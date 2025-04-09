v1.95.0April 9, 2025
✨ Improvements and bug fixes
Some releases are bigger than others. This time we’ve been working away on improvements and bug fixes to enhance your Raycast experience - enjoy!
✨ New
- Reasoning Effort: You can now set the reasoning level for OpenAI’s o3-mini and Claude 3.7 Sonnet (Reasoning). Increase it when you need deep analysis or dial it down for quicker, more straightforward problems. You can change it in the settings of your AI Chat or Presets. It isn’t supported in AI Commands yet.
- Favicon Provider: We added a new setting to let you pick your favicon provider or disable it altogether, allowing you to balance user experience and privacy. You can configure it via Raycast Settings → Advanced → Favicon Provider. Read more about it here.
- macOS Support: Raycast now requires macOS 13 or later. If you are still running macOS 12 you should consider upgrading to ensure you continue to receive updates to Raycast.
💎 Improvements
- Clipboard History: Changed the visual information for links setting to also enable or disable favicons
- AI: Improved handling AI Extension @mentions in root search
- AI Chat: Significantly improved performance when loading large code blocks
- AI Chat: Improved scroll to bottom behaviour during completion
- AI Chat: It should now be possible to copy code blocks during completion
- AI Chat: Improved responsiveness during live resize
- AI Chat: Enabled LaTeX in user messages
- Clipboard: Passwords should now be ignored when copied using the Passwords menu bar extension. Note: Requires the Passwords app to be excluded from Clipboard History and requires Accessibility permissions for Raycast.
- Calculator: The text in the search bar won’t be selected when performing calculations and temporarily hiding and reopening the Raycast window, allowing you to easily append text to the expression.
- Raycast Notes: Added an action to duplicate notes
🐞 Fixes
- AI: LaTeX
$$delimiters are no longer recognized within code blocks
- AI: Improved handling of LaTeX
\begin
\endcommands
- AI: Fixed an issue where the selected text would be cleared during completion
- AI Chat: Fixed layout of chat settings panel after changing model
- AI Chat: Fixed handling of images when receiving multiple responses from the LLM
- AI Chat: Fixed issues with inline code block layout
- Quit All Apps Except Frontmost: Improved handling when Finder or Raycast are frontmost apps
- Focus: Improved Firefox based browsers website blocking reliability