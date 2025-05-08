StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Changelog

v1.98.0May 8, 2025

🧰 MCP

Release - MCP - v1 98 0

Raycast now includes integration with the Model Context Protocol (MCP). You can install any local stdio server and then access the server’s tools from Quick AI and AI Chat by @-mentioning them, just like with AI Extensions.

Learn more about MCP in our manual and discover MCP servers with our new Registry extension.

✨ New

  • MCP: New commands to install, import and manage servers
  • MCP: New Registry to explore servers available as a separate extension

💎 Improvements

  • AI: Added a Confirm Always action for AI Extension / MCP Server tool confirmations. You can reset allowed tools in the AI Extension / MCP Server settings or in the general AI settings
  • AI Commands: The @location tool must now be explicitly mentioned to be used from commands

🐞 Fixes

  • AI: Fixed a crash happening when opening a markdown link while the message was rendered
  • AI: Fixed a rare crash happening when pasting file attachments to AI Chat
  • AI: Fixed an occasional crash that occurred when using the @location AI Extension
