StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in

Changelog

v1.2.0November 19, 2020

🤖 Arguments for Script Commands

Arguments for Script Commands

Script Commands are a great way to extend Raycast. We're happy to announce custom arguments for scripts — starting with text inputs. Arguments allow you to go even further with tailoring Raycast to your needs. See our documentation for how to use them.

💡Pro tip: When typing alias + space, Raycast automatically moves focus to the first input field.

🐱 GitHub Repository Search

The new Search Repository command allows to find repositories on GitHub by name or owner. Open repositories in the browser or copy information such as the name or the URL via the Action Panel.

GitHub Repository Search

Feature Previews

We added a new tab to the preferences to try out features and changes before they become officially part of the app. We may change those features based on your feedback.

Feature Previews

These are the first two feature previews:

  • Pop To Root: Define when Raycast should pop to the root search after closing the window
  • App Search: Use our custom indexing instead of Spotlight's index

💎 Improvements

  • We now prevent the app from silently being terminated by macOS under certain conditions
  • Improved searching for localized application and preference names
  • Script errors are shown inline in refreshable items

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where no toast was shown when a script command failed to refresh
  • Fixed recording keyboard shortcuts with arrow and other special keys
  • Fixed an issue when Raycast became unresponsive while launching applications
  • Fixed an issue that would make tooltips misaligned in some cases
  • Fixed an issue with refreshable scripts not hiding the progress toast on error
  • Linear: Fixed an issue that would prevent from creating Linear Issue when using quotes in title
  • Asana: Fixed an issue that could cause errors when using Asana integration for some legacy projects
  • Clipboard History: Fixed an issue where the list wasn’t reloaded after removing all entries

⚠️ After the update, you have to re-enable the Zoom extension. Sorry for the inconvenience.

v1.1.0November 11, 2020

✨ New

  • Preferences: You can now hide the Raycast icon from the menu bar via the Appearance tab
  • Preferences: We’ve added a new shiny About tab
  • GitHub: Perform more actions on pull requests and issues — “Add Assignee”, “Request Review”, “Add Project”, and “Set Milestone”

💎 Improvements

  • App Search: In addition to their localized display name, apps can now be found via file name
  • Calculator: You can now use lowercase "f" and "c" for Fahrenheit / Celsius conversion
  • Calculator: Modulo now works for % sign, e.g. 7%4 returns 3
  • Clipboard History: Ignore content copied from password managers
  • Navigation: Ctrl P and Ctrl N can be used to select the previous or the next item in a list
  • Script Commands: Added more actions to refreshable items (Show in Finder, Open with...)
  • Improved the speed of showing Raycast window when pressing the hotkey
  • Preference commands in the root search got new icons
  • Added Internet Access Policy for Little Snitch

🐞 Fixes

  • Jira: Fixed a case where the wrong base URL would be used for opening issue details in browser. (If you’re experiencing that issue, please re-login into Jira via extension preferences).
  • GitHub: Fixed the “Copy Branch Name” action for pull requests
  • Hotkey Recorder: Fixed an issue that would prevent some users from recording some key combination in international keyboard layouts
  • Clipboard History: Fixed an issue where clipboard history was still recording when disabled
  • Fixed an issue that could've caused a crash in the background and some weird behavior
  • Fixed a regression with relative dates in the calculator
v1.0.0October 29, 2020

Raycast is now available for everyone

We're live! Today, we're making Raycast available for everyone. Thanks for being part of the beta!

raycast-1 0-release-notes-screenshot

🤓 Media: Hacker News

Although Raycast tries to help you being more productive, some procrastination now and then is unavoidable. Consuming relevant news has now become prettier with our built-in Hacker News reader: Quickly scan through the top stories of the front page or switch to the "Show HN" list. You'll see the number of comments for each story and you can easily open the links and detail pages as usual via actions and shortcuts. The command can be enabled via the new Media package in preferences.

image

💎 Improvements

  • Calendar: Links of conference calls in the location field of an event are now properly parsed and you can join these meetings from Raycast as well.

