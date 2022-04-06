StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
v1.32.0April 6, 2022

📆 Upcoming calendar events in the menu bar

upcoming

No more entering meetings in a panic because you’re late, enable upcoming events in your menu bar under the My Schedule extension preferences ✨

💎 Improvements

  • App Updater: added flow to help fix permission problems for non-root users, added download progress, improved performance
  • App Uninstaller: More accurately detects relevant files
  • Root Search: Improved the performance of indexing apps and preferences

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where aliases and hotkeys for apps could get lost after a restart in some cases.
  • Fixed an issue that might have caused memory spikes for some users
v1.31.0March 24, 2022

🧩 Rich Extension Metadata

Preview extensions with screenshots, check out recent extension updates in their Version History ⌘⌥⇧V, and open README’s ⌘⌥⇧R on the new extension page in the Store website, with the new, highly-requested, rich extension metadata.

1 31 0_1

🧼 App Uninstaller

Time for a spring clean-up? You can now uninstall applications directly from Raycast. Just hit ⌘K on any app in the root search, and select uninstall application ✨

1 31 0_2

✨ New

1 31 0_3

  • Confetti: Celebrate all your computer accomplishments with our brand new confetti cannon that Thomas made after Sandy (Head of HR) rejected his actual confetti cannon purchase. Try it out by running the new Confetti command in Raycast, it’s fun! (and Sandy approves 🎉)

💎 Improvements

  • Navigation: Added an option to change the preferred list navigation style under Advanced Preferences. You can now switch between the default macOS or vim style commands.
  • Root Search: Running app activity indicator now respects Dock’s “Show indicator for running apps” preference. When it’s disabled, the indicator will also be hidden in Raycast.
  • File Search: Added a “Create Quicklink” action.
  • File Search: Added ⌘⇧E keyboard shortcut for the “Share” action.
  • Import/Export: Improved Toast error messages when something goes wrong.
  • Forms: Improvements to form validation UI. Validation warnings now appear in the margin or as tooltips avoiding the need to add additional padding between form elements.
  • Memory: Set a lower cache size for images. This may reduce the app’s memory footprint in some cases.

🐞 Fixes

  • Calculator: Fixed an issue where crypto-currency rates would not be updated.
v1.30.0March 9, 2022

🔍 Search far and wide

deepsearch

  • System Preferences: You can now search for specific options in System Preferences and jump directly to them.
  • Clipboard History now supports searching inside images and text files.

💎 Improvements

  • The calculator is smarter now and stays away from view when you perform generic searches.

🐞 Fixes

  • My Schedule: Fixed issue with meeting links not opening in native apps if a preferred browser was set.
  • Export: Fixed an issue where export was not working when extensions were selected.
  • Store: Fixed an edge case where certain installed extensions could not be loaded.
  • File Search: Improved handling of diacritics when entering a search path.
  • Clipboard History: Fixed an issue where Paste to … action would not remove text formatting.
  • Quicklook: Fixed a crash when attempting to switch the preview to full-screen mode.
v1.29.0February 23, 2022

Emoji Picker 🎉 🥳

Pick Emoji like a pro from any text area in Raycast. Quickly trigger the picker by entering a : and continue typing to select exactly the emotion you want. Alternatively use the standard system shortcuts ⌘⌃space or FnE to display the full list of Emoji. Go on, express yourself 😆

emojipicker

✨ New

  • App Running Indicators: Apps in the root search now have a small indicator underneath their icon if they are running.
  • My Schedule & Google Extension: Adds the ability to override which browser Google services will open to. Head over to the extension preferences to change the browser.
  • Linear Extension: Introduced Search Projects command

💎 Improvements

  • Preferences: Added new theme icons in preferences
  • Clipboard History: Paste to the active app is now the default action
  • Clipboard History: Additional info about the copied items is simplified to show only relevant details
  • Store: Extensions now load faster when you scroll
  • Store: Placeholders appear better if you manage to get a good look
  • Store: Added an option to let Raycast automatically fix permissions if store extensions cannot be installed
  • File Search: Now compatible with the latest OneDrive client and with any other cloud service which uses the new FileProvider extension in macOS Monterey.
  • Snippets: Adds a preference to disable injection for specific applications.

🐞 Fixes

  • Shortcuts: special characters or foreign symbols in names now work as expected
  • Clipboard History: Images are not duplicated anymore when copied for the second time
  • File Search: Fixes double-slash prefix in some file paths.
  • Clipboard History / Snippets: Now use the standard paste shortcut ⌘V in Emacs app.
  • Text Area: Fixes line spacing when inserting tall glyphs such as emoji.
v1.28.0February 9, 2022

Store: Discover top extensions

Store now highlights top picks by the Raycast team in a new Featured section, and the most downloaded extensions in the last week under Trending.

installs

✨ New

  • Window Snapping: Raycast window will snap nicely when it’s close to its default centre position.

