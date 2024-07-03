🪟 Window Layouts

We're introducing Create Window Layout Command, a dynamic new addition to custom window management that allows you to create ideal app layout configurations for your optimal workflow.

✨ New

Affiliate Program: You can now earn 30% commission by joining our Affiliate Program and sharing Raycast with your audience. If you’re logged in, look out for the “Become an Affiliate” and “Open Affiliate Dashboard” commands. Read our blog post to learn more.

You can now set a custom icon for quicklinks. Choose from any icon in our icon set when you are creating or editing a Quicklink

💎 Improvements

Renamed the “Summarize Website” and “Ask Website” AI Commands to “Summarize Webpage” and “Ask Webpage” for a more accurate description of their functionality

Quicklink : The “autofill” feature now works with Arc

: The “autofill” feature now works with Arc AI Chat : cmd + q will now close the AI Chat window

: will now close the AI Chat window AI Chat: Add a setting to control the return key behavior when sending a message. You can now choose to use ⌘↵ to submit a message and have ↵ insert a new line in the composer

Add a setting to control the return key behavior when sending a message. You can now choose to use ⌘↵ to submit a message and have ↵ insert a new line in the composer AI Chat: Added a Clipboard action to insert the current clipboard contents as an attachment

Added a action to insert the current clipboard contents as an attachment Clipboard History: Six-digit hexadecimal color codes copied from Graphics & Design apps are now automatically interpreted as colors

Six-digit hexadecimal color codes copied from Graphics & Design apps are now automatically interpreted as colors Send Feedback: A category can be assigned when submitting a feedback

A category can be assigned when submitting a feedback Quit All Applications: The command will now close Raycast windows, including the AI Chat and Floating Notes, by default. You can turn off this behaviour in the command's settings

🐞 Fixes