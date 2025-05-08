v1.98.0May 8, 2025
🧰 MCP
Raycast now includes integration with the Model Context Protocol (MCP). You can install any local
stdio server and then access the server’s tools from Quick AI and AI Chat by @-mentioning them, just like with AI Extensions.
Learn more about MCP in our manual and discover MCP servers with our new Registry extension.
✨ New
- MCP: New commands to install, import and manage servers
- MCP: New Registry to explore servers available as a separate extension
💎 Improvements
- AI: Added a
Confirm Alwaysaction for AI Extension / MCP Server tool confirmations. You can reset allowed tools in the AI Extension / MCP Server settings or in the general AI settings
- AI Commands: The
@locationtool must now be explicitly mentioned to be used from commands
🐞 Fixes
- AI: Fixed a crash happening when opening a markdown link while the message was rendered
- AI: Fixed a rare crash happening when pasting file attachments to AI Chat
- AI: Fixed an occasional crash that occurred when using the
@locationAI Extension