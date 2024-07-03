Introducing our Affiliate Program

Earn a 30% commission on all payments coming from users you brought to Raycast Pro.
Word-of-mouth is one of our most important growth channels. Many of you are actively sharing and recommending Raycast on your social platforms, videos, and podcasts. And that means a lot to us.
Last year, we introduced the Raycast Referral Program, available through the
Share Raycast command. This command gives Pro users a limited number of promo codes. When someone signs up through a promo code, they get a free month of Raycast Pro, and so does the referrer.
That was a good starting point, but you deserve more. So today, we’re introducing the Raycast Affiliate Program.
As an affiliate, you can earn a 30% commission on all payments coming from users you brought to Raycast Pro. In return, your referrals will get a 10% discount.
You can become an affiliate by visiting the Affiliate Program page in your settings, or via the
Become an Affiliate command (if you don't see it, run
Check for Updates in Raycast).
Unlike the Referral Program, which is limited to Pro users, anyone with a Raycast account can apply to become an affiliate.
We’re using Rewardful, as it integrates with Stripe. We also looked at FirstPromoter, which seems to be equally as good.
You can get your affiliate URL from your Rewardful Dashboard. It looks like this
https://raycast.com?via=rewardful_username.
Tip: Create a redirect from your domain, so it's more personally branded, eg:
ped.ro/raycast.
Commissions are paid out via Wise once they exceed the threshold of £50, and will be pending for 30 days before they’re considered payable. This is to account for any cancellations or refunds.
If you don’t have a Wise account and are unable to create one (due to country restrictions) you’ll be unable to receive payment. Unfortunately at this stage we can’t handle multiple payment providers, and we have decided to use Wise over PayPal.
Not yet, but we’ll get on that soon.
No, please don’t do that. Rewardul will automatically identify self-referrals and notify us for review. Self-referrals will result in the referral and the Pro subscription being deactivated.
If you have any more questions, reach out to us on Twitter/𝕏 or shoot us an email at
affiliates@raycast.com.