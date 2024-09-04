StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Project Management Extensions

Master Project Management with Efficient Tools for Mac with Raycast.

Raycast's Featured Project Management Tools

Optimize Your Workflow with Raycast's Featured Project Management Tools for Mac

Airtable

Airtable

List your Airtable bases and follow deep links to specific tables, views, or your base's API docs.

AvatarMark Silverberg
ClickUp - Tasks Explorer

ClickUp - Tasks Explorer

Browse ClickUp tasks from Raycast

AvatarAli Parandeh
Linear

Linear

Bring Linear to every corner of your Mac. Create, search, and modify your issues. Stay on top of your notifications in the menu bar.

AvatarLinear
All Extensions for Project Management

Browse All Our Extensions, Tools, and Integrations to Supercharge Your Project Management Workflow

K
Visual Studio Code iconVisual Studio Code

Control Visual Studio Code, Cursor & Codium directly from Raycast - Search and open recent projects, handle extensions and commands.

Thomas Paul Mann
YouTrack iconYouTrack

YouTrack 🔄 Raycast

Viktor
Visual Studio Code - Project Manager iconVisual Studio Code - Project Manager

Search and open projects from Visual Studio Code Project Manager

Markus Langer
Twos Post iconTwos Post

Add new 'thing' to Twos

Eka
Jira Search (Self-Hosted) iconJira Search (Self-Hosted)

Search for Jira issues (more tolerant and powerful than built-in), projects, and boards on Jira Server instances.

Evan Rittenhouse
Things iconThings

Search and manage your Things to-dos from Raycast

Loris Guignard
Project Companion iconProject Companion

Extension allowing you to add, update, delete and search your projects

Maxime
GitHub iconGitHub

Work with issues, pull requests, manage workflows, search repositories and stay on top of notifications

Raycast
CanvasCast iconCanvasCast

Access the Canvas LMS from Raycast

Ian
ClickUp - Tasks Explorer iconClickUp - Tasks Explorer

Browse ClickUp tasks and docs from Raycast

Ali Parandeh
Airtable iconAirtable

List your Airtable bases and follow deep links to specific tables, views, or your base's API docs.

Mark Silverberg
Zed iconZed

Search and open recent projects from Zed

Evgenii Khramkov
GitHub Codespaces iconGitHub Codespaces

Manage and launch codespaces

Michael Wang
Owledge - All Your Tools in One Search iconOwledge - All Your Tools in One Search

Access Notion, Figma, Github, Miro, Jira and way more in a single crazy fast search. | Set your Owledge workspace at: https://search.owledge.app | Documentation available at: https://owledge.notion.site/Use-Raycast-s-extension-75b90b8501014bb7b8c8c901a9fcc552?pvs=74

RP
Romain Penchenat147
Trello iconTrello

Raycast extension for showing, searching, and interacting with cards from Trello

Chris Chinchilla
Azure DevOps Repositories Search iconAzure DevOps Repositories Search

Search trough Azure DevOps git repositories and find open Pull Requests

Willem van Lent
Notion iconNotion

The fastest way to search, create and update Notion pages.

Notion
Sentry iconSentry

Stay on top of your Sentry issues

Thomas Paul Mann
GitLab iconGitLab

Create, search and modify issues, manage merge requests, projects and more.

Tonka
Linear iconLinear

Bring Linear to every corner of your Mac. Create, search, and modify your issues. Stay on top of your notifications in the menu bar.

Linear
Timeular iconTimeular

Track time with Timeular

Vitaliy
Google Tasks iconGoogle Tasks

Manage Google Tasks from Raycast.

elliotdes
Jira iconJira

Create, access, and modify issues and sprints.

Raycast
Todo List iconTodo List

Manage your todo list quickly by adding items and marking items as completed.

Maggie Liu
Netlify iconNetlify

Search your Netlify sites, deploys, domains, team members, audit log, and official documentation.

Netlify

