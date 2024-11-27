StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Raycast Notes

Fast, light and frictionless
note-taking

Capture your thoughts from anywhere with a single hotkey. Track todos, save meeting notes, and collect ideas.

Think it.

Note it.

Never lose your flow. Capture thoughts instantly without switching contexts or hunting for the right app.

Raycast Notes lives a single hotkey away - ready to quickly appear as a floating window above your other apps.

Raycast Notes exudes the same bespoke quality that they apply to all their features. It’s fast, powerful, and frictionless.
Jonathan Simcoe
Jonathan Simcoe
Mercury
Stay in flow

Formatted thoughts.

Structure your notes with Markdown.

A meeting between Samuel and PedroRaycast Notes floating window with meeting notes
Raycast Quicklink Explorer showing a grid of QuicklinksRaycast Notes floating window with daily todos
Youtube videoRaycast Notes floating window with idea scratchpad
Meeting Notes. Write ideas and action points during meetings.Daily Todos. Keep track of your daily tasks with lists and checkboxesIdea scratchpad. Jot down your thoughts and ideas before they disappear.

Multiple notes.

A note for every thought.

Create an unlimited amount of notes as a Pro subscriber.
Start your free trial to try it or create up to 5 notes for free, no account required.

Raycast drastically increased my speed using my Mac and feels like it puts all the options I need a few keystrokes away.
Gavin Nelson
Gavin Nelson
Linear
Multiple notes

Frictionless integrations.

Works with the Raycast ecosystem.

Team syncImprove writing ai command
Snippet explorerGrocery list
EssayHow to get new ideas noteQuicklink
Raycast AI. Works with AI Commands like “Fix Spelling and Grammar” and “Change Tone”.Snippets. Insert frequently used texts or dynamic data like dates with Snippets.Quicklinks. Easily open your favorite notes or quickly create new ones prefilled with text.
Plain Text
HTML
Markdown

Bring your notes with you.

Export to anywhere.

All your notes are stored securely in an encrypted database and when you’re ready you can export to plain text, markdown, HTML or share to Apple Notes and others.

Everything you need

to find your flow.

Open from the menu bar

See your notes with a single click or ⌥ + click to create a new one.

Grooows with your thoughts

Designed to be lightweight and unobtrusive, the notes window auto-sizes to fit your content.

Sync Notes across Macs

Access your notes from any Mac with Cloud Sync.

Recover recently deleted notes

Don't lose your thoughts. Restore deleted notes within 60 days of deletion.

Create Quicklinks

Open your favorite notes instantly by assigning hotkeys.

Keyboard first

Open, write and format your notes without touching your mouse.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. We’ve got answers

Be more productive today and everyday.

Download and use Raycast for free.

