minutes", etc.. The result for operations on time has been improved: for example, "25 min / 12" = (2 min 5 seconds), "1h20m + 45m" = (2 hours 5 min)
  • Calculator: Added support for formatting a date using the same format as the {date} dynamic placeholder - for example, "March 12, 2023 as EEEE, MMM d, yyyy" (= Sunday, Mar 12, 2023)
  • Calculator: For Europeans, added support for automatic 3 decimal places of accuracy in currency results: €12,995 - €1,747 = €11,248 (Note that the result is still 11, not 11 thousand)
  • Calculator: Added support for the Oklab and Oklch color formats
  • Quicklinks: Favicon resolving should be more robust now

🐞 Fixes

  • Date Picker: Fixed an issue where it was not possible to select dates in the past
  • Calculator: Fixed some color space conversion issues
v1.68.0February 21, 2024

✨ Quality of Life Improvements

While we're working on bigger features, enjoy this release with a few small but nice improvements.

qof

💎 Improvements

  • Clipboard History: Highlight matches of the search text to make it easier to find what you are looking for
  • Snippets: You can use “Search Snippets” as a fallback command now
  • Snippets: Allow up to 5k snippets
  • Search Menu Items: You can now pin menu items
  • Calculator: Introduced calendar calculations for special days like "days until Christmas" and "Chinese New Year 2025”
  • Calculator: Added support for the detection of new color formats (HWB, Lab, LCH) as well as actions to copy a color to those formats
  • Clipboard History: Added a new action to share an item with the native macOS Share extensions
  • About Raycast: You can now click the version number and copy it to the clipboard

🐞 Fixes

  • Calculator: Fixed issue fetching currencies right after importing settings & data or wiping your database
  • Eject All Disks: Improved handling of APFS volumes
  • Preferences: Improved stability of extensions management
  • Snippets: Fixed cursor jumping to the end of the text when focused
  • Snippets: Fixed ⌘+A not working after focus
  • Snippets: Improved regex performance
v1.67.0February 7, 2024

💬 Smarter AI Chat

AI Chat now has the same access to real-time web results as Quick AI. This allows you to make a series of requests with accurate, up-to-date web-results and combine these queries to perform more complex research.

Note: AI Chat is a part of our paid PRO subscription

smarterAIChat

💎 Improvements

  • Dynamic Placeholders: Allow passing an empty string as the default value of an {argument} placeholder
  • AI Chat: Configuration button has moved to the bottom action bar
  • Quick AI: Response images are now resized to fit in the window.
  • AI Chat / Quick AI: Added a “Save Image” action to save any response images to the Finder
  • Store: Visually improved the look of Disabled by default so it’s easier to spot disabled commands in the extensions commands list.
  • Application Hotkey: improved the behavior for minimized applications

🐞 Fixes

  • AI Commands: Fixed the inline code being wrongly highlighted when using “Highlight editing changes”
  • Snippets: Fixed expansion of snippets containing {argument} placeholders within Raycast itself
  • Fixed issues getting the selected text from Google Docs
  • Fixed an issue where the Raycast window would disappear when getting the selected text from Electron apps when Stage Manager is enabled
  • Force terminate apps if regular terminate doesn’t work on the “Restart Application” logic.
v1.66.0January 24, 2024

📝 Dynamic Snippet Argument

Ever wanted to be able to tweak part of a snippet just before expanding it? The {argument} placeholder is now available in snippets as well, making it easy to have different “slots” in addition to the {cursor} placeholder.

Release-snippetarguments-v1 66 0

✨ New

  • Dynamic Placeholder: You can now specify “modifiers” to change the value of a placeholder, eg. {clipboard | uppercase} would change “raycast” into “RAYCAST”.
  • New action to restart applications in the root search. Press K on a running application and search for “Restart Application” or simply press R.
  • Another new action, this time to disable commands from the root search. Search for “Disable Command” in any command’s action panel, or press D. If you change your mind, you can re-enable any command from Extension Settings.

💎 Improvements

  • Application Uninstaller: Uninstalling big applications is now much faster and you can adjust the list sorting.
  • Applications: added an option to modify the behavior of app-specific hotkeys when the application is the frontmost upon activation - hide it (default) or keep it frontmost.
  • Clipboard: Added secondary action to copy the edited entry after saving it.
  • Emoji: Added "caps lock" keyword for ⇪ and "shift" for ⇧.

🐞 Fixes

  • Calendar Status Item: Fixed a bug where it wasn’t possible to join a meeting from the menu bar if Open camera before meetings was enabled.
v1.65.0January 10, 2024

🧠 AI Emoji Suggestions

Ever tried to find one of those 🤸, 🌾, or 🥴 emojis? Some emojis are not very intuitive to search for. But now, with our AI Emoji Suggestions, that's a thing of the past. Simply type what you're looking for, and Raycast AI will find the most relevant emojis for you. It's seamlessly integrated into our Emoji Picker, so you don't have to learn any new tricks.

The suggestions are triggered as a fallback if no other emojis match. If you want to trigger suggestions manually, use the "Search with AI" action or press Tab.

