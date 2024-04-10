v1.71.0April 10, 2024
⚠️ If you’re running Raycast 1.69 or 1.70, please make sure to manually update the app by running the Check for Updates command or by clicking this link ⚠️
🆕 More AI Models
Today, we're adding seven new models to Raycast AI. You can use these models in Quick AI, AI Commands, or our recently revamped AI Chat, which features a brand-new sidebar. This addition makes Raycast ideal to experience AI on your Mac - one interface, many models.
Pick from the following models:
- OpenAI GPT-3.5 Turbo, GPT-4 Turbo* (no support for vision yet), or GPT-4*
- Anthropic Claude 3 Haiku*, Sonnet* or Opus*
- Perplexity Sonar Small* or Sonar Medium*
- Mistral Mixtral 8x7B or Llama 2 70B, powered by Groq
- Meta Code Llama 70B
Each model has unique benefits balancing speed and intelligence. Learn more about them in this blog post.
(*) Model requires Advanced AI Add-on
✨ New
- You can now duplicate built-in AI Commands to tweak them however you want
- Added a new built-in AI Command to ask a question about a website (requires the Browser Extension)
💎 Improvements
- Improved built-in AI Commands to follow instructions more closely and maintain the language of the original text
- Improved icons for creativity in AI Chat and AI Commands
- Improved Snippets to support export to a JSON file
- Improved the parser for Dynamic Placeholders. It is twice as fast and allow you to escape characters in options’ values like
{argument options="foo,bar\,baz"}or
{argument options="foo,bar\"baz"}
- Added an action to edit a Siri Shortcut
🐞 Fixes
- Fixed Version History inline code background not being drawn in extension’s changelog
- Fixed source of Clipboard History items coming from Handoff
- Fixed an issue where editing a snippet that contained links would remove the links