We write stuff from time to time that might be interesting 🤷
Raycast AI gets more powerful with Anthropic Claude 3, Perplexity, and more models - making it the perfect UI for AI
Dive into our top extension picks for designers and see how they can enhance your design workflow.
Learn more about how we built the Raycast API and how it works under the hood
Unlock a new level of productivity with AI, Cloud Sync, and more
An overview of what we shipped during our first Launch Week.
How we're making it even easier for developers to extend Raycast
The brand new way to build internal productivity tools tailored to your needs.
How we’ve changed our app design to make it even easier and faster to use.
How it works, why it matters and what we’ve done so far.
Remote work is here to stay and location-independent salaries are our simple, transparent and fair compensation framework for it.
Announcing our platform, Series A and early access to team features
Here's our 6 step guide on how you can make your own Raycast wallpaper for your desktop (or even your mobile and tablet).
How we built an engineering culture based on trust that allows us to move incredibly fast without requiring code reviews.
Raycast lets you put productivity ahead of your development processes and workflows.
Instead of relying heavily on analytics, we collaborate with our community and read every piece of feedback to figure out what to build next. Here is what we've learned so far.
As an early-stage company you have to move fast and stay flexible to be successful. Focus documents are a lean way to balance execution and planning of product teams.
Make your Script Commands more flexible with typed arguments.
Write Script Commands in Swift to trigger every-day tasks from Raycast.
Announcing our public beta, seed round and developer program.