System Extension for Mac: Full Keyboard Access

Control your Mac without touching your mouse. With the System extension, you can change the volume, lock your screen, show/hide apps, and execute numerous commands seamlessly, enabling full keyboard access on your Mac.

Full Keyboard Access: Commands Overview

Harness the power of keyboard navigation to control your Mac. Here's what you can do:

Toggle Hidden Files : Show or hide hidden files on your Mac.

: Show or hide hidden files on your Mac. Toggle System Appearance : Switch between light/dark mode.

: Switch between light/dark mode. Empty Trash : Quickly empty the trash.

: Quickly empty the trash. Log Out : Log out of your account.

: Log out of your account. Eject All Disks : Safely eject all mounted disks.

: Safely eject all mounted disks. Shutdown : Quit all open apps and shut down your system.

: Quit all open apps and shut down your system. Restart : Restart your Mac.

: Restart your Mac. Quit All Applications : Close all running applications.

: Close all running applications. Hide All Apps Except Frontmost : Focus on the frontmost app by hiding others.

: Focus on the frontmost app by hiding others. Lock Screen : Lock your Mac's screen.

: Lock your Mac's screen. Set Volume to 0/25/50/75/100% : Instantly adjust the volume.

: Instantly adjust the volume. Show Desktop : Move all apps aside to reveal your desktop.

: Move all apps aside to reveal your desktop. Toggle Mute : Mute or unmute your Mac, perfect for conference calls.

: Mute or unmute your Mac, perfect for conference calls. Turn Volume Down/Up : Fine-tune the volume by a few percentage points.

: Fine-tune the volume by a few percentage points. Unhide All Hidden Apps: Unhide all running applications.

Getting Started with Full Keyboard Access

Follow these steps to set up the extension:

Go to the Extensions panel in Raycast preferences. Select and enable the System extension. Optionally, configure the commands you want to use. Use your keyboard to navigate and control your Mac without a mouse.

Pro Tips and Troubleshooting

💡Pro Tip Check out our Check out our repository with Script Commands for more utilities such as toggling the system apperance, copying the last screenshot or emptying the trash.

Troubleshooting: Some commands may require Finder or System Events permissions. When running a command for the first time, dialogs will appear. Clicking OK will grant the necessary access.

FAQs

What is full keyboard access on a Mac? Full keyboard access allows you to control your Mac entirely with your keyboard, navigating and executing commands without the need for a mouse. This feature enhances accessibility and efficiency, especially for those who prefer or require keyboard navigation. How do I enable full keyboard access on my Mac? To enable full keyboard access, go to System Preferences > Accessibility > Keyboard > Full Keyboard Access. Once enabled, you can navigate and control your Mac using just the keyboard. Can I use Raycast's System extension to control my Mac without a mouse? Yes, Raycast's System extension is designed to let you control your Mac without touching your mouse. You can execute various commands using keyboard shortcuts, enhancing your productivity and accessibility. What are some commands I can execute with the System extension? Some commands include toggling hidden files, switching system appearance, emptying the trash, logging out, ejecting disks, shutting down, restarting, quitting all applications, locking the screen, adjusting the volume, showing the desktop, and more. Do I need special permissions to use all the commands in the System extension? Some commands may require Finder permissions or System Events permissions. When you run a command for the first time, you might see a dialog requesting access. Clicking OK will grant the necessary permissions. How do I configure the System extension in Raycast? To configure the System extension, go to the Extensions panel in Raycast preferences, select the System extension, and enable it. You can then customize which commands you want to use. Can I fine-tune the volume using the System extension? Yes, you can fine-adjust the volume of your Mac by a few percentage points or set it to specific levels like 0%, 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100%. How can I access more utilities with Raycast's System extension? Check out Raycast's repository with Script Commands for additional utilities, such as toggling the system appearance, copying the last screenshot, or emptying the trash. Is Raycast's System extension compatible with macOS Monterey? Yes, Raycast's System extension is compatible with macOS Monterey and other recent macOS versions, providing seamless functionality across different systems. Where can I find tutorials on using Raycast's System extension? For tutorials and more detailed guides, visit Raycast's support page or check out the documentation available on their website. These resources will help you make the most of the System extension and other Raycast features.

CTA: Take Control of Your Mac

Enable full keyboard access and navigate your Mac effortlessly.

Discover More Core Extensions to Boost Your Workflow

Raycast offers a suite of powerful core extensions designed to enhance your productivity and streamline your tasks. Explore the variety of tools available: