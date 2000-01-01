StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Introducing The Browser Extension

Extend Your Browsing

Summarize and ask questions about your active browser tab. Bring the context of any webpage to Raycast AI.

Supported on Chromium-based browsers | Safari coming soon
Custom AI Commands

Interact with the web in a new way

Use the {browser-tab} dynamic placeholder in AI Commands to analyze content, summarize videos, and automate tasks - all powered by Raycast AI.

Summarize Website

With the Summarize Website command you get the main 3 takeaways of the webpage.

Built-in

Inspect Website

Peak into the tech stack used to build a website.

Summarize YouTube video

Get the summary and the best quotes of a YouTube video.

FAQs

Answers to the most frequently asked questions.

