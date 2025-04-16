❇️ Try Raycast AI For Free

We’ve just made Raycast AI available to everyone. You get 50 free messages to use across AI Chat, Quick AI, and AI Commands - no subscription or account needed. Experience leading models with powerful extensions directly on your Mac!

Here’s what you can do with Raycast AI:

Quick answers : Type a question and press Tab to get instant answers with web citations

: Type a question and press Tab to get instant answers with web citations Text improvements : Select text in any app and use AI Commands like "Fix Spelling and Grammar" to correct typos

: Select text in any app and use AI Commands like "Fix Spelling and Grammar" to correct typos Dozens of models: From OpenAI’s o3-mini to Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash, DeepSeek’s V3, and beyond. Select and switch to the ideal model for any given task.

From OpenAI’s o3-mini to Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash, DeepSeek’s V3, and beyond. Select and switch to the ideal model for any given task. Context-aware assistance : Attach PDFs, browser tabs, or screenshots to get help with what you're working on.

: Attach PDFs, browser tabs, or screenshots to get help with what you're working on. Extension integration: Interact and instruct using natural language with AI Extensions - for example, you can type @focus to get in the flow on your top @linear issues

Want to learn more? Watch a walkthrough video or check out our new AI manual for all the details.

Not into AI? No problem! You can easily turn it off via Raycast settings → AI tab → big toggle on the left.

✨ New

New Models: Added new LLMs to Raycast AI throughout the last few days. Here’s a quick overview: OpenAI’s GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini and GPT-4.1 nano Google Gemini 2.5 Pro Meta Llama 4 Scout powered by Groq DeepSeek v3 powered by Together

Added new LLMs to Raycast AI throughout the last few days. Here’s a quick overview: Screenshots: Added a Storage Duration preference. Setting a shorter duration will automatically move older screenshot files to the Trash once a day. The default is Unlimited.

Added a Storage Duration preference. Setting a shorter duration will automatically move older screenshot files to the Trash once a day. The default is Unlimited. Screenshots: Added a preference for the primary action: Copy to Clipboard or Paste to Active App

💎 Improvements

The “Send Feedback” command now opens a separate window and accepts file uploads

🐞 Fixes