System Extension for Mac: Full Keyboard Access

Control your Mac without touching your mouse. With the System extension, you can change the volume, lock your screen, show/hide apps, and execute numerous commands seamlessly, enabling full keyboard access on your Mac.
Harness the power of keyboard navigation to control your Mac. Here's what you can do:
Follow these steps to set up the extension:
Troubleshooting: Some commands may require Finder or System Events permissions. When running a command for the first time, dialogs will appear. Clicking OK will grant the necessary access.
What is full keyboard access on a Mac? Full keyboard access allows you to control your Mac entirely with your keyboard, navigating and executing commands without the need for a mouse. This feature enhances accessibility and efficiency, especially for those who prefer or require keyboard navigation.
How do I enable full keyboard access on my Mac? To enable full keyboard access, go to System Preferences > Accessibility > Keyboard > Full Keyboard Access. Once enabled, you can navigate and control your Mac using just the keyboard.
Can I use Raycast's System extension to control my Mac without a mouse? Yes, Raycast's System extension is designed to let you control your Mac without touching your mouse. You can execute various commands using keyboard shortcuts, enhancing your productivity and accessibility.
What are some commands I can execute with the System extension? Some commands include toggling hidden files, switching system appearance, emptying the trash, logging out, ejecting disks, shutting down, restarting, quitting all applications, locking the screen, adjusting the volume, showing the desktop, and more.
Do I need special permissions to use all the commands in the System extension? Some commands may require Finder permissions or System Events permissions. When you run a command for the first time, you might see a dialog requesting access. Clicking OK will grant the necessary permissions.
How do I configure the System extension in Raycast? To configure the System extension, go to the Extensions panel in Raycast preferences, select the System extension, and enable it. You can then customize which commands you want to use.
Can I fine-tune the volume using the System extension? Yes, you can fine-adjust the volume of your Mac by a few percentage points or set it to specific levels like 0%, 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100%.
How can I access more utilities with Raycast's System extension? Check out Raycast's repository with Script Commands for additional utilities, such as toggling the system appearance, copying the last screenshot, or emptying the trash.
Is Raycast's System extension compatible with macOS Monterey? Yes, Raycast's System extension is compatible with macOS Monterey and other recent macOS versions, providing seamless functionality across different systems.
Where can I find tutorials on using Raycast's System extension? For tutorials and more detailed guides, visit Raycast's support page or check out the documentation available on their website. These resources will help you make the most of the System extension and other Raycast features.
Enable full keyboard access and navigate your Mac effortlessly.
