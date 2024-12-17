Stuck while coding? Need help planning your day?
Chat with 32+ different models in one familiar interface.
Fine-tuned chat presets
Create customized chat presets tailored to your tasks with the large language model of choice.Explore Presets
Compare models
Regenerate answers with another model mid-chat to always find the best response.
Hassle-Free Attachments
Chat with PDF documents, CSV files or anything you see on your screen.
The Mac app integrates with your OS to easily bring in the right context at the right time.
Quick AI combines the power of AI with the web to answer any question in a light and unobtrusive interface
Instant access to AI
Quick AI lives a single hotkey away - ready to quickly appear as a floating window above your other apps.
Search the web
Get up-to-date information with inline references by enabling web search.
AI Extensions turn your everyday language into actions and answers - from renaming files to checking Linear tickets.
Start with built-in AI Extensions to control your OS and Raycast's core features.
Go further by connecting your favorite apps through the open source Extension Store.
TIP Combine multiple AI Extensions to create advanced workflows
Find an AI Extension...
Explore the community of third party Extensions in the Raycast Store.
Explore AI Extensions
...or build your own
Create your own AI Extension to support your own use case, and optionally publish it to the Store for everyone to use.Explore Docs
Improve your spelling and grammar
Clean up grammatical mistakes, spelling errors and typos.
Explain Code
Break down how complex code works.
The code defines a set of TypeScript types and functions for managing user sessions, organizations, subscriptions, and extensions in a web application, likely related to a SaaS platform. It utilizes the Fetch API for making HTTP requests to a backend service.Step-by-Step Explanation
Summarize webpages
TL;DR? Quickly find out what an article or page is about.
Raycast is a powerful, keyboard-driven productivity tool that transforms how users interact with their Mac, offering an extensible launcher with AI capabilities and quick access to tools.
Change your tone of writing
Hey boss, I’m stuck with the project brief and need help.
Dear [Boss's Name], I am finding the project brief a challenge
and would appreciate your assistance.
Get inspired by a large library of commands created by the community in Prompt Explorer.
Choose a faster model when speed matters and a smarter one for more complex tasks.
model
Ray-1Ray-1 miniGPT-4*GPT-4 Turbo*GPT-4o*GPT-4o minio1-preview*o1-mini*o1*o3-miniClaude 3.5 HaikuClaude 3.5 Sonnet*Claude 3.7 Sonnet*Claude 3 Opus*SonarSonar Pro*Sonar ReasoningSonar Reasoning ProLlama 3.3 70BLlama 3.1 8BLlama 3 70BLlama 3.1 405B*Mixtral 8x7BMistral NemoMistral Large*Mistral Small 3CodestralDeepSeek R1 Distill Llama 3.3 70BGemini 1.5 FlashGemini 1.5 Pro*Gemini 2.0 FlashGemini 2.0 Flash ThinkingDeepSeek-R1*Grok-2*
|speed
|intelligence
|context
|GPT-4*
|8k
|GPT-4 Turbo*
|127k
|GPT-4o*
|127k
|GPT-4o mini
|127k
|o1-preview*
|128k
|o1-mini*
|128k
|o1*
|200k
|o3-mini
|200k
Raycast AI is designed with privacy in mind, ensuring your details remain safe.
Local first
All your data is stored locally on your computer. If you enable Cloud Sync, AI Chats are saved on our servers, encrypted at rest and in transit, so they can be accessed from any of your Macs.
No Intermediaries
Raycast AI talks directly to providers via APIs. No one can access your data except you.
No model training
None of your inputs are recorded or used to train models. We use direct APIs not used for training purposes.
Local models COMING SOON
For complete privacy - use a local model that never leaves your computer.
Private AI Extensions
Share custom AI Extensions privately within your team so everyone can stay productive.
You’ve got questions. We’ve got answers