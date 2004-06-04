StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in

Raycast vs AlfredWhy are people choosing Raycast over Alfred?

Raycast Icon
Raycast Calendar
Raycast Clipboard
Raycast Calculator
Raycast Window Management
Raycast AI
Alfred Icon
Alfred Snippet
Alfred Workflow
Alfred Clipboard
Alfred System
Alfred Search

Thriving Extensions Ecosystem

With thousands of extensions in the Raycast Store, you’ll find seamless integrations for your favorite tools, from Apple Notes to Slack, Linear, GitHub, and everything else in between.

There's no need to tinker with Alfred Workflows – chances are, Raycast has already addressed your needs with polished, ready-to-use extensions.

Tip: Press ⌘K on this page to search for your favorite tool.

Modern and keyboard-friendly design

Raycast feels right at home on your Mac and is built with a keyboard-first approach that allows you to navigate the entire interface and use extensions without touching your mouse. You can perform any action with the standardized ⌘K Action menu, helping you stay in the flow.

You can assign keyboard shortcuts and aliases to everything in Raycast's root search – Commands, Apps, Scripts, Quicklinks and more – making it incredibly versatile.

In contrast, custom shortcuts are available only for Alfred's Workflows, a Powerpack feature that isn't included in the free version.

AI Native

AI where it’s most useful — on your OS, always at your fingertips. Use file attachments in AI Chat to give more context and choose from a range of models like GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet — all within a single subscription.

Automate your routine tasks with out-of-the-box AI Commands such as “Improve Writing”, “Explain Code”, and “Summarize Website”, or create and share new ones to suit your needs.

For lightning-fast assistance, Quick AI provides near instant answers for one-off questions throughout your day.

Video: 5 ways to use Raycast AI in 2024

Calculate anything

Raycast solves your complex math expressions and supports time zones, unit conversions, dates, and currency – including crypto. The best thing is, it understands your natural language!

Simply type an expression to solve equations or perform conversions. You can then copy the answer to your clipboard, and carry on with what you were doing before.

Alfred's built-in calculator, on the other hand, is limited to handling only simple math operations.

Video: Let's go over the Raycast Calculator 🧮

Manage Windows

Effortlessly resize and reorganize your windows, and even move them across displays. Seamlessly use your existing hotkeys from apps like Rectangle or Magnet.

Pro subscribers can create custom commands and design multi-monitor window layouts, all accessible with a single hotkey.

Video: Full Guide to Window Management in Raycast

More features that unleash the power of your Mac

Alfred's free version only provides essential launcher functionality: opening files, applications, and folders, web search, universal actions, system commands and basic calculations. Advanced features like clipboard history, snippets, music controls, workflows, 1Password integration, and Alfred Gallery access require a Powerpack purchase.

Raycast takes a different approach, offering a comprehensive suite of advanced features right out of the box. Many of these capabilities surpass Alfred's offerings, providing a more robust and integrated experience even on the free tier.

Floating Notes.

A quick way to capture a thought while working on something else.

Clipboard History.

Stop playing Clipboard Ping Pong – with Clipboard history you’ll never forget anything.

Window Management.

Resize and reorganize your windows without touching your mouse.

Snippets.

Tired of typing the same thing? Create a snippet and insert it by simply typing its keyword.

Calendar Integration.

Get a quick overview of your schedule, and never miss a conference call again.

Calculator.

Handle time zones, solve complex math expressions, unit conversions and dates using natural language.

File Search.

Find any file on your system in milliseconds with powerful sharing tools.

System Controls.

Adjust settings, manage processes, and more – all from one interface.

App Launcher.

Launch apps without leaving your keyboard. Assign hotkeys to your favorite ones.

Quicklinks.

Launch anything faster – browser links, project folders in the terminal, or web searches.

Emoji Picker.

Quickly find and insert the perfect emoji.

Store.

If you need something extra, chances are you'll find it in one of the 1650+ extensions in the store.