🐞 Fixes

  • Root Search: Fixed an issue with numeric searches and ranking.
  • Jira: Fixed a bug where token-based fields (components, fix versions) would not correctly update.
v0.33.3October 27, 2020

📹 Zoom

zoom-root-commands

Our Zoom integration has now been approved and is available to you as new package with a number of handy commands (enable via preferences): Start Meeting lets you instantly create a new Zoom meeting, opens the app, and copies the join link for easy sharing to the clipboard. With Schedule Meeting some more options are available to you to set a start time, duration, meeting topic, and agenda. The command Upcoming Meetings presents an ordered list of your next meetings with actions for joining, copying meeting information, or even deleting meetings.

💎 Improvements

  • Script Commands: Added easier reloading of added script directories with new command Reload Script Directories. Also, we've added (experimental) support for auto reloading of scripts. Just open script commands preferences and activate the new checkbox.
  • Root Search: URLs entered into the main input field can now be opened directly from Raycast.
  • Jira: The issue creation form supports setting epics and parents in next-gen projects.
  • Github: Added remote search for repositories in Create Issue and Create Pull Request forms
  • Github: Added a new action for copying a branch name of the pull request
  • Clipboard History: Added a secondary action to directly paste a clipboard history entry. Hit to paste the selected entry to the frontmost application (this time for real).

🐞 Fixes

  • Jira: Fixed a bug where loading of some lists would never finish
  • Github: Fixed a bug where images could not be displayed in pull request and issue details
  • Github: Fixed a rare error when the notification does not have any “subject” information
  • Linear: Fixed a bug where "Create Issue" command wouldn't work
  • File Search: Fixed a bug where the share action would not work
  • Shortcuts: Fixed a bug where pressing command hotkey again (e.g. Clipboard History) wouldn't work
  • Navigation: Fixed mixed up K / J shortcuts for moving up/down in lists
  • App Search: Fixed keyboard shortcuts to quit and force quit applications
  • Calendar: Fixed an issue where opening an event in Calendar app wouldn't get highlighted

⚠️ Other

  • We trimmed down "My" word in some command names. E.g. previously "My Open Issues" Jira command is now called "Open Issues".
v0.32.2October 21, 2020

🎹 Shortcuts for commands

Shortcuts

Welcome a new Preference panel Shortcuts, where you can configure aliases and hotkeys for commands to make it even quicker to open them. Thanks for asking!

Aliases are prioritized in the root search. They let you find commands with a few characters regardless of whether they have been used recently or frequently. This supports you in building muscle memory and navigating faster in Raycast.

Hotkeys make it possible to open a command with a global keyboard shortcut. For example, you can set V to open the Clipboard History from anywhere on your desktop. This way you gain some extra speed.

🐱 GitHub: Clear your notifications

Notifications keep you responsive on GitHub across your repositories, organizations and teams. We added a new Notifications command that lets you sort out quickly what needs your attention. You can filter by repository, mark notifications as read and open them in the browser.

Notifications

💎 Improvements

  • Root Search: Installed Chrome apps can now also be found and launched via root search.
  • Root Search: Added initial command suggestions based on the onboarding selections.
  • File Search: Entered search terms are now combined with a logical AND so that results can be better narrowed down.
  • File Search: Added more actions to copy files and file names, show info in the finder, move files to the trash, and to share files to other macOS applications.
  • Calculator: Updated to support the ** operator, e.g. both 2**3 and 2^3 now show 8 as result.
  • Changelog: Added a new command to see updates of the previous versions in the app.
  • GitHub: Added tooltips to dropdowns with branches in Create Pull Request.
  • GitHub: We’re loading more labels now, you should be fine if the repo has got less than 100.

🐞 Fixes

  • Calendar: Fixed a bug where start/end times in the My Schedule command showed up in 24-Hour time format. We now respect the time format of your Mac's Language & Region preferences.
  • Jira: Fixed a bug where no project would be selected by default when creating issues.
  • Jira: Fixed an issue where the create-issue form would not be rendered due to missing project permissions.
  • GitHub: Fixed a rare problem with bad credentials.
  • GitHub: Fixed order of Workflow Runs, to match the one from the website.
v0.31.0October 16, 2020

⭐️ Favorites

Raycast suggests your recently and frequently commands and apps but sometimes you want to have a fixed selection when opening Raycast. Now you can favorite any command or app to let it appear at the top of the root search. Hit Command K in the root to open the Action Panel and search for favorites to add, remove, and move items.

