Raycast Notes

Capture your thoughts from anywhere with a single hotkey. Track todos, save meeting notes, and collect ideas.
Structure your notes with Markdown.
Works with the Raycast ecosystem.
to find your flow.
Open from the menu bar
See your notes with a single click or ⌥ + click to create a new one.
Grooows with your thoughts
Designed to be lightweight and unobtrusive, the notes window auto-sizes to fit your content.
Sync Notes across Macs
Access your notes from any Mac with Cloud Sync.
Recover recently deleted notes
Don't lose your thoughts. Restore deleted notes within 60 days of deletion.
Create Quicklinks
Open your favorite notes instantly by assigning hotkeys.
Keyboard first
Open, write and format your notes without touching your mouse.
You’ve got questions. We’ve got answers