💎 Improvements

  • Store: Now displays install count for extensions
  • Aliases: Removed limitation for characters amount and allowed symbols
  • My Schedule: Google Meet links will now open with the account associated with the event
  • Preferences: Updated theme icons in appearance preferences
  • File Search: Now recognises file paths entered in the search field. You can also navigate to the selected item’s enclosing folder or enter the selected folder via the ⌘⌥↑ and ⌘⌥↓ keyboard shortcuts.
  • Extensions feedback: We’ve added better bug report and feature request actions both to the store details page of an extension and to the error screen; the actions prefill some data already in the templates so that reporting issues and feature requests is much easier.

🐞 Fixes

  • Window Management: Moving and resizing windows now works correctly when “Enhanced User Interface” is enabled in Accessibility preferences.
  • Clipboard History: Fixed issue with indefinite loading of images and files in some rare cases.
  • Toasts for long-running tasks will now be closed as expected if the task completes when the Raycast window is not active.
v1.27.0January 12, 2022

🔍 Quick Search

QuickSearch

Finding stuff with Quicklinks has become even faster now. Just select text in any app and press the hotkey for a Quicklink to search the selected text with that Quicklink. This was inspired by the Quick Search extension built by @iwfan and you can find details on how to enable it here.

💎 Improvements

  • Root Search: Raycast now suggests more relevant and diverse commands
  • Calculator: Added support for shorthand for Australia and New Zealand timezones
  • Calendar: Added support for Cron as a default calendar when opening events from Raycast. You can change it in Preferences → Extensions → My Schedule.
  • Preferences: You can now open Store to install extensions from the Extensions Tab
  • Store: Last update date now always shows the relative date in extension details
  • Quicklinks: Library in preferences now includes a Search App Store Quicklink
  • Walkthrough: Tasks that require more than one action now displays additional information when in progress
  • Clipboard History: Links can be easily saved as Quicklink with the new Save as Quicklink action. Pro-tip: use ⌘ ⇧ S shortcut
  • Clipboard History: Delete All Entries action now has a dedicated shortcut - ⌘ ⇧ X
  • Send Feedback: Made toast messages more relevant
  • Performance: Significantly increased startup speed for those with links on the applications folder

🐞 Fixes

  • Search Menu Items: Fixed issues related to nested menus in various apps
  • Script Commands: When a script command with the compact mode is run via a hotkey, the Raycast window comes to the front and the message is displayed as toast

💎 API

  • Developer Tools: Added Open Support Directory action to local dev extensions
  • Developer Tools: Removed auto-injecting of globals for enabling React Developer Tools in dev mode
  • Developer Tools: Added prettier checks to CLI lint command
  • Navigation: Fixed a bug where a programmatic pop, followed by a manual pop (e.g. ESC) could lead to wrong state (https://github.com/raycast/extensions/issues/571)
  • Forms: Fixed controlled updates for the Form.TagPicker
  • Documentation: Fixes and updates
v1.26.0November 30, 2021

🏪 Extension Store & API

image

We're super thrilled to announce our Store and API to build, share and discover extensions. This lets you tailor Raycast to your needs. During the beta phase, our community has already built more than 100 extensions that you can search and install via the new built-in Store command.

This is a huge step forward, making Raycast extendable and paving our way to become the platform for productivity tools. We can't wait to see what you will come up with 🤗

🧭 New Onboarding Experience

Take your Raycast experience to the next level through a series of onboarding tasks with the new Walkthrough command. Complete tasks, track your progress, and discover the full power of our action panel, features such as the Calculator, Calendar, and Window Management, and global hotkeys you might not have used before.

NewRaycastOnboarding

💎 Improvements

  • Export Preferences & Data: Raycast backups can now be protected with a password.
  • Improved ActionPanel updating performance
  • You can now favorite commands that you develop locally
  • Window Management: Added "Previous Desktop", "Next Desktop" and "Reasonable Size" commands.
  • Reassigning previously used hotkeys for deleted extension commands

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed the Hacker News extension
  • Support white spaces on "Create Extension" command's location
  • Fixed disappearing script-commands when disabling them in Preferences
  • Fixed an issue where action panel would get hidden when the list is reloaded
  • Fixed an issue where huge clipboard text content was leading to a freeze
v1.25.0October 13, 2021

🤖 Extensions API & Store Beta

api-public-beta-1-1

It's happening! After months of testing, we are finally opening up the Raycast API for public beta. This is a big milestone for our community. A massive shoutout to everybody who helped us shape the API.

