🖼️ Image Generation

Unleash your creativity effortlessly with AI Image Generation. Within AI Chat or Quick AI, you can select a model supporting image generation and just ask “Generate an image of a cat“.

The following image generation models are supported:

DALL·E 2 : With GPT-3.5 Turbo

: With GPT-3.5 Turbo DALL·E 3: With GPT-4, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-4o

🐞 Fixes