StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in

Transcript Extensions

Effortlessly capture and manage transcripts with Raycast's seamless and powerful tools designed for speed and accuracy on your Mac.

Raycast’s Featured Transcript Extensions

Explore our top-rated transcript extensions, built to enhance your workflow with precision, speed, and simplicity.

Descript to YouTube Chapters logo

Descript to YouTube Chapters

Convert Descript's transcript file into YouTube Chapters

AvatarPedro Duarte
Install Extension
Superwhisper - Offline Voice to Text logo

Superwhisper - Offline Voice to Text

Start a recording, change Modes and open settings. Requires installing superwhisper.

AvatarNeil Chudleigh
Install Extension

All Transcript Extensions

Browse our complete collection of transcript extensions - Fast, reliable, and designed to streamline your transcription process.

K
Ingredients Lister iconIngredients Lister

After getting the contents of an entire website using selected text, you will receive a list of every single ingredient necessary in your recipe from online followed by it's quantities. You will also be able to add this ingredients list to a new notes document to be used as a shopping list.

Install
AvatarVisual Studio Coder2 Commands170
Audio Writer iconAudio Writer

Transcribe it, refine it and structure it for you ✨

Install
Avatardeepu3 Commands271
Superwhisper - Offline Voice to Text iconSuperwhisper - Offline Voice to Text

Start a recording, change Modes and open settings. Requires installing superwhisper.

Install
AvatarNeil Chudleigh3 Commands1,153
Descript to YouTube Chapters iconDescript to YouTube Chapters

Convert Descript's transcript file into YouTube Chapters

Install
AvatarPedro Duarte106
ScreenOCR iconScreenOCR

Extract text from screen captures locally via OCR

Install
AvatarHuzef3 Commands13,645

You might be interested in…

Software Development ExtensionsAI ExtensionsWork From Home ExtensionsProductivity Extensions
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.