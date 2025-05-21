🦙 Local Models

Local models allow you to run nearly any open source LLM locally, on your machine. Through our new integration with Ollama, you’ll now have access to more than 100 AI models from various providers ranging from small 135M to massive 671B parameter models.

We’ve also added experimental support for AI Extensions with Local Models. Since tool choice and streaming for tool calls aren’t supported by Ollama just yet, AI Extensions can be a bit unreliable when using Local Models. However, if you want to try it out, you can enable it by going to AI Settings. Keep in mind, it likely won’t be as reliable as using non-local models.

✨ New

Local Models: Get started by installing Ollama. Then download Ollama models directly from the Raycast Settings, in the Local Models section of the AI tab by copy & paste model names. You can find the list of all available Ollama models here.

Local Models: Support for Vision with local models supporting it. You can find the list of supporting models here.

Local Models: Experimental support for AI Extensions with local models that support tool calls. You can find the list of supporting models here.

💎 Improvements

MCP: Improved error reporting when stdio servers fail to run

MCP: Improved compatibility with server JSON schemas

MCP: Added a Copy to Clipboard action in Manage Servers

🐞 Fixes