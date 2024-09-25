A simple yet powerful extension that leverages Google's robust translation engine. Ideal for quick translations across numerous languages.

Harness the power of DeepL's machine translation API to translate words or entire sentences into 27 different languages with high accuracy.

A versatile extension supporting 48+ languages, multiple translation services (including Google, Bing, DeepL), and integration with ChatGPT for context-aware translations.

Offers translation for 36 languages with added features like OCR, history records, and simultaneous translation into multiple target languages.

A feature-rich extension with text-to-speech functionality and custom copy modes like lowerCamelCase and ALL_UPPERCASE, perfect for developers.

Utilizes Papago's translation service, known for its accuracy in Asian languages like Korean, Chinese, and Japanese.

Seamlessly integrates with the Bob Translate app for macOS, allowing keyboard control for a smoother workflow.

Taps into Youdao's extensive Chinese-English dictionary and translation service, ideal for those working with Chinese language content.

A straightforward extension using dict.cc, particularly useful for German-English translations and other European languages.

Provides quick access to WordReference's comprehensive dictionaries, offering not just translations but also context and usage examples.

Offers translations with real-world usage examples, helping users understand context and idiomatic expressions across languages.

A specialized extension for translating Georgian words to English, filling a niche for those working with the Georgian language.

Converts text into the International Phonetic Alphabet, useful for language learners and linguistics enthusiasts.