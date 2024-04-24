⚠️ If you’re running Raycast 1.69 or 1.70, please make sure to manually update the app by running Check for Updates command or by clicking this link ⚠️

💬 AI Chat Presets

With more LLMs, it’s likely to switch them for different use-cases throughout the day. To make this easy, we’re introducing AI Chat Presets. You can create new presets from the chat settings and specify the model, system instructions, creativity, and tools. To start a new chat with a preset, just hit ⌘ ⇧ N in the AI Chat or click the dropdown located in the top right of the toolbar. Use the "Search AI Chat Presets" command to edit your presets. To learn more about AI Chat Presets, watch our YouTube video.

Need inspiration for a preset? Visit https://presets.ray.so/ to explore pre-built presets for coding, writing, and more. Alternatively, install the Raycast Explorer to browse them quickly. You can also contribute your presets to make them available to others.

💎 Improvements

Auto-dismiss the “See What’s New” item after one day

Search Emojis & Symbols: Added an action to reset the ranking of an emoji

AI Chat: New chats now remember the model, creativity, instructions and tools settings used in the last new chat

Export: Added an export action for Snippets and AI Commands. This lets you save the selected item as JSON file.

New command: Run Last Command, runs the last command you performed.

🐞 Fixes