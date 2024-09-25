StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Translate Extensions

Break language barriers with lightning-fast tools at your fingertips.

Raycast's Featured Translate Extensions

Unlock a world of languages with our curated selection of powerful translation tools.

Google Translate logo

Google Translate

Simple translation using Google Translate

AvatarSlavik Nychkalo
Install Extension
OpenAI Translator logo

OpenAI Translator

Translation based on Multiple LLMs.

AvatarTiou Lims
Install Extension
WordReference Dictionary Translation logo

WordReference Dictionary Translation

Quickly find a word translation using WordReference

AvatarNassim Ben Yaagoub
Install Extension
Perplexity API logo

Perplexity API

Use the powerful models via Perplexity API from the comfort of Raycast.

AvatarMaximilian
Install Extension
Youdao Translate logo

Youdao Translate

Translate text using Youdao

AvatarTianCheng
Install Extension
iTranslate logo

iTranslate

Translate words or sentences, support 36 languages, OCR, history record and translating into multiple languages at the same time.

Avatar404
Install Extension

All Translate Extensions

Explore the full spectrum of our language-bridging extensions.

K
Search Linux Commands iconSearch Linux Commands

Search through linux commands and get detailed information in Chinese.

Install
Avatar小弟调调™2,157
DeepL API Usage iconDeepL API Usage

Manage your DeepL API usage with ease.

Install
AvatarJaredL235
IPA Translator iconIPA Translator

Converts text to IPA (International Phonetic Alphabet)

Install
AvatarBossElijah4 Commands68
Reverso Context iconReverso Context

Shows translation with usage examples via Reverso Context

Install
AvatarMrModest2 Commands853
Naver Search iconNaver Search

Naver search extension for Raycast

Install
Avatarcore magneto5 Commands750
Jisho - Japanese Dictionary iconJisho - Japanese Dictionary

Search Jisho.org

Install
AvatarDamian Macdermott2 Commands613
dict.cc icondict.cc

Simple translation using dict.cc

Install
AvatarStefan Natter2 Commands1,247
Deepcast iconDeepcast

Translate words, or entire sentences, into 27 different languages using DeepL.

Install
AvatarMax Schmidt32 Commands35,222
CodeGeex iconCodeGeex

CodeGeex AI code tools

Install
AvatarWeiqi Wu5 Commands263
Ollama AI iconOllama AI

Perform Local Inference with Ollama

Install
AvatarMassimiliano Pasquini19 Commands13,874
Easy Dictionary iconEasy Dictionary

Easily look up words or translate text, support 48+ languages, support Linguee and Youdao dictionary, support OpenAI, DeepL, Google, Bing, Apple, Baidu, Tencent, Volcano, Youdao and Caiyun translation.

Install
Avatarisfeng2 Commands17,158
