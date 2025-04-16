v1.96.0April 16, 2025
❇️ Try Raycast AI For Free
We’ve just made Raycast AI available to everyone. You get 50 free messages to use across AI Chat, Quick AI, and AI Commands - no subscription or account needed. Experience leading models with powerful extensions directly on your Mac!
Here’s what you can do with Raycast AI:
- Quick answers: Type a question and press Tab to get instant answers with web citations
- Text improvements: Select text in any app and use AI Commands like "Fix Spelling and Grammar" to correct typos
- Dozens of models: From OpenAI’s o3-mini to Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash, DeepSeek’s V3, and beyond. Select and switch to the ideal model for any given task.
- Context-aware assistance: Attach PDFs, browser tabs, or screenshots to get help with what you're working on.
- Extension integration: Interact and instruct using natural language with AI Extensions - for example, you can type
@focusto get in the flow on your top
@linearissues
Want to learn more? Watch a walkthrough video or check out our new AI manual for all the details.
Not into AI? No problem! You can easily turn it off via Raycast settings → AI tab → big toggle on the left.
✨ New
- New Models: Added new LLMs to Raycast AI throughout the last few days. Here’s a quick overview:
- OpenAI’s GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini and GPT-4.1 nano
- Google Gemini 2.5 Pro
- Meta Llama 4 Scout powered by Groq
- DeepSeek v3 powered by Together
- Screenshots: Added a Storage Duration preference. Setting a shorter duration will automatically move older screenshot files to the Trash once a day. The default is Unlimited.
- Screenshots: Added a preference for the primary action: Copy to Clipboard or Paste to Active App
💎 Improvements
- The “Send Feedback” command now opens a separate window and accepts file uploads
🐞 Fixes
- Fixed delay showing Calculator results for operators that matched Flight designators (e.g.
bin 3or
hex 50).