This small change actually has a significant impact on the everyday use of the Emoji Picker. Plus, it also works with languages other than English. Give it a try!

Note: The suggestions require a Raycast Pro subscription.

Release - suggested emoji - v1 65 0

✨ New

  • Clipboard History: Added an action to edit the content of a history item.
  • Changelog: Added an action to copy a link for sharing the release notes.

💎 Improvements

  • Window Capture: You can now set a custom wallpaper image to use for metadata images via Raycast Settings → Advanced → Window Capture.
  • Date Picker: Future dates will be prioritized when parsing the date, f.e. if you type “8 am” and it’s already “10am”, then the parsed date will be “tomorrow 8am”.
  • Switch Windows: The user can now switch to focused windows in other spaces.
  • Preferences: Added advanced settings for alternative page navigation keys.
  • Preferences: Improved visibility of the uninstall option for deprecation extensions
  • Calculator: Added preference to define rem/em to pixel conversion rate.
  • Grabbing your text selection is now faster when accessibility permission is enabled.

🐞 Fixes

  • Snippets: Fixed issue when the cursor was being repositioned slowly.
  • Snippets: Fixed problem with a count increasing twice when pasting to an active app.
  • Switch Windows: Fixed focus staying on floating windows when switching to another app.
  • Clipboard History: Replaced “Open In Browser” action with “Open With ”.
  • Search Menu Items: Added missing navigation glyphs for menu items shortcuts.
  • Calculator: Disabled localized capitalization for spelled out numbers which resulted in incorrect characters.
  • Calculator: Fixed expanding layout by trimming whitespaces for the query view.
  • Preferences: Fixed problems with deprecation tooltip appearance.
v1.64.0December 13, 2023

🎁 Raycast Wrapped 2023

image

It's time to reflect on your productivity over the past year. Get insights on Raycast launches, AI usage, top extensions and applications, time spent on meetings, developer stats, and a lot more!

Get a better understanding of how you’ve used Raycast, broken down by the hour, what features you use the most, and maybe some features you’re missing out on.

Post a snapshot of your stats and summary by clicking Copy as Image in each section, then paste your media to share.

Disclaimer: Most of the data displayed is stored locally, and Raycast does not have access to it. If you moved between machines during the year, some of the data might have been lost. If you’ve used Raycast for less than 30 days, you will not have enough data to be displayed – but there’s always next year!

✨ New

  • AI Commands: Highlight edits in the AI response by enabling this option via “Create AI Command” or edit existing ones
  • AI Commands: Argument placeholders can now specify a list of options to choose from.
  • Script Commands: Introduced a new Argument type: dropdown. You can now specify a list of options to choose from.

💎 Improvements

  • Improved contrast of highlights in the “Fix Spelling and Grammar” AI Command.
  • Camera preview: The window will remain visible even when losing focus.
  • Font: Upgrading Raycast font to Inter 4.0.
  • Script Commands: Deprecate Argument.secure = true in favor of Argument.type = "password" to match the syntax of Extensions.
  • Modifier keys will now be displayed in their canonical order.

🐞 Fixes

  • Preferences: Fixed alias getting cleared if a conflicting alias was added to another command.
  • Quicklinks: Resolve crash occurring sporadically when opening a Quicklink.
  • Workspace: Addressed an issue where Raycast might open a duplicate of an application with a different name, instead of the intended application.
  • Floating Notes: Fixed floating notes window stealing focus of other applications in some circumstances.
  • Calculator: Fixed a crash when trying to compute -1!.
  • Calculator: Fixed a crash when trying to compute 150!.
  • Markdown: Fixed a crash when trying to display some HTML comments.
  • Snippets: Fixed situations where snippets were not being expanded in the middle of a paragraph.
  • Misc: Fixed a rare bug that might have caused the mouse cursor to appear on the screen when watching videos in full screen (e.g., YouTube).
v1.63.0November 29, 2023

📸 Camera Preview

1 63 0_camera_preview

Ever wanted to check your background before joining your next meeting? Or see if your hair looks good? Or simply take a selfie? Now you can do all of that right in Raycast. Introducing our latest command: "Open Camera". Simply open the command, select your camera, mirror the video, or take a photo.

We've also made it easy to preview your camera before joining meetings with a new setting. Go to Raycast Settings > Extensions > My Schedule > Preview Camera to enable it.

💎 Improvements

  • Calculator: Now convert rem to px. The default font size value is 16px.
  • Preferences: Extensions that use space as an alias will no longer appear as empty space. Instead, it displays as "␣".
  • Quit All Applications: Now closes all Finder windows by default. You can disable this behavior in the command’s settings.
  • Set Volume: Setting the volume now also unmutes the audio.
  • Quick AI: Users with the GPT-4 upgrade can now use this model for Quick AI. Choose the default model in Settings → AI, or switch the model directly in the Quick AI command.

🐞 Fixes

  • Forms: Fixed an issue where markdown rendering gets broken in the text area form component.
  • Shortcuts: Fixed Shortcuts discovery issues in macOS 12.
  • My Schedule: Fixed occasional Calendar permissions errors in My Schedule.
  • Quick AI: Fixed an issue where the wrong prompt was used when regenerating old answers.