Raycast Pro makes your Mac even smarter

Upgrade to Pro to harness the power of AI, personalize Raycast with custom themes, keep your Macs in sync, and unlock even more features.

AI Chat.

Your personal assistant in a familiar chat interface with multiple models to choose from.

Quick AI.

Quick AI combines the power of AI with the web to answer any question.

Themes.

Craft your own custom theme or choose one of hundreds from the community.

Unlimited Clipboard History.

With unlimited Clipboard History you can find that image you copied last year.

Stay in sync.

Cloud Sync ensures your workflow is the same across multiple Macs.

Translate.

Quickly translate text on the fly, check pronunciation or dictate your own words.

Custom Window Management.

Position and resize your windows with custom commands and layouts.

Make Raycast your own

Our Extension API is designed to allow anyone with basic web development skills to unleash the power of Raycast. Unsure where to start? Browse the source code of any extension on GitHub.

Script Commands lets you run any local script making it possible to create complex multi-step flows.

Raycast API Documentation

Built for professionals like you.

Used by seriously productive people.

Avatar
Guillermo Rauch@rauchg
CEO, Vercel
Avatar
Koen Bok@koenbok
Founder, Framer
Avatar
Andreas Storm@avstorm
Designer & Iconograph
Avatar
Adam Wathan@adamwathan
Creator, Tailwind CSS
Avatar
Wes Bos@wesbos
Co-host, SyntaxFM
Avatar
Ridd@ridd_design
Creator, Dive Club
Avatar
Max Stoiber@mxstbr
CEO, Stellate
Avatar
Zach Holman@holman
Angel Investor
Avatar
Ansub@justansub
Founding Engineer
Avatar
Kitze@thekitze
Founder
Avatar
Florian Kiem@flornkm
Design Engineer
Avatar
Wojtek Witkowski@pugson
Design Engineer
Avatar
Reece Atkinson@reece_dev
Student
Avatar
Mariana Castilho@mrncst
Designer
Avatar
Oliur@UltraLinx
Designer
Avatar
Jia@upinthezone
Student
Avatar
Tomek Sułkowski@sulco
Developer Advocate
Avatar
Nicolas Neubert@iamneubert
Runway AI
Avatar
Jaime Creixems@webjac
Design Advocate
Avatar
Gavin Nelson@gavmn
Designer, Linear
Avatar
Isabel Sá@isabelsoasa
Designer
Avatar
Steven Tey@steventey
Founder, Dub
Avatar
Adam Whitcroft@AdamWhitcroft
Designer, Owner
Favorite Feature:
AI Chat

Realtime knowledge, anywhere in your OS.

Top Extension:
iMessage 2FA Raycast Extension command iconNotion Search

I forked the Notion Search extension so I can easily paste "tokenized" doc links into Slack.

Raycast is incrementally turning my Mac into an AI-native operating system and I’m so here for it.

Security

Raycast keeps things local.

File searching, indexing, and native commands run locally on your Mac, with data encrypted and stored on your device. Only anonymous analytics are sent to Raycast by default. When using third party extensions, Cloud Sync or AI features, some additional data may be processed. For full transparency, please check our Privacy Policy.

Extension Review.

All extensions are open source and go through a thorough review process — including subsequent fixes and updates. Strict guidelines are in place to ensure quality and safety in the Store. For added transparency and peace of mind, users can check out the source code of any extension themselves.

Feature comparison

Raycast offers a generous free tier with most features available at no cost. The subscription based Pro tier unlocks additional capabilities.

Alfred provides a free version but reserves many of its powerful features for the Powerpack, which comes at a one-time fee.

Built-in Features
Raycast
Alfred logo Alfred
App Launcher
File Search
System
Calculator
Clipboard History
Snippets
Hotkeys
Window Management
Quicklinks
Calendar
Emoji Picker
AI Chat & Quick AI
Translator
Theming
Cloud Sync
Team Plan

Be more productive today and everyday.

Download and use Raycast for free.

Download
v1.82.2macOS 12+
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.