Blog

Blog

One interface, many LLMs cover image

One interface, many LLMs

Raycast AI gets more powerful with Anthropic Claude 3, Perplexity, and more models - making it the perfect UI for AI

Written by
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
Top Extension Picks for Designers cover image

Top Extension Picks for Designers

Dive into our top extension picks for designers and see how they can enhance your design workflow.

Written by
AvatarThomas Lombart
Published on
How the Raycast API and extensions work cover image

How the Raycast API and extensions work

Learn more about how we built the Raycast API and how it works under the hood

Written by
AvatarFelix Raab
Published on
Introducing Raycast Pro cover image

Introducing Raycast Pro

Unlock a new level of productivity with AI, Cloud Sync, and more

Written by
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
Launch Week Summary cover image

Launch Week Summary

An overview of what we shipped during our first Launch Week.

Written by
AvatarStuart Regan
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
Making our API more powerful cover image

Making our API more powerful

How we're making it even easier for developers to extend Raycast

Written by
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
Bringing Raycast to Teams cover image

Bringing Raycast to Teams

The brand new way to build internal productivity tools tailored to your needs.

Written by
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
A fresh look and feel cover image

A fresh look and feel

How we’ve changed our app design to make it even easier and faster to use.

Written by
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
We hack every Friday cover image

We hack every Friday

How it works, why it matters and what we’ve done so far.

Written by
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
Why we pay equal salaries, wherever you work cover image

Why we pay equal salaries, wherever you work

Remote work is here to stay and location-independent salaries are our simple, transparent and fair compensation framework for it.

Written by
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
$15M Series A to make work frictionless cover image

$15M Series A to make work frictionless

Announcing our platform, Series A and early access to team features

Written by
AvatarPetr Nikolaev
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
Making a Raycast Wallpaper cover image

Making a Raycast Wallpaper

Here's our 6 step guide on how you can make your own Raycast wallpaper for your desktop (or even your mobile and tablet).

Written by
AvatarStuart Regan
Published on
No code reviews by default cover image

No code reviews by default

How we built an engineering culture based on trust that allows us to move incredibly fast without requiring code reviews.

Written by
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
Getting started with script commands cover image

Getting started with script commands

Raycast lets you put productivity ahead of your development processes and workflows.

Written by
AvatarFaye Sipiano
Published on
Be obsessed with feedback, not metrics cover image

Be obsessed with feedback, not metrics

Instead of relying heavily on analytics, we collaborate with our community and read every piece of feedback to figure out what to build next. Here is what we've learned so far.

Written by
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
Monthly focus documents instead of roadmaps cover image

Monthly focus documents instead of roadmaps

As an early-stage company you have to move fast and stay flexible to be successful. Focus documents are a lean way to balance execution and planning of product teams.

Written by
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
Inputs for Script Commands cover image

Inputs for Script Commands

Make your Script Commands more flexible with typed arguments.

Written by
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
Automate your Mac with Swift cover image

Automate your Mac with Swift

Write Script Commands in Swift to trigger every-day tasks from Raycast.

Written by
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
Hello World cover image

Hello World

Announcing our public beta, seed round and developer program.

Written by
AvatarPetr Nikolaev
AvatarThomas Paul Mann
Published on
