Wallpapers

Make Raycast stand out, and your desktop pretty.

Loupe (6016 × 6016)

Download
Loupe Wallpaper

Loupe Mono Dark (6016 × 6016)

Download
Loupe Mono Dark Wallpaper

Loupe Mono Light (6016 × 6016)

Download
Loupe Mono Light Wallpaper

Blob (6016 × 6016)

Download
Blob Wallpaper

Blob Red (6016 × 6016)

Download
Blob Red Wallpaper

Raycast Logo (6016 × 6016)

Download
Raycast Logo Wallpaper

Autumnal Peach (5120 × 2880)

Download
Autumnal Peach Wallpaper

Blossom (5120 × 2880)

Download
Blossom Wallpaper

Blushing Fire (5120 × 2880)

Download
Blushing Fire Wallpaper

Bright Rain (5120 × 2880)

Download
Bright Rain Wallpaper

Floss (5120 × 2880)

Download
Floss Wallpaper

Glass Rainbow (5120 × 2880)

Download
Glass Rainbow Wallpaper

Good Vibes (5120 × 2880)

Download
Good Vibes Wallpaper

Moonrise (5120 × 2880)

Download
Moonrise Wallpaper

Ray of Lights (5120 × 2880)

Download
Ray of Lights Wallpaper

Rose Thorn (5120 × 2880)

Download
Rose Thorn Wallpaper
