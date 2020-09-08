StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
v0.26.3September 8, 2020

📆 Calendar: Check your schedule and join conference calls

Raycast now integrates with your Calendar. Use the My Schedule command to check your upcoming events. On the top you see a short summary of your day, followed by the upcoming days, weeks and months.

My Schedule Header

Use the Action Panel to join Zoom or Google Meet conference calls, email all attendees or take other actions.

My Schedule Action Panel

The best thing: Your next event shows up on the top of the root search. Just hit to jump into your Zoom call. It opens the app directly without any new tab.

Upcoming Event

Turn on the Calendar extension in the Preferences and gain control of your schedule.

📝 Drafts

All our form commands now support draft mode. You will not lose your changes if you press Escape in commands such as Jira Create Issue, GitHub Create Pull Request, Send Feedback, etc. You can always get back to your draft from the root search.

Drafts

💎 Other improvements and fixes

  • We’ve got new beautiful icons for all commands of the Raycast Core and Raycast System extensions
  • Added the Lock Screen command to the Raycast System extension. Simply execute the command to quickly lock your Mac
  • Added application version number to the status bar menu. You can also Check for Updates from there now
  • Improved indexing so that more partial search terms for apps, commands, and other list content lead to results (e.g. “vs code” would now find “Visual Studio Code” or “my issues” would find the Jira command My Open Issues)
  • Improved support for custom sprint field types when creating Jira issues
  • Highlighted the New Update Available list item in the root search to make it easier to recognize when a new version is available ✨
  • Reduced translucency of the window background in the Light theme to improve contrast
  • Added a link to Raycast Manual. You can access it via status menu or via "Manual" command in the root search.
  • Fixed an issue when empty bullet lists fail the creation of Jira issues
  • Fixed a crash in the Jira issue creation form on macOS Mojave
  • Fixed list selection not being maintained when navigating back from Jira issue details
  • Fixed cases where the wrong icon would be displayed for issue types in Jira
  • Fixed attachments not being displayed on Jira issue details screen
  • Fixed rendering issues that can happen on non-retina displays
  • Fixed an issue where Raycast window wouldn't show up properly after using the Show Desktop command
v0.25.1September 2, 2020

GitHub: Create pull requests

As the first step of a brand new integration with GitHub, you can now use the Create Pull Request command to quickly submit your code changes for review. Use the form to select branches, set the title and pick your reviewers. After creating the PR, you can open it in your browser. Head over to the Preferences to enable the GitHub extension.

GitHub Create Pull Request

Jira: Global search for issues

So far you could filter selected Jira lists by various fields, but there might have been cases when you still couldn’t find what you were looking for. We’ve now added a Search Issues command that allows you to search for any text, project or issue key globally across all your projects. The global search is also available as a fallback search in the root search or in any Jira list.

Jira Search Issues

Jira: My filters

We’ve added a My Filters command that shows issues for any of your saved filters including the ones that Jira automatically set up while creating boards. The filters are handy to see what's going on in your projects.

Jira My Filters

Other improvements and fixes

  • Added a Recently Updated Issues command that shows all Jira issues that have been updated during the last week
  • Added a Copy Git Branch Name action to all Jira issues that generates and copies a git-compatible name which can be used to create a new branch
  • Improved the scrolling performance in Jira lists
  • Improved the indexing and searching in commands. This is now twice as fast!
  • Fixed "navigable" fields in Jira issue details
  • Fixed a bug where tokens would break layout in Jira issue detail screen
  • Fixed alternate escape for French keyboard layouts
v0.24.3August 25, 2020

International keyboards and alternative escape

A little treatment for all international keyboard users! We now support all layouts, including more exotic ones like Dvorak or Colemak. If you have a MacBook with a touch bar, you can enable an alternative escape to get the proper keyboard haptics. Go to Raycast Preferences > General to enable it.

Alternative escape

Fallback search suggestions

Sometimes, you can't find what you're looking for in the root search of Raycast. Now you see a list of fallback search suggestions on the bottom, allowing you to quickly search for your entered text in the File Search command, on Google or on DuckDuckGo.

Fallback search suggestions

Slack community

Throughout our journey of development, we've been amazed by your enthusiasm and feedback. Now it's time to bring it to the next level. We move our ongoing community effort to Slack, making it easier to dive into feature requests and getting to know each other. You can join the community here or from the menu.

