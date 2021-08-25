Export/import preferences and data

Use Raycast on more than one Mac or like to backup your custom Raycast config? Now you can easily transfer or backup your preferences and data, with the new export and import feature.

Use the "Export Preferences & Data" command to export preferences, aliases, hotkeys, favourites, snippets, quicklinks, floating notes and other data to a "rayconfig" file. Later you can import this configuration file, using the "Import Preferences & Data" command, on the same mac or start just where you left off on a new mac.

✨ New

Search Menu Items: You can now disable apps in which you do not want to use the command, thus helping you continue with your favourite command palette in apps that support it while using the same shortcut to bring up this Raycast command for other apps. Go to Preferences → Extensions → Search Menu Items and select apps on the right pane.

Snippets : We've added a new "After Delimiter" expansion mode. In this mode, the keyword will only be expanded after entering a delimiter e.g. space or punctuation. You can now also configure the delay before immediate expansion.

: We've added a new "After Delimiter" expansion mode. In this mode, the keyword will only be expanded after entering a delimiter e.g. space or punctuation. You can now also configure the delay before immediate expansion. File Search: You can now choose in preferences to search file contents, in addition to the default file name search.

💎 Improvements

Clipboard history: Added actions to remove recent entries

Added option to store up to three months of copied content

Added option to store up to three months of copied content Contacts: Added name to the Action Panel for more context

Added name to the Action Panel for more context Improve on-login start performance

Search Menu Items: Search Results are no longer grouped into sections of the top-level menu and are now sorted according to the match in the menu item, helping you reach the item you need with fewer keystrokes

Search Results are no longer grouped into sections of the top-level menu and are now sorted according to the match in the menu item, helping you reach the item you need with fewer keystrokes Search Menu Items: Checkmark is now displayed near items that support it and have it enabled

Checkmark is now displayed near items that support it and have it enabled Calculator will now stay out of the way when your search term has at least one matching command, app or quicklink. We hope you wouldn't miss it too much

will now stay out of the way when your search term has at least one matching command, app or quicklink. We hope you wouldn't miss it too much Calculator: Large numbers (up to a Trillion) is now displayed in full with local specific separators

Large numbers (up to a Trillion) is now displayed in full with local specific separators File search: Now prompts for "Removable Volume" access permission if required. This enables file search on removable media such as USB sticks or hard drives.

Now prompts for "Removable Volume" access permission if required. This enables file search on removable media such as USB sticks or hard drives. File search: Down-score results in ~/Library/Group Containers

Down-score results in ~/Library/Group Containers Window Management: Added a "Center Two Thirds" command.

Added a "Center Two Thirds" command. All items in the Extension Preferences are now sorted alphabetically

are now sorted alphabetically Applications, script commands and quicklinks can now be drag'n'dropped out of root search

🐞 Fixes