Last Updated: December 5, 2023
This Data Processing Addendum (the “Addendum”) is incorporated into the Terms of Service (“Agreement”) between Raycast Technologies, Ltd. (“Raycast”), and you, the customer (“Customer”) that has signed up for the Services and agreed to the terms of the Agreement.
This Addendum applies where Raycast Processes Customer Personal Data (as defined below) in connection with providing the Services to Customer and such Processing is subject to Data Protection Legislation. This Addendum shall be effective for the term of the Agreement. This Addendum shall be effective for the term of the Agreement and any renewal terms.
Security Measures
All customer data is transferred securely using TLS v1.2 via HTTPS. Raycast does not operate intermediary servers to process or store your data. We use OAuth for authentication and authorization where possible and access as little information as necessary. Our databases are stored encrypted on our customers local hard drive. The credentials for third party services are stored securely in users Keychain. And, all data of an extension gets deleted when users log out.
List of subprocessors:
|Name of processor
|Description of processing
|Amplitude Inc., 501 2nd Street, Suite 100, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
|Analysis of in-product behaviour
|Google Ireland (Google Drive), Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland
|Cloud storage for documents
|Google Ireland (Google Mail), Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Republic of Ireland
|Cloud-based email client
|Notion, 2948 20th St, Apt. 300 San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
|Documentation and notes storage software
|OpenAI LLC, 3180 18th St, San Francisco, California, 94110, United States
|Generative AI functionalities
|Sendgrid, 1801 California Street, 1801 California St, Denver, CO 80202
|Email marketing automation software
|Sentry, 132 Hawthorne St, San Francisco, CA 94107
|Application stability monitoring software
|Slack, 500 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
|Team communication and collaboration software
|Stripe Inc., 354 Oyster Point Blvd, South San Francisco, CA 94080, United States
|Payment processing software and services
|TYPEFORM SL, C/Bac de Roda, 163 (Local), 08018 – Barcelona (Spain)
|Survey software
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc., 55 Almaden Blvd. Suite 600, San Jose, CA 95113, USA
|Video conferencing software