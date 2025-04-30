📱 Raycast for iOS is here

The wait is over! Raycast for iOS is finally here after being one of our most requested features. The app brings the power of your desktop experience to mobile:

💬 Chat with dozens of AI models for perfect answers on any task

📚 Capture and organize thoughts so brilliant ideas never slip away

🔗 Access your Quicklinks instantly for important resources on the go

📝 Use your code snippets and templates to maintain productivity anywhere

☁️ Sync seamlessly across all your Apple devices with zero friction

Wanna learn more? Watch this walkthrough with Pedro to get the most out of the app or read this blog post about how we built it.

✨ New

AI Extensions: You can now use our AI Extensions with a variety of different models such as GPT-4.1, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Gemini 2.5 Flash, and more. This way, you can @-mention your apps and services in your chats to gather context or perform actions. Try it out with @finder to save your latest research as a CSV table or @calendar to timebox your priorities for next week.

You can now use our AI Extensions with a variety of different models such as GPT-4.1, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Gemini 2.5 Flash, and more. This way, you can @-mention your apps and services in your chats to gather context or perform actions. Try it out with @finder to save your latest research as a CSV table or @calendar to timebox your priorities for next week. AI: Recently used models remain ranked higher across the app’s model picker

💎 Improvements

AI: Added icon for reasoning effort next to model name in AI Chat

🐞 Fixes