Slack community

Other improvements and fixes

  • Significantly improved the rendering of the root search for apps and commands
  • Jira: Added actions to copy the title of an issue and assign issues to yourself
  • Improved visual feedback for copy actions; now you see what you copied
  • Renamed the Hide All Apps command to Hide All Apps Except Frontmost
  • Fixed ordering of recent files in the File Search command
  • Fixed missing icons for Apple ID, Bluetooth, General and Internet Accounts
  • Fixed a bug where shortcut tooltips were displayed incorrectly in some cases
  • Fixed a bug where toast indicators would get misaligned on hover
  • Fixed a bug where shortcuts wouldn't work when the Action Panel is open
v0.23.0August 17, 2020

Jira: Epics, sub-tasks and custom fields

You can now select epics and sub-task types when creating new issues, and set epic links and sprints. Even more, we support a number of your configured custom field types (textfields, dropdown fields with search, checkboxes, and label fields)!

Jira Create Epics

Smarter Root Search

We've added a Suggestions section to the top of our root search so that you can access your frequently and recently accessed commands and apps more quickly; and search now supports fuzzy terms that include the extension name, for instance: searching for jci would show you the Create Issue command of the Jira extension.

Smarter Root Search

Other improvements and fixes

  • Added city abbreviations to the advanced calendar to make it quicker to check the time in other locations, e.g. "time in ny" or "5pm sf in muc".
  • Quick actions got more responsive in Jira lists to allow faster transitioning of your issues.
  • Improved tooltip with shortcuts. Each key is now separated to make it easy to learn the shortcut.
  • Added visual feedback when changing volume via System Commands.
  • Added login for Jira via the preferences window.
  • Fix: Close the preferences window with Esc.
v0.22.6August 3, 2020

It’s about time for a new version of Raycast. We’ve rebuilt the app to make it faster, more advanced and more beautiful. It features a brand new look, a much better Jira extension and lots of other improvements. Read on to learn more about what's new, it’s worth it!

New Design

We’ve revamped the entire look and feel of Raycast: It now takes up less of your precious screen real estate and augments with a beautiful vibrancy. In the lower right corner you’ll find a new action panel with one primary action and an expanded mode for extra super powers. Speaking of actions, we cleaned up a few things and added loading indicators for long-running operations and tooltips to a bunch of elements to help you out.

New Design

Jira Extension

We’ve rebuilt the Jira extension with a new authorization flow, got rid of long initial syncing, and made everything faster. Issues are rendered with improved styling and new shortcuts let you trigger common actions more quickly. And of course we’re continuing to improve the Jira extension with some frequently requested features in our upcoming releases.

Jira Extension

Powerful Calculator

The Calculator got smarter and can process natural language to instantly evaluate expressions. Now you can solve complex equations (e.g. “3% of $134k”), convert timezones (e.g. “8pm London in Tokyo”), convert units (e.g. “5ft in m”) and currencies (“1 usd in eur”) or calculate dates (e.g. “monday + 3 weeks”) in a matter of seconds.

Powerful Calculator

File Search

We’ve improved the File Search command with a list of recent files and more metadata in a new details area. You can open files with a specific application via the action panel or by pressing ⌘+O on a selected file. In addition to opening files in Finder, you can directly copy file paths. Also, we’ve worked on general speed and stability improvements.

File Search

System Commands

Raycast supports System Commands that allow you to control your Mac without having to use the mouse. You can change the volume, show the desktop or hide all applications with a couple of keystrokes.

System Commands

Clipboard History

The Clipboard History command was rebuilt from the ground up: Now you can pin entries so that they remain on the top of the list and are quickly accessible. The command uses different symbols for copied text, colors and links and you can open links via the action panel or by using the shortcut ⌘+O. In addition, the command shows you when and how often you’ve copied the entries.

Clipboard History

Preferences

We added a Preferences window where you can configure Raycast to launch at login, set your custom global hotkey to toggle the app and choose your preferred appearance. Finally, we added a separate panel for Extensions to explore and manage all available commands. You can open the window from the menu bar icon or press ⌘+,.

Preferences

Light Theme

Not everyone enjoys the dark, so we’re happy to introduce SPF-50 — our new light theme! You can now safely use Raycast in the sun.

Light Theme

Other improvements and fixes

  • New: The update flow got nicely integrated in Raycast. New updates show up on the top of the root search and can be installed with the primary action. Raycast checks for new updates in the background and you can use the Check for Updates command to trigger a check at any time.
  • New: Store your email address in the Send Feedback command. Less typing for you, more feedback for us.
  • Improvement: Better performance and indexing of the root search, including a smarter ranking of your frequently and recently visited commands and apps. You should now find everything that you’re looking for even faster.
  • Improvement: Jump between list sections with ⌘+↑ or ⌘+↓ and jump 5 items up/down with ⌥+↑ or ⌥+↓.
  • Improvement: All forms, like the Jira Create Issue command, follow the same structure and got a simpler, single-column layout.
  • Fix: Respect the uploading file size limitations of Jira for attachments.
  • Fix: Crashes when entering complex Markdown in descriptions of the Jira Create Issue command.