Favorites

🤖 Dashboards

Want to take a quick glance on how many pull requests need your attention or how your stock portfolio performs?! Use the new inline mode and refreshTime metadata for Script Commands to show the output of your scripts directly in the root search of Raycast. The commands can run with a custom schedule so that your output stays fresh or your script is performed in the background for you. Find examples and documentation in this repository.

Dashboards

Tip: Favorite your dashboard item to show it always at the top of the root search.

💎 Improvements

  • Jira: Projects and filters are now searchable and not limited to a fixed number of entries any more.
  • Command W now also pops to the root search in addition to closing the Raycast window. It's a quick way to reset Raycast for your next interaction.
  • Improved performance of the root search.
  • Reduced the timeout before Raycast resets to the root search when the window is hidden.
  • Slightly increased font size in the search bar to improve readability.

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed an indexing issue where apps rarely would not show up in root search.
  • Fixed a bug where pinned entries of the Clipboard History didn't show up.
  • GitHub: Fixed an issue where some repositories wouldn't be available in the dropdown.
  • GitHub: Fixed an issue where the number of comments for issues and pull requests was displayed incorrectly.

⚠️ Important: We changed permission scopes required to use GitHub so you will be asked to re-login to use this extension. To be more specific, we added scope read:org to be able to search repositories in your org and notifications for upcoming command that we’re building. Sorry for the inconvenience.

v0.30.0October 7, 2020

🗃 G Suite: Search, create and open files

Need to find a project plan or the roadmap of the quarter? No more crawling your browser's history! Use our new commands to access your Google documents, slides and spreadsheets. You can open or download them or copy a link for easy sharing. The extension also has commands to quickly create new documents.

G Suite

✅ Linear: Create, search and complete issues

We use Linear for issue tracking and share our internal extension with you. The team utilizes it to create issues from anywhere on the desktop. And to check what needs our attention with the My Assigned Issues command. The extension also has a global search to find issues by title or description.

Linear

🐱 GitHub: Check, re-run and cancel workflow runs

The GitHub extension got a new command: Workflow Runs. Use it to check recent runs of your automation workflows. Hit Command-K to re-run or delete the workflow run as well as open it in a browser.

GitHub

💎 Improvements

  • Added alerts for destructive actions to treat irrevserible actions with attention.
  • Added an action to quit and force quit running application. Hit Command-K on the root search to perform the actions.
  • Improved ranking when search term more closely matches the name of an app or command.
  • Jira: Show avatar as icon for the assign to me / un-assign from me action.
  • Script Commands: Added support for showing confirmation alert before running a script. Use the new needsConfirmation metadata parameter. More details in documentation.
  • Script Commands: Running scripts using silent mode now displays HUD toast when executed if the script had standard output. It can be a great way to provide visual feedback.
  • Script Commands: Add support for scripts written in Swift
  • Script Commands: You can now cancel script from the toast action when it's running in compact mode
  • Asana: Improved the look of issues with empty titles
  • GitHub: Open just created issues and pull requests in Raycast from the toast

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed a bug when new windows for running applications where always opened
  • Fixed a bug where empty applications shown up in the Open With action
  • Fixed a bug where ranking data would not be maintained when apps are updated while Raycast is running
  • Fixed a bug where Action Panel would get broken when network error happens
  • Script Commands: Fixed an issue where bash profile would spam in script command output. We don't use login shell by default now. Refer to documentation to see how to use login shell in your script.
  • GitHub: Fixed erasing of a typed text when you create a new issue or a pull request
v0.29.0September 30, 2020

🐱 Github Issues

Support for GitHub issues is here. Now you can use commands My Created Issues and My Open Issues to list and manage your backlog. Both commands work across your repositories by default. You can use a filter to select a specific repository.

