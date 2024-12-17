StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
AI that works
with your OS

Raycast AI combines leading models with powerful extensions - right on your OS

Compare PlansStarting at $8/month

AI Chat

Meet your new virtual assistant

Stuck while coding? Need help planning your day?
Chat with 32+ different models in one familiar interface.

Search Chats…
Pinned
Project Assistant
TypeScript Expert
Cars Expert
Today

San Francisco's Top Rated Restaurants

Based on recent reviews and ratings, here are San Francisco's top restaurants: • Zuni Cafe remains a San Francisco classic, known for its legendary roasted chicken • Rich Table stands out for exceptional California cuisine and is considered a perfect San Francisco restaurant • Aphotic has earned Michelin stars for its innovative seafood offerings • Other top spots include State Bird Provisions, The Progress, Outerlands, and House of Prime Rib

Are ice baths beneficial for recovery?

Research shows mixed benefits of ice baths for recovery. While cold water immersion can reduce muscle soreness by up to 20% and accelerate fatigue recovery, some studies suggest it may hinder certain exercise adaptation benefits. The practice is most effective when done immediately after exercise, with recommended immersion times of 5-10 minutes

Understanding LLMs

Large Language Models (LLMs) work by processing vast amounts of text data through neural networks to recognize patterns and generate responses. They use deep learning to analyze language patterns and context, enabling them to understand and generate human-like text. The models are trained on massive datasets, allowing them to predict the most likely next words in a sequence based on statistical analysis and pattern recognition.
Yesterday

Things to do in London

London is a city with a rich history and culture. Here are some things to do in London: • Visit the Tower of London • Explore the British Museum • Take a walk in Hyde Park • Visit the Tower of London • Explore the British Museum • Take a walk in Hyde Park








Project Assistant
Avatar
Please give me an overview of my day
Filter Issues
Get Calendar Events

Here's an overview of your day:

CalendarYou have two events today:
  • 1:1 with Pedro at 12.30 for 30 minutes
  • Tennis Practice at 18:00 for 1 hour
Linear IssuesYou currently have several issues in progress:
  • Update design system typography scales
  • Develop accessible tooltip system
  • Fix Safari CSS glitches

Your main focus is on building the design system, with some ongoing fixes for browser bugs and accessibility.

Ask AI anything…
Ray-1
Submit Actions ⌘K
Model
Ray-1
System Instructions
Pass additional instructions to the Al, for example to change the tone or format output
AI Extensions
Add Add Extensions
  • Linear
  • Calendar
New Chat with Preset
Last Used
GPT-4o OpenAI
All Presets
TypeScript Expert Claude 3.5
Swift Assistant DeepSeek R1
Cars Expert Ray-1
Market Research Gemini 1.5 Pro

The top models in one place

Fine-tuned chat presets

Create customized chat presets tailored to your tasks with the large language model of choice.Explore Presets

Presets

Compare models

Regenerate answers with another model mid-chat to always find the best response.

Compare models

Hassle-Free Attachments

Chat with PDF documents, CSV files or anything you see on your screen.

The Mac app integrates with your OS to easily bring in the right context at the right time.



Raycast is incrementally turning my Mac into an AI-native operating system and I’m so here for it.
Guillermo Rauch

CEO, Vercel
AI Chat with attachments
Quick AI

Ask anything, anytime, anywhere

Quick AI combines the power of AI with the web to answer any question in a light and unobtrusive interface

samuel - vim ~/Code/feature-badge.tsx
import styles from "./feature-badge.module.css";

export default function FeatureBadge({ children }: { children: React.ReactNode }) {
  return <div className={styles.badge}>{children}</div>;
}
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Instant access to AI

Quick AI lives a single hotkey away - ready to quickly appear as a floating window above your other apps.

Presets

Search the web

Get up-to-date information with inline references by enabling web search.

Compare models
AI Extensions

Interact Naturally

AI Extensions turn your everyday language into actions and answers - from renaming files to checking Linear tickets.

Ask AI Anything…

Start with built-in AI Extensions to control your OS and Raycast's core features.

Go further by connecting your favorite apps through the open source Extension Store.