During the beta period, we want to further iron out the API and the developer experience before we fully incorporate the Store into the app for everybody.

Please check out our documentation on how to build extensions and participate in beta testing. Similar to script-commands we have an extensions repository where you can find all the extensions published in the Store.

We can't wait to see what you will come up with 🤗

✨ New

  • You can now use Search Browser Bookmark as a Fallback Command

💎 Improvements

  • You can now navigate to any extension in Preferences directly from the root search using the new Configure Extension action (Pro Tip: Shortcut is ⌘ ⌥ ,)

🐞 Fixes

  • The Calculator now automatically handles daylight times when working with Eastern and Pacific time zones
  • Command + 1...9 shortcuts now work as expected in the Search Menu Items command
v1.24.0September 23, 2021

⚡️macOS Shortcuts

image

You might've spotted a tweet earlier in the week, hinting at something new. Well, the wait is now over. Searching your Shortcuts on Mac, and launching them from Raycast in macOS Monterey is here.

Search for your shortcuts title, and they will appear in your search results. Just hit to run the shortcut, and watch the magic unfold all from Raycast.

✨ New

  • Raycast now supports opening Calendar events in Fantastical. If Fantastical is your default Calendar, this will work out of the box. To change it manually, go to Preferences → Extensions → My Schedule and select your default calendar application from the right pane
  • You can also configure for how long an event should show in the root search from the starting time. You will also find it in My Schedule preferences

💎 Improvements

  • Root: Added action to hide a running application
  • Calculator now supports both comma and period as decimal separators if your system setting has comma as the decimal separator and space as the grouping separator
  • Improved text parsing in Calculator so that it does not treat hyphens in text as minus and answers queries like "week of year"
  • New applications now appear faster in the root search

🐞 Fixes

  • The calendars you have enabled will now be backed up as expected when you using Export Preferences & Data command
  • Fixed a crash in Calculator when dealing with extremely large numbers invoked by scientific terms
  • Fixed a rare crash which happened when opening Raycast Preferences
  • Fixed an issue which disabled hotkeys in certain keyboard layouts
v1.23.0September 10, 2021

🔍 Customize Fallback Commands

FallbackCommands

You can now use Quicklinks and Script Commands with single arguments as fallback commands, as well as sort them to fit your needs.

You've probably seen these in Raycast, when your search term doesn't have any matching result. It was a list of pre-defined commands like File Search, Google Search etc. Now, you can customize the list by clicking the new Settings icon, next to the title of the list section.

✨ New

  • Quicklinks now support default values for parameters. Just insert a colon after the placeholder and type your default value. You can learn more about them here
  • Clipboard History: You can now configure applications that you wish to ignore in the clipboard history. By default we already ignore transitive and sensitive information. Head over to Preferences → Extensions → Clipboard History to set it up

💎 Improvements

  • Calculator: Now supports more natural language parsing like "one year ago", "half of 30% of half of 100" and "five minus three"
  • Calculator: Now displays extremely large numbers and small number using scientific notation rather than the previously used SI notation
  • My Schedule: Action panel will have "Join Event" as primary action for today's events
  • My Schedule: Added an "Open in Maps" action for events with a location
  • Quicklinks: Create Quicklink form now permits URLs without a scheme e.g. "raycast.com"
  • Snippets: Added a warning in the Snippet preferences if another application has enabled "Secure Input" and is blocking snippet expansion
  • Snippets: Expansion now works correctly in Microsoft Outlook
  • Improved performance in the root search

🐞 Fixes

  • Scripts: Invalid script encoding is now detected by Raycast, letting the user re-encode for successful execution (very common in AppleScripts after using the Script Editor)
  • Bookmarks: Full-disk access is only requested when strictly necessary (e.g. if Safari is selected as targeted browser)
  • Jira: Better handling of "No cloud id available" error during authorization
  • Root Search now detects URLs more reliably and helps you open in browser or create a Quicklink easily.
  • Fixed an issue with hotkeys not working in some rare cases by improving detection of keyboard layout changes
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a crash in a background
  • Fixed a bug where the pasted content in the clipboard history wasn't up-ranked
  • Fixed a bug which could prevent new apps, script commands and quicklinks from appearing in Root Search
  • Fixed a bug where Floating Notes were not restored correctly if toggled very quickly