Recently Created Issues

Use the Create Issue command to quickly report a bug or add an issue to your project. The command also supports issue templates provided by your repositories.

Create Issue

🤖 Script Commands

Many of you asked for it and we've listened. Now you can create your own commands using scripts. It's a great way to extend the functionality of Raycast and tailor it to your needs. Make sure to check out this repo on how to get started. We also added some handy samples that you can grab.

Pro tip: Create a repository of your script commands and share it with your teammates!

Script Commands

💎 Improvements

  • 🌊With macOS Big Sur around the corner with its new shiny design, we decided to follow the trend and modernized selection style in lists. Enjoy!
  • GitHub: Show number of comments in the My Pull Requests command
  • GitHub: Added a filter for repositories to the My Pull Requests command
  • GitHub: Show projects in the pull requests details view
  • Improved date picker to match more autocompletions and show time in hint

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where upcoming events wouldn't show up in the root search
  • Asana: Fixed a bug where the last workspace wasn't remember in the Create Task command
  • Asana: Fixed an issue where project dropdown wouldn't work in Create Task command when workspace has too many projects.
v0.28.1September 22, 2020

🌄 Asana

Welcome Asana to our family of extensions! The extension allows you to create and access tasks from anywhere on your desktop. Use the Create Task command to create and assign new tasks. The My Tasks command is handy to see all your tasks in one place, making it convenient to complete your assigned work.

My Asana Tasks

✅ Reminders

Now you have quick access to all your reminder lists of Apple's Reminders app. Use the Create Reminder command to make sure you don't forget about something. The My Reminders command shows all your open reminders, focusing on the overdue and upcoming ones.

My Reminders

Head over to the extension preferences to enable it.

💎 Improvements

  • Root Search: Added support for more partial search terms including the package name (for instance, "create jira" now finds the Create Issue command of the Jira package).
  • Jira: Added support for new date picker and date-time picker fields when creating issues.
  • GitHub: Added support for merging pull requests using all different methods. In addition to Merge as Commit, you can now Squash Merge, or Rebase and Merge. Available options depend on the repository settings.
  • GitHub: Raycast now shows colored labels of pull requests in the detail view making it easy to find the ones that you’re interested in.
  • GitHub: Added avatars to Author, Reviewers and Assignees in pull request details.

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed a crash in the File Search command where files couldn’t be previewed
  • Fixed saving drafts for GitHub pull request templates
v0.27.1September 16, 2020

🐱 GitHub: My Pull Requests

This week’s release adds a new command to the GitHub Extension: My Pull Requests. This command shows your pull requests split into sections like created, assigned and mentioned. The bottom section shows your recently closed pull requests, making it a perfect source of truth for your daily update.

GitHub - Pull Requests

As usually, hit (or double-click any item in the list) to view more details about a pull request, including commits, labels, reviewers, etc.

GitHub - Pull Request Details

Use the Action Panel with K to quickly merge accepted pull requests, copy their number or open them in a browser.

Have fun merging your next changes into master with Raycast!

💎 Improvements

  • Added prefetching of your most used commands so that data more often appears fresh when you open the command
  • Added new custom field types when creating Jira issues: story points, multi-selects, radio buttons
  • Added support for preloading a template from .github/PULL_REQUEST_TEMPLATE.md in the Create Pull Request command
  • Improved the display of values in the Jira sprint dropdown field
  • Improved visual feedback when performing actions on the Jira issue details screen
  • Improved loading times of form data when creating new Jira issues
  • You can now close Raycast window with a shortcut W
  • Added Escape as a quick way to get to the root search from everywhere
  • Added an action to delete events and event series in the My Schedule command
  • Added our Changelog to the Manual. Now you can read about all previous changes whenever it suits you best. You can also use the Changelog command to quickly open it from Raycast

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed a case where a Jira issue could not be created when the sprint field was set
  • Fixed an issue with Jira authentication and logging out
  • Fixed an issue where deleted events still showed up in the My Schedule command
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingFAQ
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
SnippetsPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.