TIP Combine multiple AI Extensions to create advanced workflows

Find an AI Extension...

Explore the community of third party Extensions in the Raycast Store.
Explore AI Extensions

AI Extensions from Raycast Store

...or build your own

Create your own AI Extension to support your own use case, and optionally publish it to the Store for everyone to use.Explore Docs

Create your own AI Extension
AI Commands

Your automation assistant

Automate repetitive tasks and eliminate chores by creating AI Commands that can be invoked with a single hotkey.

Choose from 30+ built-in commands or create your own tailored to your specific flows.

Having AI integrated in the OS is the future that Raycast enables today.
Koen Bok

Founder, Framer
List of AI Commands in Raycast

Explore AI Commands

Improve your spelling and grammar

Clean up gramattical mistakes, speling errors and typos.

Ask follow-up…
Fix Spelling and Grammar

Clean up grammatical mistakes, spelling errors and typos.

GPT-4o mini

Explain Code

Break down how complex code works.

Ask follow-up…
VS Code Explain Code Step by Step
Code Overview

The code defines a set of TypeScript types and functions for managing user sessions, organizations, subscriptions, and extensions in a web application, likely related to a SaaS platform. It utilizes the Fetch API for making HTTP requests to a backend service.

Step-by-Step Explanation
  1. 1. Imports: ▪ Imports PaymentIntent from Stripe's JavaScript library and type definitions from the stripe package.
  2. 2. Type Definitions: Defines a PaymentIntent type using the Payment Intent interface from the stripe package.
Claude 3.5 Haiku

Summarize webpages

TL;DR? Quickly find out what an article or page is about.

Ask follow-up…
Summarise webpage
Raycast: Your Ultimate Productivity Launcher for Mac

Raycast is a powerful, keyboard-driven productivity tool that transforms how users interact with their Mac, offering an extensible launcher with AI capabilities and quick access to tools.

Claude 3.5 Haiku

Change your tone of writing

Hey boss, I’m stuck with the project brief and need help.

Ask follow-up…
Change Tone to Professional

Dear [Boss's Name], I am finding the project brief a challenge
and would appreciate your assistance.

Claude 3.5 Haiku

Get inspired by a large library of commands created by the community in Prompt Explorer.

Explore AI Commands

Get inspired
AI Models

One Interface.Dozens of models.

Choose a faster model when speed matters and a smarter one for more complex tasks.

OpenAI
Mistral
Perplexity
Meta
Anthropic
DeepSeek
Google
xAI
model
Ray-1Ray-1 miniGPT-4*GPT-4 Turbo*GPT-4o*GPT-4o minio1-preview*o1-mini*o1*o3-miniClaude 3.5 HaikuClaude 3.5 Sonnet*Claude 3.7 Sonnet*Claude 3 Opus*SonarSonar Pro*Sonar ReasoningSonar Reasoning ProLlama 3.3 70BLlama 3.1 8BLlama 3 70BLlama 3.1 405B*Mixtral 8x7BMistral NemoMistral Large*Mistral Small 3CodestralDeepSeek R1 Distill Llama 3.3 70BGemini 1.5 FlashGemini 1.5 Pro*Gemini 2.0 FlashGemini 2.0 Flash ThinkingDeepSeek-R1*Grok-2*
speedintelligencecontext
GPT-4*
8k
GPT-4 Turbo*
127k
GPT-4o*
127k
GPT-4o mini
127k
o1-preview*
128k
o1-mini*
128k
o1*
200k
o3-mini
200k
*requires Advanced AI add-on
Privacy

Your data is yours

Raycast AI is designed with privacy in mind, ensuring your details remain safe.

Local first

All your data is stored locally on your computer. If you enable Cloud Sync, AI Chats are saved on our servers, encrypted at rest and in transit, so they can be accessed from any of your Macs.

No Intermediaries

Raycast AI talks directly to providers via APIs. No one can access your data except you.

No model training

None of your inputs are recorded or used to train models. We use direct APIs not used for training purposes.

Local models COMING SOON

For complete privacy - use a local model that never leaves your computer.

Private AI Extensions

Share custom AI Extensions privately within your team so everyone can stay productive.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. We’ve got answers

