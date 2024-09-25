What does a transcript extension do?

A transcript extension in Raycast enhances your productivity by converting spoken content into written text. It's like having a lightning-fast stenographer at your fingertips, ready to transcribe audio from various sources, including YouTube videos and webpages.

Can I use Raycast transcript extensions with my browser?

Absolutely! While Raycast isn't a Chrome extension or Google Chrome extension, it seamlessly integrates with your browsing experience. You can trigger Raycast's transcript functionality while on any webpage, making it a versatile tool for content creators and researchers alike.

Are there limits to the number of transcripts I can create?

Nope! Raycast believes in unlimited transcripts. Whether you're processing a single clip or an entire playlist of YouTube videos, our algorithms are designed to handle your transcription needs without artificial caps.

How accurate are the transcriptions?

Our transcript extensions utilize advanced algorithms to ensure high accuracy. However, like any AI-driven tool, it may occasionally struggle with complex terminology or accents. For critical content, we recommend a quick review of the output.

Can I sync my transcripts across devices?

Yes! Raycast supports syncing your transcripts across your Apple devices. While we don't have an iOS app yet, you can access your transcripts on any Mac where you've installed Raycast.

How can I use the transcript extensions for learning?

Great question! Many users leverage our transcript extensions to create quizzes from educational content. By transcribing lectures or instructional videos, you can easily generate study materials or even interactive quizzes to reinforce your learning.

Is there a way to request specific features for the transcript extensions?

We love hearing from our users! If you have a transcript request or feature idea, head to our "See All" extensions page and use the feedback option. Our team is always working on improving and expanding our tools.

Can the transcript extensions capture visual information?

While our focus is on audio transcription, we're exploring ways to incorporate visual data. Currently, you can use Raycast to take screenshots of relevant video frames to complement your transcripts, giving you a more comprehensive reference.