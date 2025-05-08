🧰 MCP

Raycast now includes integration with the Model Context Protocol (MCP). You can install any local stdio server and then access the server’s tools from Quick AI and AI Chat by @-mentioning them, just like with AI Extensions.

Learn more about MCP in our manual and discover MCP servers with our new Registry extension.

✨ New

MCP: New commands to install, import and manage servers

New commands to install, import and manage servers MCP: New Registry to explore servers available as a separate extension

💎 Improvements

AI: Added a Confirm Always action for AI Extension / MCP Server tool confirmations. You can reset allowed tools in the AI Extension / MCP Server settings or in the general AI settings

AI Commands: The @location tool must now be explicitly mentioned to be used from commands

🐞 Fixes