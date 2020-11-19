🤖 Arguments for Script Commands

Script Commands are a great way to extend Raycast. We're happy to announce custom arguments for scripts — starting with text inputs. Arguments allow you to go even further with tailoring Raycast to your needs. See our documentation for how to use them.

💡Pro tip: When typing alias + space, Raycast automatically moves focus to the first input field.

🐱 GitHub Repository Search

The new Search Repository command allows to find repositories on GitHub by name or owner. Open repositories in the browser or copy information such as the name or the URL via the Action Panel.

✨ Feature Previews

We added a new tab to the preferences to try out features and changes before they become officially part of the app. We may change those features based on your feedback.

These are the first two feature previews:

Pop To Root: Define when Raycast should pop to the root search after closing the window

Define when Raycast should pop to the root search after closing the window App Search: Use our custom indexing instead of Spotlight's index

💎 Improvements

We now prevent the app from silently being terminated by macOS under certain conditions

Improved searching for localized application and preference names

Script errors are shown inline in refreshable items

🐞 Fixes

Fixed an issue where no toast was shown when a script command failed to refresh

Fixed recording keyboard shortcuts with arrow and other special keys

Fixed an issue when Raycast became unresponsive while launching applications

Fixed an issue that would make tooltips misaligned in some cases

Fixed an issue with refreshable scripts not hiding the progress toast on error

Linear: Fixed an issue that would prevent from creating Linear Issue when using quotes in title

Fixed an issue that would prevent from creating Linear Issue when using quotes in title Asana: Fixed an issue that could cause errors when using Asana integration for some legacy projects

Fixed an issue that could cause errors when using Asana integration for some legacy projects Clipboard History: Fixed an issue where the list wasn’t reloaded after removing all entries

⚠️ After the update, you have to re-enable the Zoom extension. Sorry for the inconvenience.