New Level Unlocked

Turn Pro to harness the power of AI, make Raycast your own with custom themes, keep your Macs in sync and more.

AI

Your Mac just got smarter.

AI where it’s most useful - on your OS.

Ask Anything, Anytime, Anywhere. Quick AI combines the power of AI with the web to answer any question.Always On ChatGPT. Stuck while coding? Need help writing an email? Meet your new virtual assistant.Your Automation Assistant. Create your own AI Commands to automate repetitive tasks and eliminate chores.

One Interface.

Dozens of models.

Choose a faster model when speed matters and a smarter one for more complex tasks.

OpenAI
Mistral
Perplexity
Meta
Anthropic
model
GPT-3.5 Turbo InstructGPT-3.5 TurboGPT-4*GPT-4 Turbo*Claude 3 HaikuClaude 3 Sonnet*Claude 3 Opus*Sonar SmallSonar Medium*Llama 2 70BLlama 3 70BCode Llama 70BMixtral 8x7B
speedintelligencecontext
GPT-3.5 Turbo Instruct
4k
GPT-3.5 Turbo
16k
GPT-4*
8k
GPT-4 Turbo*
127k
*requires Advanced AI add-on

Put the Pro in Productivity.

Raycast Pro is about more than just AI.
Don’t get lost in translation.

Quickly translate text on the fly, check pronunciation or dictate your own words.
Translator

Stay in sync.

Cloud Sync ensures your workflow is the same across multiple Macs.
Cloud Sync

Never forget.

With unlimited Clipboard History you can find that image you copied last year.
Clipboard History
WarpingCollection

Warp

5120x2880

Warp

5120x2880

Warp

5120x2880

Warp

5120x2880

Warp

5120x2880

Warp

5120x2880

Great Image

5120x2880

Great Image

5120x2880

Great Image

5120x2880

Great Image

5120x2880
HueSaturationHEX

Express yourself.

Craft your own custom theme or choose one of hundreds from the community.
Custom Themes

