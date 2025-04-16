StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Changelog

v1.96.0April 16, 2025

❇️ Try Raycast AI For Free

Raycast AI For Free

We’ve just made Raycast AI available to everyone. You get 50 free messages to use across AI Chat, Quick AI, and AI Commands - no subscription or account needed. Experience leading models with powerful extensions directly on your Mac!

Here’s what you can do with Raycast AI:

  • Quick answers: Type a question and press Tab to get instant answers with web citations
  • Text improvements: Select text in any app and use AI Commands like "Fix Spelling and Grammar" to correct typos
  • Dozens of models: From OpenAI’s o3-mini to Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash, DeepSeek’s V3, and beyond. Select and switch to the ideal model for any given task.
  • Context-aware assistance: Attach PDFs, browser tabs, or screenshots to get help with what you're working on.
  • Extension integration: Interact and instruct using natural language with AI Extensions - for example, you can type @focus to get in the flow on your top @linear issues

Want to learn more? Watch a walkthrough video or check out our new AI manual for all the details.

Not into AI? No problem! You can easily turn it off via Raycast settings → AI tab → big toggle on the left.

✨ New

  • New Models: Added new LLMs to Raycast AI throughout the last few days. Here’s a quick overview:
    • OpenAI’s GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini and GPT-4.1 nano
    • Google Gemini 2.5 Pro
    • Meta Llama 4 Scout powered by Groq
    • DeepSeek v3 powered by Together
  • Screenshots: Added a Storage Duration preference. Setting a shorter duration will automatically move older screenshot files to the Trash once a day. The default is Unlimited.
  • Screenshots: Added a preference for the primary action: Copy to Clipboard or Paste to Active App

💎 Improvements

  • The “Send Feedback” command now opens a separate window and accepts file uploads

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed delay showing Calculator results for operators that matched Flight designators (e.g. bin 3 or hex 50).
