Sprinkle a little magic on your day. Connect your tools, and take your daily workflow to the next level.
Browse and install extensions built by the community
Our top picks to get you started
Explore the library and discover the incredible work of our community
Control Visual Studio Code directly from Raycast - Search and open recent projects, handle extensions and commands.
Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.
Work with issues, pull requests, manage workflows, search repositories and stay on top of notifications