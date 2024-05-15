StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Changelog

v1.74.0May 15, 2024

🖼️ Image Generation

Unleash your creativity effortlessly with AI Image Generation. Within AI Chat or Quick AI, you can select a model supporting image generation and just ask “Generate an image of a cat“.

The following image generation models are supported:

  • DALL·E 2: With GPT-3.5 Turbo
  • DALL·E 3: With GPT-4, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-4o

🐞 Fixes

  • Emoji Search: Enhanced performance for navigating emojis.
  • Window Management: Fixed the Next/Previous Desktop commands when there are full-screen apps in between desktops
