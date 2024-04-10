⚠️ If you’re running Raycast 1.69 or 1.70, please make sure to manually update the app by running the Check for Updates command or by clicking this link ⚠️

🆕 More AI Models

Today, we're adding seven new models to Raycast AI. You can use these models in Quick AI, AI Commands, or our recently revamped AI Chat, which features a brand-new sidebar. This addition makes Raycast ideal to experience AI on your Mac - one interface, many models.

Pick from the following models:

OpenAI GPT-3.5 Turbo, GPT-4 Turbo* (no support for vision yet), or GPT-4*

Anthropic Claude 3 Haiku*, Sonnet* or Opus*

Perplexity Sonar Small* or Sonar Medium*

Mistral Mixtral 8x7B or Llama 2 70B, powered by Groq

Meta Code Llama 70B

Each model has unique benefits balancing speed and intelligence. Learn more about them in this blog post.

(*) Model requires Advanced AI Add-on

✨ New

You can now duplicate built-in AI Commands to tweak them however you want

Added a new built-in AI Command to ask a question about a website (requires the Browser Extension)

💎 Improvements

Improved built-in AI Commands to follow instructions more closely and maintain the language of the original text

Improved icons for creativity in AI Chat and AI Commands

Improved Snippets to support export to a JSON file

Improved the parser for Dynamic Placeholders. It is twice as fast and allow you to escape characters in options’ values like {argument options="foo,bar\,baz"} or {argument options="foo,bar\"baz"}

or Added an action to edit a Siri Shortcut

🐞 Fixes